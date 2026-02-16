We are getting ever closer to the release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on 1st April, and over the weekend, Nintendo revealed its official roster of character posters for the film's main players.

We took a look at the foe-filled Mario one last week, but an additional six posters have since been released, each showing a different character in a unique locale. These have been shared across the Galaxy Movie social accounts and as a daily upload on Nintendo Today!, but we thought it would be a good idea to gather them all together for you check out in one place.

Below, we've done just that! You'll find each of the seven posters in the order they were revealed, accompanied by a write-up of some smaller details you might have missed. Let's-a go!

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Character Posters

Mario

"Same hero, new adventure."

You might have already spotted this one in our coverage from last week, but it's too good not to mention again. Aside from Mario pulling his iconic Galaxy 'spin' pose, we'll also give a shoutout to the range of enemies on display here. Sledge Bro? That's a deeper cut than we expected.

Luigi

"Conquering his fears, no bones about it."

Luigi's spotlight is expectedly fear-filled, but we do get a closer look at the Odyssey Tostarena setting that we first saw in the film's initial reveal trailer and its skeletal inhabitants. It looks... well, like Tostarena.

Bowser

"He's got an ax (or two) to grind."

Aside from looking really rather threatening with those two axes held aloft, Bowser's poster crams a lot into the background. The big wheel and Bullet Bill merry-go-round have a whiff of World Bowser from Super Mario 3D World, and what's with that giant UFO in the sky? Huh, looks like the King of the Koopas will be getting big again after all.

Peach & Toad

"Always looking out for the little guy."

Wow, there are a lot of cameos in this one. The penguins make a return from the first movie, but we've also got the Galaxy Star Bunnies, Mario Sunshine's Pianta, a Conkdor, and even some Whittles from Super Mario Galaxy 2. And what's with all of those rockets blasting off to a nearby galaxy? Hmm, a lot to digest here.

Rosalina

"The stars of a new story."

Yep, we're fans of this Rosalina design. There's a particularly cute Baby Luma on the left, and our first proper look at the Comet Observatory in the background on the right.

Bowser Jr.

"No wonder he's a menace."

A Bowser Jr-shaped planet, battleships, and a magic paintbrush that spits Piranha Plant ink? It's no wonder those Koopas down the bottom look scared.

Yoshi, Baby Mario & Baby Luigi

The realistic T. rex model and waterfall-covered planet in the background have us wondering whether the Cascade Kingdom is joining Tostarena as another Odyssey cameo. It seems likely, no?

That's every character poster that we've seen so far, but which is your favourite? Vote for your pick in the following poll, then share your Galaxy Movie predictions with us in the comments below.