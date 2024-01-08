The Easiest Nintendo Switch Games

Sometimes you just want to take it easy. Perhaps you're looking to dip your toe into a new genre with unfamiliar mechanics, or you're simply not in the headspace to go toe-to-toe with unforgiving, inscrutable games like Dark Souls, Hollow Knight, and their ilk.
If you're looking for easy games for Nintendo Switch — games that remain engaging and interesting without needing to hand your own rear end repeatedly — we've lined up a selection of the easiest games on Switch below.
Not just relaxing or cosy or kid-friendly, although there will be some crossover with all of those. Approachable is the key word here; Switch games with a low barrier to entry that don't overwhelm you from the off with umpteen mechanics and systems upon systems. These are low-stress but engaging from the beginning and very unlikely to put you off with their difficulty. They're scrutable, in fact; essentially, anti-Dark Souls games in all but quality.
So, in no particular order, we present you our list of the best easy games for Switch...
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe delivers addictive, unifying, unfiltered fun that draws in anyone daring enough to take up the wheel, and with features that make doing just that extremely easy, it's one of the most approachable games on Switch.
That's not to say it's bland in any way — far from it. MK8D is one of the most action-packed games on the system, with anti-gravity sections and riotous racing across the known Mario universe and beyond that can get pretty manic even on the simplest course. However, with a host of auto-control options, including auto-steer, with a bit of luck, even the worst driver can get a podium place.
Not online, of course. People are crazy good (and competitive) online. Offline, though, Mario Kart 8 is as easygoing as you want it to be.
Tetris Effect: Connected (Switch eShop)
This sublime game is arguably Tetris, for people who love the idea but are rubbish at Tetris. Tetris Effect: Connected has been designed to wash over you, prioritising the sensory experience over the high score. There's challenge for those looking for it, but the barriers to entry have never been lower than with this particular iteration of the most famous puzzler in video game history. It's never been easier to get into Tetris, go with the flow, and have an extraordinary time with it.
Super Mario RPG (Switch)
A breezy 12-15 hours of roleplaying, Super Mario RPG is one of the most approachable and entertaining entries in a massive, highly varied genre. A remake of the Super NES original, it was always an easy game and the Switch version changes nothing in that department. It would serve as a great introduction to the genre for curious players, too.
Shoutout to Paper Mario: The Origami King — a lovely adventure which dials the challenge right down, but is also a little too languorous in parts. Its combat, in particular, is unengaging and feels like padding in a way Mario RPG's doesn't. Origami King's gorgeous visuals and excellent writing might keep you entertained enough to overlook its faults; for us, Super Mario RPG has the distinct edge, though.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a blissful life sim with no real fail state, and is therefore very easy to get into and take at your own pace. The game has entire mechanics that you may never interact with. Some people spend all their time designing cool outfits, while others are still wearing what they put on years ago. If you're an avid amateur entomologist, have at the various bugs flitting around your island! Alternatively, don't — that's cool.
It's Animal Crossing's easygoing way that has made it such a hit with gamers of all sorts. You really can't go wrong with it.
Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! (Switch)
Pokémon games have been getting easier over the years — at least if you're just looking to mainline the story to the Elite Four — and Let's Go, Pikachu and Eevee reimagine the original Game Boy games on Switch with a motion-controlled capture mechanic that marries the series' old-school turn-based gameplay with the approachability of catching Pocket Monsters in Pokémon GO.
Throw in a heavy dose of nostalgia for anybody who's caught 'em all (or some) in Kanto before, and this is a nice and easy pairing.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Switch)
Sometimes you just want to bash some scenery, vacuum up some shiny bits, and move between areas standing on switches and hitting baddies on the head as you go. All of the above is the licensed Lego games' bread and butter, usually with a healthy dollop of slapstick humour and some drop-in/out co-op play thrown in. You know exactly what you're getting with a licensed Lego game, and The Skywalker Saga is one of the best.
Alternatively, there are plenty of other Lego games if you don't like Star Wars. Check out our picks of the best below:
Comments 18
Was this article inspired by @fizza forum posts?
edit* Actually never mind, I read the opening paragraph and commented rather than reading it all so I missed the thanks at the end.
Where is Metroid Dread with Dread mode?
Great list, a little addition from me would be Katamari Damacy Reroll and We <3 Katamari
You can lose, but it happens very seldom and isn't frustrating at all thanks to the happy vibes of the game
I don’t disagree with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but playing it online with other people globally and winning matches is NOT easy. There are some very very good players out there. Base game is pretty simple though with simple controls
@Fizza has been etched into NintendoLife history 🎉
I think the last campfire would be a good addition to this list. It's a pretty underrated game that's simple and cozy. The narrators voice was very pleasant to listen to and it only took me 8 hours to reach 100% completion
Good article. I don't have the time to learn new games, perfect them, or trawl the internet for tips, so much prefer easier games you can dive straight into. Lost count of the number or highly reviewed games I've abandoned in the first half hour because I just couldn't work them out. Either game mechanics, hard difficulty (Cuphead!), or even text that's too small to read. In that vein, I'd like to add one to the list. If you like card battlers, avoid Monster Train First Class and Inscryption, and buy yourself Dicey Dungeons!
I enjoy easy games so much more as I get older. Or even just options to adjust difficulty to what I feel comfortable with. Nice article 👍
This article needs a giant asterisk explaining "easy **to roll the credits**". Several of these games, despite being very easy to roll the credits on.... are actually extremely difficult to complete. In particular, Yoshi and Kirby games are notorious for having very, very difficult post games. Metroid dread is actually a cakewalk compared to Yoshi's crafted world's post game.
Dorfromantik needs to be on this list, finally got it today and it's way better than Islanders. Super chill
I appreciate when a game is easy to beat, but going for 100% completion takes what you learn to the test, and is one of the most difficult challenges you can possibly ask for without it ever feeling unfair. The Kirby series is generally good with this, but Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is another solid one, especially if you get the DLC!
Conversely, the main game of Super Mario Wonder is fairly simple to average difficulty, (unless using Yoshi and/or Nabbit) however the extra content in the special world is Celeste esque difficulty with interesting platforming mechanics. The special world and areas working up to it are quite challenging that as a veteran Mario player, I quite enjoyed the challenge. It's an easy game to beat, (credit roll) not complete.
Similar can be said of Super Mario RPG. Base game was easy, the post game with the added content was a good challenge.
I would like to recommend adding "The Spirit And The Mouse" to this list. Very easy, relaxing, no pressures, no way to die (I think!)... just a chill romp through a beautiful and peaceful town. No need for guides, and can be completed in around 5 hours. Lovely little game.
Huh: fancy that XD
Great list overall! I'd personally add A Short Hike to the list myself (a super chill platformer filled to the brim with charming characters and cosy vibes all around) but this is going to make shopping for new Switch owners so much more handy all the same!
(also cheers for the tipoff @jump & @Vortexeo )
As much as Tetris Effect is a 10/10 game, I would not recommend it to everyone.
It has very strong visual effects that can be reduced, but never turned off. So those with photo sensitivities and/or young players with developing eyes, would most certainly not have an easy time with it.
If you've played any of Good-Feel's craft-filled platformers before (Kirby's Epic Yarn, Yoshi's Woolly World), you may find that Yoshi's Crafted World suffers from a terrible case of more-of-the-sameness.
Eh, I would argue that Yoshi's Crafted World's true "terrible case" is how it handles its gameplay and content. The gameplay is leaps backwards from the fast and well-paced gameplay of Kirby's Epic Yarn and Yoshi's Woolly World, and the content has no excuse to not allow players the option to undertake multiple side quests at once (among other things).
There's loads more complaints I have for Yoshi's Crafted World and while I would agree that the game is "easy", it is far from the "best" (let alone good) in my opinion.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land definitely ticks the easy box, but only to a certain point. Some of the late bosses are very difficult.
Mario Wonder is by far the easiest Switch game I've played. I loved it but I also hated it at the same time. Three things that make this the easiest game in my opinion: 1. The levels are very short with multiple continue flags 2. There's actually a severe lack of secrets... hardly any levels have multiple exits and hidden areas on the map have practically no reward. 3. But the worst offence of all in terms of challenge... the 3 purple coins can be obtained too easily! You can jump to your death to obtain one and you start your next go with the coin obtained.
Oh and just in case you aren't finding it ridiculously easy... pick a badge to make it even easier for you! Honestly. I can see why this game divided opinions... it has so much greatness and style but it's then let down by being too easy, too short, and it also looks rushed. Captain Toad is a good example of what is wrong with the game ). You found a secret, the secret does nothing more than give you a few coins, and captain toad is just randomly assigned with no role in the game at all. Something is amiss.
Mario Bros U is a far better Mario game overall. Packed full of secrets, bonus levels, secret map routes, not able to carry a second item (makes it a lot more challenging)... its only flaw is just how familiar the locations are. If Mario U was in the Flower Kingdom, we'd have a Mario World beater.
The Easiest Nintendo Switch Games:
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
A racing game
Are you kidding me? AI in racing games is a pure cheating bs! I hate racing games for this very reason. Someone says that the AI in fighting games is broken and trash... Well, at least, you are able to finish fighting games, actually! Can't say the same thing about racing games! Also, I would like to add to this list UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[cl-r] – one of the greatest, easiest, and accessible fighting games on Switch! Would like to add Skullgirls 2nd Encore as well, but after the censorship patch... It became trash. This game is dead for me.
@LadyCharlie Have you played UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[cl-r]? Are you waiting for the UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II [Sys:Celes]?
@SuperLuigi53 Check the "Easiest Nintendo Switch games when it comes to number of deaths" article.
