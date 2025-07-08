Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time got off to a positive start in May, and it seems we've now got an official update from Level-5 – with the company announcing today the "global cumulative sales" for the title have now surpassed 1.2 million units.

This figure covers the Switch 2, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC versions of the game. Along with this, the Japanese company has confirmed a Switch 2 physical version will release on 7th August 2025 in Japan. According to local listings on sites like VGP, it'll be the same date here, and the game is apparently "on the cart" and pre-orders are now live (via Nintendo Everything).

Along with this, Level-5 has also announced a Photo Mode will be added to the game including features such as pose settings. There'll also be a contest for this new mode allowing users to showcase their islands, homes, and more. This mode reportedly arrives "later" this month in July.

The additional free DLC 'Update the World' is also planned and will transform the Fantasy Life i into a roguelike, open world adventure. If you haven't already bought the game, on the Switch 2, there's also a paid upgrade path for a small sum.