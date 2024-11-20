Reformatted and updated with LEGO Horizon Adventures. Enjoy!
Many games based on a Danish plastic brick system have graced Nintendo's hybrid system since launch in 2017. Looking back, we've had Switch ports of older Lego games, all-new releases, and even a couple that weren't licensed crossovers with another huge media franchise.
But what is the best Lego game on Nintendo Switch? We've compiled this list of Lego Switch games ranked from worst to best, to help you sort the top bricks from the total piles.
So, grab a warm beverage and a brick separator and sit down for a scroll, starting at the bottom of the box…
Best LEGO Games on Nintendo Switch
17. LEGO Brawls (Switch)
Originally released back in September 2019 on Apple Arcade, LEGO Brawls is a Super Smash Bros.-style fighting game that sees you jump into eight-player action as one of over 200 unlockable Lego minifigures brawling across a slew of Lego-themed arenas in free-for-all fights or cooperative face-offs where two teams of four duel over a simple objective. It sounds exciting, it looks great, and we absolutely love Lego!
Unfortunately, it's all let down by extremely basic gameplay and stuttering performance on Switch. It's hard to see anyone beyond, perhaps, very young kids getting a lot out of what's on offer here, and there are better Lego-themed games that cater for the whole family.
16. LEGO Horizon Adventures (Switch)
LEGO Horizon Adventures offers up frequent, brief bursts of fun with its excellent combat encounters. However, this is wrapped up in an experience that feels way too shallow and repetitive to recommend to anyone other than the most enthusiastic Horizon and Lego fans.
It's clear that the intention is to woo new, younger gamers to Sony's flagship franchise, but if you already own Zero Dawn and Forbidden West on PlayStation, we can't see any reason why you'd want to check this one out.
Mind you, if all you've got is a Switch, then this endearingly light-hearted introduction will have to do for now. It could have been so much more, though.
15. LEGO Worlds (Switch)
There are lots of great ideas in LEGO Worlds, and every now and then you can see glimpses of real potential, but this is a gaming equivalent of what happens when you pull a tray of cookies out of the oven too early, leaving you with underdone treats.
The core concept isn’t the problem, but the flawed execution is. Perhaps TT Games will figure out how to better refine the ideas it contains, but we would advise you to hold off on this one unless you're a die-hard brick fanatic who's willing to put up with some awkward, unwieldy systems.
Creative players will get more enjoyment out of this game due to its sandbox mode, but it's undeniably clunky; anyone who lacks the creative gene is better off sticking with another entry — any other entry — of the Lego series.
14. The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (Switch)
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame wasn't the groundbreaking reinvention the franchise so desperately needed, but it was still a step in the right direction.
It's got the same one-note combat you'll be familiar with if you've played any other Lego game (though with some Master Builder special attacks thrown in for good measure) and missions too often boil down to 'Go find enough resources to build this item, which opens this door, etc'.
But for all the times it falls into the pitfalls of its own past, there's also plenty to appreciate. The focus on collecting resources makes total sense for a game all about breaking everything in sight, and the mixture of sandbox levels and creative building options is a reminder that LEGO Worlds had plenty of ideas worth revisiting.
13. LEGO Bricktales (Switch)
LEGO Bricktales isn’t perfect, but it offers up a refreshingly unique experience relative to the litany of action platformers based on licensed IP we’ve been getting for nearly two decades now. We sincerely appreciated the focus on low-stress building puzzles that encourage and reward creative solutions. It's the kind of game that you just take at your own pace and lose yourself for a bit to the relaxing tunes and simple act of building.
It's a shame, then, that awkward controls hamper your creativity and hold it back from greatness. Couple that with performance issues on Switch, and we'd recommend playing on PC if you can. Still, Bricktales is the closest thing in years that a Lego video game has gotten to the actual feeling of playing with Lego, and those of you who appreciate the famous toy will find something to love here.
12. LEGO 2K Drive (Switch eShop)
LEGO 2K Drive is a racing game that so nearly reaches its potential, but it steps on a few stray bricks along the way. The core driving feels good, the Story mode has plenty to do, and the creation tools are legitimately impressive.
However, it's let down by technical shortcomings, a lack of sharing options, and somewhat slimy monetisation. The foundations of a really great arcade racer are here, but poor optimisation in this Switch version and certain design decisions mean it's unlikely to overtake the competition.
11. The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game (Switch)
Lego games are typically quite good. Movie franchise games are typically quite bad. The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game is both, but ultimately it feels more like a movie game than a Lego game.
Poor level design, long load times, and bugs make for a game that doesn't realise its full potential; funny dialogue and entertaining movie clips can't elevate this one to greatness. Only approach this if you're a Ninjago fanatic.
10. LEGO The Incredibles (Switch)
LEGO The Incredibles is exactly the kind of inoffensive and family-friendly action adventure fun you’d expect. With its activity-filled sandbox and the usual mix of platforming and puzzle-solving, it’s an ideal way to keep younger fans happy once they've watched one of the Incredibles films. It's slight but generally satisfying popcorn fare.
9. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (Switch)
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 offers the kind of warm-hearted, knock-about action the series has become famous for, all wrapped up in a truly impressive open-world package. It’s a shame that the underlying mechanics remain so defiantly clunky, while the controls seem a little haphazard in places. Multiplayer is curiously inessential, too.
Ultimately, though, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2’s generosity of spirit and lightness of tone mean that it’s likely to win over a whole new generation of fans.
8. LEGO Jurassic World (Switch)
While LEGO Jurassic World does nothing particularly ‘new’ or exciting on Switch to distinguish itself from other platforms (other than being portable, which it pulled off on PS Vita anyway), it’s impossible to not be swept up by its charming recreation of the Jurassic saga. With a greater focus on puzzle-solving than combat, even the youngest of players will find it a safe and engaging place to muck around with dinos in Danish brick form.
Much like every other Lego release ever, its relevance and effect on you comes down to your connection to the franchise, but if you have a penchant for clever girls and staying out of the long grass (and you haven't played it elsewhere already), this port is bound to sink its claws into you.
7. LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Switch)
While LEGO Harry Potter Collection is one of the oldest instalments in the overall series still in current-gen circulation, the games here have aged remarkably well.
Despite lacking some of the subtle changes the Lego franchise has benefitted over the years, the use of Hogwarts as a vast and secret-filled hub, a huge collection of characters to collect from across all eight films, and a clever use of the licence make for a remaster that only enhances Nintendo Switch’s chunky Lego library.
If you've played nothing but the recent Lego games, then it may, at times, feel a little old and basic, but this fantastic beast hasn’t entirely lost its magic yet.
6. LEGO Builder's Journey (Switch eShop)
A rare LEGO game not developed by TT Games, we found that the aim of Light Brick Studios' LEGO Builder's Journey was to make you feel like a kid — whether or not you are one. Getting back in touch with the pre-manual-following version of yourself is a delight, and the story of a parent and a child connecting through play is as touching as it is smart.
Despite occasional misfires and what can feel like padding, this is a Lego game which plays with the fundamental philosophy of creativity far more than the average entry, and we hope this points towards a broader (studded) canvas of possibilities that future Lego games will explore.
5. LEGO DC Super-Villains (Switch)
As you’d expect, LEGO DC Super-Villains doesn’t make many attempts to change up the formula that’s served it so well for so long, but with a vast library of well-applied and famous baddies to draw from it offers a far more engaging and memorable story than something like The Incredibles.
With a brilliant cast on hand (can anyone really compare to Hamill’s Joker?), a huge sandbox hub, and all the customisation options you could want, this familiar playground has bags of charm.
4. LEGO Fortnite (Switch eShop)
This is an entire free-to-play survival game that's accessible within Fortnite. Although the launch version of LEGO Fortnite was packed with jank, it had a lot of promise - and it's only been growing since 2023.
UI, inventory management, and the reward system needed some attention at launch, but this is one of the more addictive survival sims on Switch — and one that's not too harsh on the eyes either. Worth checking out for the princely sum of nada.
3. LEGO City: Undercover (Switch)
LEGO City: Undercover doesn't quite stand up as well as it did on Wii U; series improvements have come in the years since leaving this one looking slightly dusty by comparison. Some technical issues hold it back, too, with odd graphical blemishes — a pity as the updated engine is generally an improvement — along with performance issues in co-op and handheld mode.
That said, played in single-player like the original, this still offers an easygoing and slightly anarchic fun time. The same crazy storylines, set pieces, and scenarios are still here, as are the cheesy jokes riffing on famous movies.
Lego City: Undercover's case isn't quite as convincing as in 2013, but it still has plenty to offer.
2. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (Switch)
With split-screen co-op, and incredibly gentle expectations as far as the gameplay is concerned, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes is a fantastic, low-stakes game for parents and kids to play together, but also for adults who are looking for something to pleasantly while away the hours without beating you over the head with difficulty.
Whether you're a Marvel ultra-fan or someone who's just seen a single Thor movie because you have a crush on Chris Hemsworth and/or Kat Dennings, Lego Marvel Super Heroes will provide you with plenty of smashy, tongue-in-cheek joy. Excelsior!
1. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Switch)
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a stellar experience, a great big celebration of everything Star Wars.
The upgrades to the series' core gameplay here — the combo-focused combat, flashy space battles, boss encounters, over-the-shoulder shooting action, and cover system — all combine to make this the best Lego Star Wars has ever felt to play. Throw in a humongous open-world setting that's bursting at the seams with secrets and collectibles and you've got an absolute smorgasbord of all things Star Wars to dig into. Yub nub.
Best LEGO Switch Games FAQ
Before we pack up all our bricks (except for that pointy one which we'll no doubt tread on when we get up for wee in the middle of the night), let's answer some common questions readers have about the Lego series on Switch.
How many Lego games are on Switch?
There are currently 17 Lego games available on Nintendo Switch, by our count.
Are Lego games fun for adults?
Certainly! Although they're best approached with the knowledge that they are designed to be child-friendly.
Lego games typically contain lots of collectibles, straightforward mechanics and level design, and cooperative multiplayer with multiple characters to choose from.
If you're looking for cutting-edge visuals, fiendish puzzles, and narratives to engage your brain matter on an intellectual level, you might want to look elsewhere. Generally speaking, Lego games are good fun for the whole family, if a little repetitive.
Is Lego Batman on Switch?
Lego Batman isn't on Switch, unfortunately.
Batman features in The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame and LEGO DC Super-Villains, but there are no Switch games specifically dedicated to the Caped Crusader in plastic form. Strange but true!
How can I change the ranking in this article?
Does this ranking click with you? The order is based on each game's overall User Rating in our database, so feel free to use the search bar below, rate the ones you own, and potentially influence the ranking above, even after publication. That's right — even as you're reading this now! And now. And now. And now...
You get the idea.
With so many Lego games on Switch, it's tough to know where to start when you're looking for a brick fix - hopefully that list helped. Let us know in the comments if you think something should be higher up or lower down or is just about perfect where it is.
Comments 37
Not looking at the list yet, if Marvel Super Heroes isn't No. 1, I'm gonna be angry.
Edit: ....You chose wisely.
It's a shame that the classic Lego Star Wars games (Complete Saga, III Clone Wars) aren't available. They're so good and would love them on the Switch.
@StarPoint The Skywalker Saga is coming out in a few weeks. I guess that's something 😅
Lego City Undercover<33
lego dc super villains deserved better, definitely better than lego marvel superheroes 2.
Last month I bought lego marvel super heroes 2. I was a big fan of Lego games on 3ds and Vita, bit this game is just not fun and logical. It is the worst Lego game I’ve played in years…
Won’t recommend
Lego City undercover, great game free of the franchise tie in. Criminal we haven't seen another one.
Lego DC SV was waay better then super heroes 2 in my opinion, I feel like they got gutted in this list, oh well, at least they have the first super heroes game in 2nd place.
Of the ones I've played on the Switch:
1. City Undercover
2. Marvel SH1
3. DC Super Villains
4. Harry Potter
5. Builder's Journey
6. Marvel SH2
7. Jurassic World
8. Worlds
I haven't played the others. (I played LEGO Movie 1 on the Wii or Wii U which was decent).
I think DC Super Villains ought to be higher as it was far more fun than Jurassic World and SH2.
Loved the top 5 there dearly.
As others have said, Lego Marvel 2 is absolutely awful and it's certainly not better than Lego DC. And this is coming from a Marvel fan
Mmmmmm. Nooo please. N.1 Lego city and Lego worlds don't deserve n.10
If you've played one lego game, you've played them all.
Isssh. Don't include Lego Worlds on any list unless it's a worse games of all-time list. Absolutely garbage.
The thing that's so disappointing about that game is that Lego should be able to design an amazing open-world Minecraft-esque type game. It would sell billions if done correctly.
Like others, I’d put DC Super Villains above Marvel Superheroes 2. It’s strange because the first Marvel Superheroes is great but the second one just didn’t happen for me at all. Jurassic World is very good too.
Lego City is easily best lego game ever made. So the list is bad.
Some of my favorite games. I wish they’d re release the origins Star Wars ones, LOTR, and even Indiana Jones on the switch
still super bummed lord of the rings, the hobbit and the lego batman games arent on the switch yet, they're so good
Fun fact: I used those pneumatic technic tubes way back in the days to create my own stretchy arm blue lego super hero, like in that image.
I only like LEGO CITY UNDERCOVER and I have finished the games 3 times (Wii U, Switch & PS4 version).
From what I’ve played:
Honorable Mention: Lego Jurassic World
I played it on 3DS and it was pretty good, but would probably be last place here. However, I don’t feel like the two versions are the same.
4: Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2
Really good game, but is just a bit too jank at times. The story also just kind of ends, with no real climax or anything. It just can’t escape the shadow of the original.
3: Lego DC Super Villains
Very similar to Marvel Super Heroes 2, but the villain aspect adds a nice bit of flair. The level design is a bit too claustrophobic for my liking, though. Much better story and feel this time around.
2: Lego The Incredibles
This was surprisingly excellent! A new, different IP is quite good for me, and the level design here I though was much improved. The open worlds to explore here reminded me a lot of number 1…
1. Lego Marvel Super Heroes
I don’t think this will ever be topped. Great characters, story, gameplay, simple yet fun level design, actually fun boss fights, and still the best hub world in a Lego game.
I’m really pumped for Skywalker Saga.
I think this list is alright. DC Super Villains and Marvel Super Heroes are definitely the better standard games on there, but I'd still put the Harry Potter Collection above them solely because of my bias for the earlier LEGO games.
LEGO City Undercover is still my favorite out of the bunch, though. It was such a creative departure for the series and the hub world is so vast and fun to explore.
If only Nintendo wasn't 10 years behind in the online area I'd probably pick some of these up on sale for achievements. Maybe by 2030 we can have normal things like that and maybe GASP a way to message friends?!
LEGO Worlds was so fun ngl
I like Marvel and don't own a single Lego game on Switch, so I'll probably grab Marvel Superheroes, at some point.
None of the classic Lego star wars, batman, or Indiana Jones games on switch is a huge blunder
Put 2 and 3 near the bottom and then bump lego city above marvel superheroes and this list is nearly perfect.
@SteamEngenius Not meaning to sound facetious but do people still actually care about achievements?
Any Lego list that doesn't have Lego City Undercover as #1 is invalid, lol.
@SteamEngenius
So your reason for not getting these games on switch is no achievements? Why?
I appreciated LEGO Incredibles, if only because I could put a speedster in instead of a vehicle and work on some of those race challenges. I'm horrible at controlling the vehicles if something gets a little off so this was a welcome change.
@NintendoLife:
@Nintendo Life:
You said that Lego Star Wars is open world.
Does that mean I can hop in an X-Wing and fly from Naboo to Coruscant?
@Spider-Kev
with a few loads but yes
@FbJ_Kaori
Thanks, good to know.
I really should finally play City Undercover. I had always heard it had no business being as good as it is, but for whatever reason, I never got around to buying it when it first came out on Wii U.
This list makes me think I was correct in skipping Lego Horizon after reading the reviews and playing Lego Jurassic World instead, which my kid bought 5 or 6 years ago on PS4 for like $10 but no one has ever played it. Kind of completely forgot about it after moving over to PS5 a few years back to be honest. We got the Skywalker Saga on PS+ but I let it expire b/c price increase before we played it. Such is the gaming backlog life. We’ll play Horizon some day as well.
@JSC016 Lego City Undercover is one of the best Lego games in my opinion.
It's very open world'ish compared to the usual on the rails experience with other lego games.
It's just very unique and as such I enjoyed this game the most out of all the Lego games I played.
BUT! If you can play it on XBOX or Playstation, I would recommend that due to far quicker screen load times.
The WiiU was the worst and the Switch version did improve it somewhat, but it's still far too long to stomach in my opinion.
Here is hoping the Switch 2 will have m.2 storage and fixes this for good.
I love Skywalker Saga and indeed think it is the best lego game on switch but god was it filled with jank when it was released. Much better now though not flawless in the glitch department.
Also I don't like Marvel and DC and neon colored caped characters that can't ever seem to have a convincing lore. What with all the super hero games? WHERE'S MY MIDDLE EARTH SAGA?
And I mean that would give them an opportunity to finish the Hobbit.
