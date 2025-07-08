Nintendo has revealed it's teaming up with Crocs, a "global leader in innovative casual footwear" to release a special Animal Crossing-themed line. This new collection will launch next month on 26th August 2025 and will include both adult and children footwear. Here's the full rundown:
This new collection features elements inspired by the lush, natural setting from the game. From the green tone that represents the land to the sole and strap inspired by the sea, see if you can discover all the Animal Crossing moments throughout the design of the shoe.
The collection includes the “Animal Crossing Platform Clog” for adults and the “Animal Crossing Classic Clog” for kids, making it perfect for fans and families of all ages. As opportunities for travel and fun outings arise, let these Crocs help you step into a relaxing, nature-filled world with your favorite characters right at your feet.
In addition to this, the collection will include "Jibbitz" - charms based on characters like Tom Nook, K.K. Slider, the houses from the game and even an apple tree. These shoes will set you back $69.99 in adult sizes and $54.99 for kids, with a 5-pack of charms priced at $16.99 and individual faces available for $4.99 each.
Would you be interested in these Crocs? Have you already got a pair? Let us know in the comments.
i actually used to think crocs were ugly however these are so cute!!! i also need comfy shoes so i might get these 😼 hoping the animal crossing stuff recently leads to a new game!
They won't be able to keep these in stock. People already adorn their Crocs with cartoon characters.
Edit: I saw the word casual in this article. It got me thinking. Does Nintendo still promote to casual gamers? That was huge during the Wii years.
This will sell out immediately. Hopefully I can get a pair for my daughter who is a huge AC fan
I got confused for a moment, as I initially thought Croc the character.
Looks pretty cool, just a bit expensive for a pair of shoes. If they made a Walt themed one I would buy it ASAP
Wow, that's surprising! In the past, it has only been Pokémon that has done this! Looks nice!
Strange that Nintendo state “the sole and strap inspired by the sea”, because only the sole is. The strap is clearly meant to represent the sky.
Animal Crocing
