Intrepid fans have been doing some serious detective work on Nintendo's N64 trailer from May and they think they've identified several as-yet-unannounced releases for Nintendo Switch Online.

As highlighted by @ImakuniVT (thanks, VGC), the section of the trailer showing off the app's new CRT filter has the blurred game selection screen shown below the settings screen. Playing around with layers and a little Gaussian Blur, fans have been busy identifying potential games in the background, including Donkey Kong 64, Forsaken 64, Glover, Super Smash Bros., and Rayman 2.

I started hunting with my Discord for what games Nintendo "accidentally" spoiled with the May NSO update video and this is what we have so far. Still trying to compare box arts, but this is what we have so far!! pic.twitter.com/V5IGDsaPFI July 6, 2025

Looking at the post above, you might think that's a stretch, but this reply from @NitroExists helps illustrate how people have been matching the blurred and dimmed box art from the trailer. Observe:

I edited the images, arranged them, and made this video, and they fit perfectly. pic.twitter.com/Bu1tvx0Sxq July 7, 2025

Now, does this mean all these games are definitely coming to the N64 NSO app? Not necessarily, and despite being convincing, it's also possible the matches aren't 100%. It's also possible the team just added placeholder art for the sake of testing and the person making the trailer assumed that no one would be able to ID the art. Even if these are correct, it still doesn't confirm an official NSO release is on the cards.

However, all of the suggested games are possible. DK64's arrival to help promote Donkey Kong Bananza on Switch 2 feels very obvious, and surely it's only a matter of time until Smash Bros. and Melee end up on the subscription service. Elsewhere, Glover may seem unlikely given that it's already available on the Switch eShop, but so is Turok, and that's playable via NSO.

And happily, Forsaken was one of the games we wished could be added in a feature we worked up last year when the 'Mature' app appeared. We'd love to see that one added, too.

Do you think we'll be seeing these games on NSO in the future, near or far? Let us know in the usual place.