Nintendo has revealed it's teaming up with Crocs, a "global leader in innovative casual footwear" to release a special Animal Crossing-themed line. This new collection will launch next month on 26th August 2025 and will include both adult and children footwear. Here's the full rundown:

This new collection features elements inspired by the lush, natural setting from the game. From the green tone that represents the land to the sole and strap inspired by the sea, see if you can discover all the Animal Crossing moments throughout the design of the shoe.

The collection includes the “Animal Crossing Platform Clog” for adults and the “Animal Crossing Classic Clog” for kids, making it perfect for fans and families of all ages. As opportunities for travel and fun outings arise, let these Crocs help you step into a relaxing, nature-filled world with your favorite characters right at your feet.

In addition to this, the collection will include "Jibbitz" - charms based on characters like Tom Nook, K.K. Slider, the houses from the game and even an apple tree. These shoes will set you back $69.99 in adult sizes and $54.99 for kids, with a 5-pack of charms priced at $16.99 and individual faces available for $4.99 each.

