It was back in 2024 that Nintendo really kicked its emulator takedown requests into overdrive following the removal of Yuzu and 3DS emulator Citra, and a fresh wave came late last week.

As spotted by Reddit user Devile, Nintendo issued a new DMCA notice on Friday calling for the removal of 13 Switch emulators' GitHub pages. Alongside any that still rely on Yuzu, the takedown targeted Citron, Eden, Kenji-NX, MeloNX, Pine, Pomelo, Ryubing, Ryujinx, Skyline, Sudachi, Sumi, and Suyu (the one formed in Yuzu's wake).

As with previous takedowns, Nintendo cites the circumvention of its technological protection measures (TPMs) as grounds for removal.

"Nintendo Switch emulators are primarily designed to play Nintendo Switch games. Specifically, these Nintendo Switch emulators illegally circumvent Nintendo’s TPMs and run illegal copies of Nintendo Switch games," the notice reads.

Thus, they are primarily designed to and unlawfully "circumvent a technological measure that effectively controls access to a work protected under"the DMCA, and distribution of these emulators constitutes unlawful trafficking in technology that is "primarily designed or produced for the purpose of circumventing a technological measure that effectively controls access" to copyrighted works."

And yet, not every emulator outlined is ready to pack up just yet. As noted by wccftech, one of the project managers behind Switch emulator Eden took to its dedicated Discord channel on Friday to note, "Our source code is unaffected, as it isn't hosted on GitHub. The only thing targeted was our GitHub releases page".

According to the post, Eden seems confident that its emulator source code will remain available, despite the GitHub takedown. "Our development will continue as always," the message concludes.

In a message to wccftech, Eden founder Camille LaVey said, "We want to keep continuing the work in the preservation of videogames, allowing game owners to benefit from this beyond their original hardware". While LaVey didn't specify whether the goal was to keep running the emulator even if the GitHub page was removed, he hoped that "Eden can still be alive for the years to come" if the community stays on board.