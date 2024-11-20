Reformatted and updated with LEGO Horizon Adventures. Enjoy!

Many games based on a Danish plastic brick system have graced Nintendo's hybrid system since launch in 2017. Looking back, we've had Switch ports of older Lego games, all-new releases, and even a couple that weren't licensed crossovers with another huge media franchise.

But what is the best Lego game on Nintendo Switch? We've compiled this list of Lego Switch games ranked from worst to best, to help you sort the top bricks from the total piles.

So, grab a warm beverage and a brick separator and sit down for a scroll, starting at the bottom of the box…

17. LEGO Brawls (Switch) Publisher: Bandai Namco / Developer: RED Games Release Date: 2nd Sep 2022 ( USA ) / 2nd Sep 2022 ( UK/EU )















Originally released back in September 2019 on Apple Arcade, LEGO Brawls is a Super Smash Bros.-style fighting game that sees you jump into eight-player action as one of over 200 unlockable Lego minifigures brawling across a slew of Lego-themed arenas in free-for-all fights or cooperative face-offs where two teams of four duel over a simple objective. It sounds exciting, it looks great, and we absolutely love Lego! Unfortunately, it's all let down by extremely basic gameplay and stuttering performance on Switch. It's hard to see anyone beyond, perhaps, very young kids getting a lot out of what's on offer here, and there are better Lego-themed games that cater for the whole family.

15. LEGO Worlds (Switch) Publisher: Warner Bros / Developer: TT Games Release Date: 5th Sep 2017 ( USA ) / 8th Sep 2017 ( UK/EU )

















There are lots of great ideas in LEGO Worlds, and every now and then you can see glimpses of real potential, but this is a gaming equivalent of what happens when you pull a tray of cookies out of the oven too early, leaving you with underdone treats. The core concept isn’t the problem, but the flawed execution is. Perhaps TT Games will figure out how to better refine the ideas it contains, but we would advise you to hold off on this one unless you're a die-hard brick fanatic who's willing to put up with some awkward, unwieldy systems. Creative players will get more enjoyment out of this game due to its sandbox mode, but it's undeniably clunky; anyone who lacks the creative gene is better off sticking with another entry — any other entry — of the Lego series.

14. The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (Switch) Publisher: WB Games / Developer: TT Games Release Date: 26th Feb 2019 ( USA ) / 26th Mar 2019 ( UK/EU )









The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame wasn't the groundbreaking reinvention the franchise so desperately needed, but it was still a step in the right direction. It's got the same one-note combat you'll be familiar with if you've played any other Lego game (though with some Master Builder special attacks thrown in for good measure) and missions too often boil down to 'Go find enough resources to build this item, which opens this door, etc'. But for all the times it falls into the pitfalls of its own past, there's also plenty to appreciate. The focus on collecting resources makes total sense for a game all about breaking everything in sight, and the mixture of sandbox levels and creative building options is a reminder that LEGO Worlds had plenty of ideas worth revisiting.

13. LEGO Bricktales (Switch) Publisher: Thunderful / Developer: Clockstone STUDIO Release Date: 12th Oct 2022 ( USA ) / 12th Oct 2022 ( UK/EU )



















LEGO Bricktales isn’t perfect, but it offers up a refreshingly unique experience relative to the litany of action platformers based on licensed IP we’ve been getting for nearly two decades now. We sincerely appreciated the focus on low-stress building puzzles that encourage and reward creative solutions. It's the kind of game that you just take at your own pace and lose yourself for a bit to the relaxing tunes and simple act of building. It's a shame, then, that awkward controls hamper your creativity and hold it back from greatness. Couple that with performance issues on Switch, and we'd recommend playing on PC if you can. Still, Bricktales is the closest thing in years that a Lego video game has gotten to the actual feeling of playing with Lego, and those of you who appreciate the famous toy will find something to love here.

10. LEGO The Incredibles (Switch) Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive / Developer: TT Games Release Date: 15th Jun 2018 ( USA ) / 13th Jul 2018 ( UK/EU )







LEGO The Incredibles is exactly the kind of inoffensive and family-friendly action adventure fun you’d expect. With its activity-filled sandbox and the usual mix of platforming and puzzle-solving, it’s an ideal way to keep younger fans happy once they've watched one of the Incredibles films. It's slight but generally satisfying popcorn fare.

8. LEGO Jurassic World (Switch) Publisher: WB Games / Developer: TT Games Release Date: 17th Sep 2019 ( USA ) / 20th Sep 2019 ( UK/EU )









While LEGO Jurassic World does nothing particularly ‘new’ or exciting on Switch to distinguish itself from other platforms (other than being portable, which it pulled off on PS Vita anyway), it’s impossible to not be swept up by its charming recreation of the Jurassic saga. With a greater focus on puzzle-solving than combat, even the youngest of players will find it a safe and engaging place to muck around with dinos in Danish brick form. Much like every other Lego release ever, its relevance and effect on you comes down to your connection to the franchise, but if you have a penchant for clever girls and staying out of the long grass (and you haven't played it elsewhere already), this port is bound to sink its claws into you.

7. LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Switch) Publisher: WB Games / Developer: TT Games Release Date: 30th Oct 2018 ( USA ) / 2nd Nov 2018 ( UK/EU )









While LEGO Harry Potter Collection is one of the oldest instalments in the overall series still in current-gen circulation, the games here have aged remarkably well. Despite lacking some of the subtle changes the Lego franchise has benefitted over the years, the use of Hogwarts as a vast and secret-filled hub, a huge collection of characters to collect from across all eight films, and a clever use of the licence make for a remaster that only enhances Nintendo Switch’s chunky Lego library. If you've played nothing but the recent Lego games, then it may, at times, feel a little old and basic, but this fantastic beast hasn’t entirely lost its magic yet.

6. LEGO Builder's Journey (Switch eShop) Publisher: The LEGO Group / Developer: Light Brick Studio Release Date: 22nd Jun 2021 ( USA ) / 22nd Jun 2021 ( UK/EU )











A rare LEGO game not developed by TT Games, we found that the aim of Light Brick Studios' LEGO Builder's Journey was to make you feel like a kid — whether or not you are one. Getting back in touch with the pre-manual-following version of yourself is a delight, and the story of a parent and a child connecting through play is as touching as it is smart. Despite occasional misfires and what can feel like padding, this is a Lego game which plays with the fundamental philosophy of creativity far more than the average entry, and we hope this points towards a broader (studded) canvas of possibilities that future Lego games will explore.

5. LEGO DC Super-Villains (Switch) Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive / Developer: TT Games Release Date: 16th Oct 2018 ( USA ) / 19th Oct 2018 ( UK/EU )









As you’d expect, LEGO DC Super-Villains doesn’t make many attempts to change up the formula that’s served it so well for so long, but with a vast library of well-applied and famous baddies to draw from it offers a far more engaging and memorable story than something like The Incredibles. With a brilliant cast on hand (can anyone really compare to Hamill’s Joker?), a huge sandbox hub, and all the customisation options you could want, this familiar playground has bags of charm.

4. LEGO Fortnite (Switch eShop) Publisher: Epic Games / Developer: Epic Games Release Date: 7th Dec 2023 ( USA ) / 7th Dec 2023 ( UK/EU ) This is an entire free-to-play survival game that's accessible within Fortnite. Although the launch version of LEGO Fortnite was packed with jank, it had a lot of promise - and it's only been growing since 2023. UI, inventory management, and the reward system needed some attention at launch, but this is one of the more addictive survival sims on Switch — and one that's not too harsh on the eyes either. Worth checking out for the princely sum of nada.