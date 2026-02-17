The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is arriving in cinemas this April, and as expected, there is going to be a lot of themed merchandise and toys.

Following Smyths reveal of an interactive Yoshi, Jakks Pacific has now revealed its own official toy line for the upcoming release. These toys will be made available in 2026 and come in all shapes and sizes. Here's the full rundown (via IGN):

1.5-inch Figures

$6.99 each, watve one includes Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Princess Peach, Bowser Jr. and Wonder Bowser Jr.

2.5-inch figures



9 points of articulation and pull-back motorcycle. Mario and Luigi in first wave for $14.99 each.

5-inch Figures



Priced at $19.99 or $59.99 for the four pack. First wave includes Mario, Yoshi, Rosalina and Bowser Jr. and Target is offering an exclusive including Mario, Yoshi, Bowser. Jr and Luigi. Walmart is also apparently offering an exclusive Bowser Jr. figure and "punching Clown Car".

9-inch Plush Dolls

These will apparently be priced at $2.99 each and the first wave incldues Mario, Luigi, Yoshi and Peach.

Posable Jumbo Plush Dolls

A Target exclusive in the US, 14 inches in size and fully articulated. Mario and Luigi will be available in the first wave for $29.99.

Gateway Galaxy Diorama Set

$19.99 and includes a 1.5-inch Princess Peach and Captain Toad Figure.

Yoshi Egg Playset

A 9-inch double-sided playset - including a 1.5 inch Yoshi and Fire Mario, priced at $29.99.

Deluxe Bowser Castle Playset

This is a 12-inch playset, with a 1.5 inch Bower, and is priced at $39.99.

Coloured Luma Yo-Yos

Priced at $4.99, available in blue, green and yellow.