The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally (almost) here, and a new console means a whole new slate of exciting video games. Nintendo's next generation of hardware is coming out of the gate strong with an incredible 23 launch games, among which includes long-awaited ports such as Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition and Yakuza 0: Director's Cut, alongside the titanic Nintendo first-party launch game in Mario Kart World.

Beyond that, there's plenty of juicy games coming to the Switch 2, including Donkey Kong's big, brand new game, a new Hyrule Warriors game, and a FromSoftware exclusive in 2026. And we're sure Nintendo has more and more to announce as we go through the year — so we'll be keeping this list as up to date as possible

Reminder, this isn't a list of every single game coming to the new console — just the cream of the crop. You can check out our complete Switch 2 game list for every single game coming to the console.

Here are the game's we're most excited to play on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Switch 2 Upcoming Games