@SuperRetroArt believe me, I can take a hit on my SW1 being bricked, and waaaaay above why I said i wasn't "dumb" enough to use it in a SW2. I'm always well aware of risks (even if i believe them to be negated by my diligence, you never know with nintendo haha!), hence why its staying in my SW1. SW2 is for switch 2 only, believe me!

And yes, I understand the logistical nightmare- thats one one of the "off the top of my head" things I mentioned. It's actionable, but at what cost? Equally, as i (again) said waaaaay above, they could also ask the user (if they believe them to be using a rom) to insert the actual cartridge (would take resources such as firmware update, blah blah) or be disconnected until they do so.

Fiiiiiiiinally; yes the codes can be altered; but if the person with the original cartridge was to get the above theoretical warning, they could do it, nintendo do a quick license check (as its obvious from prior actions they can detect an actual legit cart or not) and away the cartridge owner gies with little relative fuss, whereas the one that can't verify gets their console bricked.

Look, thats all theoretical, and no nintendo dont want to check everything; but if they are taking this as seriously as they are, they will think of something. There's probably a much more efficient way of doing it, but thats my layman's way of looking at it.

It's possible. It's relatively easy (from my perspective), and if the original cart is to hand, then you have nothing to worry about.