The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally (almost) here, and a new console means a whole new slate of exciting video games. Nintendo's next generation of hardware is coming out of the gate strong with an incredible 23 launch games, among which includes long-awaited ports such as Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition and Yakuza 0: Director's Cut, alongside the titanic Nintendo first-party launch game in Mario Kart World.
Beyond that, there's plenty of juicy games coming to the Switch 2, including Donkey Kong's big, brand new game, a new Hyrule Warriors game, and a FromSoftware exclusive in 2026. And we're sure Nintendo has more and more to announce as we go through the year — so we'll be keeping this list as up to date as possible
Reminder, this isn't a list of every single game coming to the new console — just the cream of the crop. You can check out our complete Switch 2 game list for every single game coming to the console.
Here are the game's we're most excited to play on the Nintendo Switch 2.
Switch 2 Upcoming Games
Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer (Switch 2)
Launch date: 5th June 2025
At this point, it's not really a Switch console without Hamster's excellent Arcade Archives series. And Arcade Archives 2 ushers in a new generation of retro titles, starting things off with the original Ridge Racer.
Based on the Arcade release-- which got ported to PS1 in 1994 — the Arcade Archives 2 version adds Time Attack mode, improved functionality, and multiple save slots to an iconic racing title. If you want to check out the origins of an iconic racing series, then look no further than this.
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (Switch 2)
Launch date: 5th June 2025
Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the dominant forces in the Switch 2 promotional cycle, which shouldn't be surprising. Unlike The Witcher 3 on Switch (another incredible port), Cyberpunk is being handled in-house at CD Projekt Red, who have drawn eyes thanks to being one of the few third-party developers to get the whole game on the cartridge.
And, according to the team, this is the way to play the game on-the-go. It looks pretty amazing, and with added Mouse Support, we're excited to finally see what all the fuss is about.