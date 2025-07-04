Nintendo has today released new updates for the Switch 2 and Switch versions of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild.

These updates fix not only several issues to improve the overall gameplay experience, but also resolve some issues tied to "Zelda Notes" in the Switch 2 versions of each game. Here's the full rundown:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Ver. 1.4.2 (Released July 3, 2025)

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: Fixes related to ZELDA NOTES

Fixed an issue in which the player was unable to use the Daily Bonus effects “Health Recovery” or “Hearty Meal” if they had increased their hearts to the maximum number.

Several other issues related to ZELDA NOTES have been addressed.

*The latest update data is required to play elements related to ZELDA NOTES.

General

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Ver 1.8.2 (Released July 3, 2025)

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: Fixes related to ZELDA NOTES

Fixed an issue in which the player was unable to use the Daily Bonus effects “Health Recovery” or “Hearty Meal” if they had increased their hearts to the maximum number.

Several other issues related to ZELDA NOTES have been addressed.

*The latest update data is required to play elements related to ZELDA NOTES.

General

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

If we find out about anything notable going on behind the scenes with this latest update, we'll let you know. You can access Zelda Notes via Nintendo's mobile application but keep in mind this feature only works with the Switch 2 versions of these games.

To experience these titles on the Switch 2, you can simply play the existing Switch versions, or purchase the Switch 2 upgrade or bundle. They're also available to download as part of the Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription tier.