Upcoming Switch 2 games
The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally (almost) here, and a new console means a whole new slate of exciting video games. Nintendo's next generation of hardware is coming out of the gate strong with an incredible 23 launch games, among which includes long-awaited ports such as Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition and Yakuza 0: Director's Cut, alongside the titanic Nintendo first-party launch game in Mario Kart World.

Beyond that, there's plenty of juicy games coming to the Switch 2, including Donkey Kong's big, brand new game, a new Hyrule Warriors game, and a FromSoftware exclusive in 2026. And we're sure Nintendo has more and more to announce as we go through the year — so we'll be keeping this list as up to date as possible

Reminder, this isn't a list of every single game coming to the new console — just the cream of the crop. You can check out our complete Switch 2 game list for every single game coming to the console.

Here are the game's we're most excited to play on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Switch 2 Upcoming Games

Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer (Switch 2)

Launch date: 5th June 2025

At this point, it's not really a Switch console without Hamster's excellent Arcade Archives series. And Arcade Archives 2 ushers in a new generation of retro titles, starting things off with the original Ridge Racer.

Based on the Arcade release-- which got ported to PS1 in 1994 — the Arcade Archives 2 version adds Time Attack mode, improved functionality, and multiple save slots to an iconic racing title. If you want to check out the origins of an iconic racing series, then look no further than this.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (Switch 2)

Launch date: 5th June 2025

Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the dominant forces in the Switch 2 promotional cycle, which shouldn't be surprising. Unlike The Witcher 3 on Switch (another incredible port), Cyberpunk is being handled in-house at CD Projekt Red, who have drawn eyes thanks to being one of the few third-party developers to get the whole game on the cartridge.

And, according to the team, this is the way to play the game on-the-go. It looks pretty amazing, and with added Mouse Support, we're excited to finally see what all the fuss is about.

Deltarune (Switch 2)

Launch date: 5th June 2025

Toby Fox has steadily been releasing new chapters for Deltarune, his follow-up to the critically acclaimed Undertale, since 2018. Chapter 1 landed seven years ago, with Chapter 2 following in 2021. And on Switch 2's launch day, Chapters 3 and 4 will be dropping on the same day.

Unlike the first two chapters, you'll need to spend some pennies to play the new content — but that also includes any and all future chapters, too.

Fast Fusion (Switch 2)

Launch date: 5th June 2025

Shin'en might be one of our favourite developers working right now, but we're particularly in love with the Fast series, with Fast RMX being one of our favourite eShop purchases. Come the Switch 2, then , and we have a full-fledged follow-up in Fast Fusion.

You'll be able to fuse your own vehicles using different parts, hyperjumping is now consistent. GameChat compatibility is available, and a smooth 60fps, all for an extremely low price. Name a better combo than Shin'en and launch titles for Nintendo hardware! You can't, can you?

Hitman World of Assassination - Signature Edition (Switch 2)

Launch date: 5th June 2025

IO Interactive have done wonders with the World of Assassination trilogy, and on launch day, you'll get to experience the very best of Hitman 1, 2, and 3 — including all missions — on Switch 2.

Exclusive to this Nintendo version is a bunch of Mario-themed outfits, but otherwise, this is the complete modern Hitman trilogy experience. IO looks to be firmly supporting the Switch 2 from day one, and we can't wait to see what else they have.

Mario Kart World (Switch 2)

Launch date: 5th June 2025

Here's the biggie. As first brand new Mario Kart in over 10 years, we've got high expectations for Mario Kart World. And Nintendo is putting a lot of eggs in its basket for this one. Open-world free roam? Brand new racing modes where you race between tracks? New items? Playable cows? The return of missions? Okay, yeah, this one's going to be stuffed.

Mario Kart World has to do a lot to top 8 Deluxe, and while we know a fair amount about the game at this point, we're sure there's something tucked in Nintendo's bag of tricks.

Split Fiction (Switch 2)

Launch date: 5th June 2025

Of all the ports coming to Switch 2, Hazelight's critically-acclaimed Split Fiction is the least surprising. Like It Takes Two, it's a co-op only experience, and you can either play split screen on your couch, online with a friend, or even share the game with a friend for free.

The premise here is about two writers — one sci-fi, one fantasy — who have been trapped in their own writings after being hooked to an idea-stealing machine. Cue crazy, inventive levels and quippy dialogue — and hopefully you won't get into a scrap with your significant other.

Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition (Switch 2)

Launch date: 5th June 2025

Street Fighter is back on Nintendo consoles again, and while we're a few years late to the Street Fighter 6 party, we are getting all current DLC with the launch game — including the final character of the second Season Pass.

We're looking forward to diving into the plethora of single and multiplayer modes, but the Switch 2 version actually comes with new party modes — Gyro Battle and Calorie Contest. One of the best modern day fighters gets even better on Switch 2? Count us in.

Yakuza 0: Director's Cut (Switch 2)

Launch date: 5th June 2025

Following in the footsteps of Yakuza Kiwami on Switch, Yakuza 0: Director's Cut is Sega commiting to Like A Dragon's future on Nintendo's newer system. At least, that's what we want to think.

This port of the prequel — often cited as one of the best games in the series — isn't just a port, however. Lots of cut content has been restored, an English dub has been added, and there's a new online multiplayer mode to check out. We hope this paves the way for the whole series, including the newer turn-based games, to come to Switch 2.

Zelda, Mario Party, Kirby (Switch 2 Editions)

Launch date(s):

Before we jump into the new new stuff, a handful on first-party Nintendo games are getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition — a paid upgrade that boosts performance, visuals, and in some cases adds brand new content.

Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom's Upgrade Packs drop on Switch 2's launch day and bring performance boosts along with Zelda Notes compatibility (that's the Switch app on your phone. Meanwhile, Mario Party Jamboree is getting brand new minigames that are compatible with the new camera and Mouse Mode, while Kirby is getting a completely new campaign.

