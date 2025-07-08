News Bam Margera Officially Confirmed For Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 "this one will be well worth it"

GameSpot has given Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 8/10 and although it's "still the best skateboarding gameplay around" it's not all that happy about the decisions made with the fourth outing:

"Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is a phenomenal game of skate, one that fans would flock to without hesitation if it weren't for some of the strange decisions regarding the game's Career mode and THPS 4 levels. Some of the changes feel needless, and overall, THPS 4 just doesn't fit as well into the same structure as the original three games...Once the initial disappointment fades, however, you're left with a remake that still handles as well as these games ever have, and that's something that's worth playing no matter who you are."

The folks at IGN also settled on a score of 8/10 - calling it a "largely successful rejuvenation" of the 2001 and 2002 originals, despite the changes to the fourth outing's formula:

"THPS 3 + 4 proves again the series’ over-the-top skateboarding formula is totally timeless and remains suitable for all skill levels...However, syncing THPS4 with the classic two-minute timer of the initial trilogy is probably going to be a sore point with fans who strongly regard the series’ fourth installment as their favourite, and discarding a whopping 80% of the original THPS3 and THPS4 soundtracks is a startlingly naive choice to make about such a famously crucial component of those games."

GamingTrend awarded it 85/100, noting how it doesn't nail it "perfectly" but it's still a lot of fun:

"Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 lands somewhere between remake and reimagining. It doesn’t land either perfectly, but it's still a ton of fun. There’s a lot to see and do"

But Why Tho? gave it 9/10, mentioning how it breathes new life into this classic series once again but seemingly wasn't impacted by the changes:

"The skating itself is the best it has ever been. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and 4 is even smoother and more refined than its predecessor, making the skating action as lifelike as possible. Landing tricks feel fluid, and although it takes a while to master, it is pretty simple to pick up and play. There are special tricks that can be unlocked and assigned to skaters as well, scoring significantly more points than your average trick."

And Game Informer gave the Birdman's new game 8/10, but left it wanting a little more: