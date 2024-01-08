The Easiest Nintendo Switch Games
Sometimes you just want to take it easy. Perhaps you're looking to dip your toe into a new genre with unfamiliar mechanics, or you're simply not in the headspace to go toe-to-toe with unforgiving, inscrutable games like Dark Souls, Hollow Knight, and their ilk.

If you're looking for easy games for Nintendo Switch — games that remain engaging and interesting without needing to hand your own rear end repeatedly — we've lined up a selection of the easiest games on Switch below.

Not just relaxing or cosy or kid-friendly, although there will be some crossover with all of those. Approachable is the key word here; Switch games with a low barrier to entry that don't overwhelm you from the off with umpteen mechanics and systems upon systems. These are low-stress but engaging from the beginning and very unlikely to put you off with their difficulty. They're scrutable, in fact; essentially, anti-Dark Souls games in all but quality.

So, in no particular order, we present you our list of the best easy games for Switch...

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch)

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo
Release Date: 28th Apr 2017 (USA) / 28th Apr 2017 (UK/EU)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe delivers addictive, unifying, unfiltered fun that draws in anyone daring enough to take up the wheel, and with features that make doing just that extremely easy, it's one of the most approachable games on Switch.

That's not to say it's bland in any way — far from it. MK8D is one of the most action-packed games on the system, with anti-gravity sections and riotous racing across the known Mario universe and beyond that can get pretty manic even on the simplest course. However, with a host of auto-control options, including auto-steer, with a bit of luck, even the worst driver can get a podium place.

Not online, of course. People are crazy good (and competitive) online. Offline, though, Mario Kart 8 is as easygoing as you want it to be.

Tetris Effect: Connected (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Enhance Games / Developer: Resonair
Release Date: 8th Oct 2021 (USA) / 8th Oct 2021 (UK/EU)

This sublime game is arguably Tetris, for people who love the idea but are rubbish at Tetris. Tetris Effect: Connected has been designed to wash over you, prioritising the sensory experience over the high score. There's challenge for those looking for it, but the barriers to entry have never been lower than with this particular iteration of the most famous puzzler in video game history. It's never been easier to get into Tetris, go with the flow, and have an extraordinary time with it.

Super Mario RPG (Switch)

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: ArtePiazza
Release Date: 17th Nov 2023 (USA) / 17th Nov 2023 (UK/EU)

A breezy 12-15 hours of roleplaying, Super Mario RPG is one of the most approachable and entertaining entries in a massive, highly varied genre. A remake of the Super NES original, it was always an easy game and the Switch version changes nothing in that department. It would serve as a great introduction to the genre for curious players, too.

Shoutout to Paper Mario: The Origami King — a lovely adventure which dials the challenge right down, but is also a little too languorous in parts. Its combat, in particular, is unengaging and feels like padding in a way Mario RPG's doesn't. Origami King's gorgeous visuals and excellent writing might keep you entertained enough to overlook its faults; for us, Super Mario RPG has the distinct edge, though.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo
Release Date: 20th Mar 2020 (USA) / 20th Mar 2020 (UK/EU)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a blissful life sim with no real fail state, and is therefore very easy to get into and take at your own pace. The game has entire mechanics that you may never interact with. Some people spend all their time designing cool outfits, while others are still wearing what they put on years ago. If you're an avid amateur entomologist, have at the various bugs flitting around your island! Alternatively, don't — that's cool.

It's Animal Crossing's easygoing way that has made it such a hit with gamers of all sorts. You really can't go wrong with it.

Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! (Switch)

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Game Freak
Release Date: 16th Nov 2018 (USA) / 16th Nov 2018 (UK/EU)

Pokémon games have been getting easier over the years — at least if you're just looking to mainline the story to the Elite Four — and Let's Go, Pikachu and Eevee reimagine the original Game Boy games on Switch with a motion-controlled capture mechanic that marries the series' old-school turn-based gameplay with the approachability of catching Pocket Monsters in Pokémon GO.

Throw in a heavy dose of nostalgia for anybody who's caught 'em all (or some) in Kanto before, and this is a nice and easy pairing.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Switch)

Publisher: WB Games / Developer: TT Games
Release Date: 5th Apr 2022 (USA) / 5th Apr 2022 (UK/EU)

Sometimes you just want to bash some scenery, vacuum up some shiny bits, and move between areas standing on switches and hitting baddies on the head as you go. All of the above is the licensed Lego games' bread and butter, usually with a healthy dollop of slapstick humour and some drop-in/out co-op play thrown in. You know exactly what you're getting with a licensed Lego game, and The Skywalker Saga is one of the best.

Alternatively, there are plenty of other Lego games if you don't like Star Wars. Check out our picks of the best below:

New Pokémon Snap (Switch)

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Bandai Namco
Release Date: 30th Apr 2021 (USA) / 30th Apr 2021 (UK/EU)

Sit back, relax, and snap some pics — that's better than traipsing 'round and catching 'em all, isn't it? New Pokémon Snap keeps things nice and simple, sending you out on rides through a world of Pocket Monsters to capture then in your virtual lens. It's one of the nicest-looking games on Switch, too — perfect for when you're looking to take things easy and not bother beating little creatures senseless and then squeezing them into a tiny sphere.

Yoshi's Crafted World (Switch)

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Good-Feel
Release Date: 29th Mar 2019 (USA) / 29th Mar 2019 (UK/EU)

If you've played any of Good-Feel's craft-filled platformers before (Kirby's Epic Yarn, Yoshi's Woolly World), you may find that Yoshi's Crafted World suffers from a terrible case of more-of-the-sameness. Fortunately, it's more adorable platforming, more beautiful art and animation, and more charm-up-the-wazoo. Those of you for whom 'git gud' has become a rallying cry should steel thyselves for impossible levels of cuteness and fuzz.

PowerWash Simulator (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: FuturLab
Release Date: 31st Jan 2023 (USA) / 31st Jan 2023 (UK/EU)

A game where you use a pressure washer to make dirty things clean. Beyond the Zen satisfaction of a job well done, PowerWash Simulator is a game that you can take at your own pace, indulging in the simple pleasures of removing grease and grime from objects and just revelling in their sparkliness. There are various time-based challenges, of course, but with the exception of the titular tool, this is as low-pressure as it gets.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch)

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: HAL Laboratory
Release Date: 25th Mar 2022 (USA) / 25th Mar 2022 (UK/EU)

Kirby is king when it comes to approachable games for all ages. Return to Dream Land Deluxe was an excellent update for a winning Wii entry, but Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a fully 3D adventure that prioritises exploration and inventiveness above all else, difficulty included. Standard Kirby fare, then, but somehow more polished and enjoyable than ever.

