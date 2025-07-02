Nintendo's ability to essentially 'brick' Switch 2 consoles has landed it a legal challenge from Brazil's consumer rights watchdog (thanks, IGN).
Reports began to emerge recently which indicated that Switch 2 consoles in use with the MiG carts could be outright banned by Nintendo, restricting access to all online services. This became even more prevalent when it was discovered that said banned consoles were being sold in the second-hand market.
As such, Brazil's consumer rights watchdog has now argued that this policy violates users' rights to access the services that they've paid for. Procon-SP, Sao Paulo's office of Brazil's public Consumer Protection and Defence Program, now has a complaint filed with Nintendo and has requested that this policy be removed entirely.
Consoles affected by the ban would display “Error Code: 2124-4508”. A few folks who have bought the console at a second-hand, discounted rate have stated that the console simply doesn't work and displays the same error message. Thankfully, in one instance, a user was able to return the device after it was bought from Walmart, but when it comes to online marketplaces, purchasing a second-hand Switch 2 might not even seem feasible given the possibility that it might not work at all.
Nintendo has reportedly stated that it will respond to Procon-SP's complaint within 20 days, so we'll be sure to provide an update on the case as soon as we're able.