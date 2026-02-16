Assassin's Creed Shadows arrived as an almost complete package on Switch 2 at the end of last year. The only content missing from this portable version was the Claws of Awaji expansion — which had landed on other systems back in September — for which Ubisoft provided a vague 'coming later in 2026' release window. Well, the big Ubi has today been a bit more specific.

As revealed in the new Shadows Winter Roadmap, the expansion will launch on Switch 2 on 10th March. This paid DLC includes a whole new area to explore and storyline to follow, as Naoe and Yasuke head to the island of Awaji to track down a lost treasure. There are also new weapons and skins to unlock in the DLC, all of which can be carried back over to the main game to use as you please.

Before this expansion comes our way, however, Ubisoft has another title update for Shadows, which it'll be dropping tomorrow (17th February). The ver. 1.1.8 update includes new detailed stat pages, a fresh visual feedback for critical hits, and marks the addition of a manual jump option in parkour.

The only other thing on the roadmap as it stands is the game's one-year anniversary celebration, which Ubisoft has said will kick off on 20th March with livestreams and giveaways.

We had a great time with Shadows when it arrived on Switch 2 last year, calling it "a colossal achievement and one of the best-looking games on Nintendo’s console" in our 8/10 review. Our friends over at Push Square weren't quite as hot on the Claws of Awaji expansion following its PS5 release, claiming that "it never really elevates itself beyond the base game" in their 6/10 review. We'll have to wait and see what we make of it on Switch 2 next month!