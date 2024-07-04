Nintendo of America has unveiled its latest batch of discounts, with the 'Recollection Collection' sale bringing up to 80% off select titles with a certain throwback feeling.

The sale kicked off on 3rd July and will run until 14th July, giving you plenty of time to make the most of the savings.

Below, we have gathered together all 45 games included in the Recollection Collection sale (and any related DLC which is also subject to a discount) though there are many, many, more deals available on the North American eShop which is currently seeing several sales running at once.

The following games have been presented in alphabetical order and you can click on the game title or the 'Review' button to read our full thoughts on each.

Now, let's see what the Recollection Collection sale has to offer...

Ace Attorney Anthology (Switch eShop) Publisher: Capcom Release Date: TBA $44.99 (-25%) A bundle including both the Phoenix Wright Trilogy and the Apollo Justice Trilogy. You can find our thoughts on each below: The original Ace Attorney is – dare we say it – almost 20 years old, which is remarkable when you consider just how well it holds up 2019. Sure, it’s been ported plenty of times and the jump to Nintendo DS certainly helped shake off the retro cobwebs, but as a piece of interactive history, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is as utterly addictive and truly rewarding as it was back at the turn of the millennium. Whether you’re brand new to the world of virtual defence law or a veteran attorney, Phoenix Wright’s first adventures are still a fine set of cases to undertake. We genuinely can't believe how lucky we are that the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy games exist, let alone that they've been lovingly polished up for the Switch. Here is some of the best writing you'll find on the console, and it's a steal for all three games plus extras. A couple of bumps here and there are to be expected with such a wealth of content (three games, DLC, and extras), but they barely leave a dent on the brilliance of this well-written and beautifully illustrated trilogy.

Cassette Beasts (Switch eShop) Publisher: Raw Fury / Developer: Bytten Studio Release Date: 25th May 2023 ( USA ) / 25th May 2023 ( UK/EU ) $13.99 (-30%) Cassette Beasts clearly draws quite a lot of inspiration from Pokémon, yet assuming it’s a total Pokéclone would be a mistake. While you explore an overworld teeming with cute and cool critters to battle and capture (or ‘record,’ in this case) and go up against an increasingly difficult array of opposing ‘trainers,' it’s a mishmash of mostly refreshing ideas outside of these basics. Some performance issues, wonky balance, and overly complex battle mechanics did little to affect how much we enjoyed ourselves. In fact, it’s one of the better monster-battling games not starring a little electric rodent that you can enjoy on your Nintendo Switch, with loads of monsters to record and remaster, many mysteries to uncover and characters to grow fond of, and literally thousands of beast fusions to see.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is a ruthlessly faithful recreation of some of the earliest successes in 3D platforming. Levels are slick, gorgeous to look at, and recreate the feel of the originals superbly. Newcomers to the series may be put off by the steep difficulty spikes and little to no explanation of some of the finer mechanics. All the fun and the foibles of the original three games are here, for better or for worse, and despite some odd design choices it still manages to be a really enjoyable retread of some old classics, warts and all. This is definitely worth a look if you're a fan of 3D platformers, but just as was the case back in the '90s, Crash isn't in quite the same league as Mario when it comes to playability, inventiveness, and entertainment. If you're after a nostalgia trip, though, it's tough to beat.

Diablo Prime Evil Collection (Switch eShop) Release Date: 23rd Sep 2021 ( USA ) $19.79 (-67%) This collection includes Diablo III: Eternal Collection (and its two DLC packs) and Diablo II: Resurrected. You can find our thoughts on the former below. Diablo III: Eternal Collection is a lovely port of a classic RPG loot-a-thon that keeps its feet firmly in the past. The execution is wonderful, but its gameplay is not something that will appeal to everyone due to the high level of repetition. Its visuals are clear and functional if not especially interesting, but performance is top notch to make up for it. If you’re looking for a loot-driven grind-a-thon with more explosions of viscera than you can comfortably discuss with your mother, this is the game for you.

Enter x Exit the Gungeon (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital Release Date: 8th Jan 2024 ( USA ) $9.99 (-50%) A bundle of Enter the Gungeon and Exit the Gungeon. You can find our thoughts on both below. Enter the Gungeon is a brilliantly tactile, endlessly replayable twin-stick roguelike that sits right up there with the very best indie games on Nintendo Switch. With satisfying combat, random levels, and an endless supply of inventive weapons, items and secrets, it's always a total joy to play. Yet another modern indie classic has found a natural home on Nintendo's console. Enter The Gungeon die-hards will be instantly familiar with the weird and wonderful world presented by Exit the Gungeon, but they might be taken aback by the shift in gameplay. This is a finely honed action-platformer that adds a new dimension to the blasting and dodge rolling. It's not always a flawless transition, and this is a significantly less rich and rewarding experience than the original. But those after a retro-tinged arcade challenge should by all means lock and load.

Etrian Odyssey III HD (Switch eShop) Publisher: SEGA Release Date: 1st Jun 2023 ( USA ) / 1st Jun 2023 ( UK/EU ) $19.99 (-50%) Etrian Odyssey III HD is still our favourite game in the Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection. Sure, it's a pretty bare no-frills port of the original DS title, and if dungeon crawling isn't your jam then this isn't going to change your mind. But fans of the series will find a lot to like here, with the additional sailing gameplay and sunken city storyline making it feel like the most 'mature' adventure of the original trilogy.

Grim Fandango Remastered (Switch eShop) Publisher: Double Fine / Developer: Double Fine Release Date: 1st Nov 2018 ( USA ) / 1st Nov 2018 ( UK/EU ) $3.74 (-75%) The fact you’ve been able to play Grim Fandango Remastered on your TV and in handheld form elsewhere for years doesn’t matter one bit, because this gem of a game is still as enchanting and evocative as it was the first time you popped open that oversized cardboard box back in PC in 1998. Here and now on Nintendo Switch, this port looks and runs noticeably smoother thanks to Double Fine’s deft adjustments, so if whether you’ve already joined Manny on his afterlife odyssey or this is your first time among the dead, Switch's library is 100 percent better for its inclusion. DRL

Hotline Miami Collection (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Dennaton Games Release Date: 19th Aug 2019 ( USA ) / 19th Aug 2019 ( UK/EU ) $6.24 (-75%) While the time since the first game's 2012 debut has somewhat diminished the freshness of Hotline Miami’s creative violence, both titles in this collection still offer some of the most addictive and rewarding experiences you can play. Sure, the Nintendo Switch versions don’t bring anything particularly new to the table (even the touchscreen aspects were present on PS Vita), but if you’re looking to experience these games for the first time (or again) on a portable platform, this is the place to do it. The pixel art visuals and synthwave soundtrack have aged incredibly well – especially in the original – and while the lack of a map editor stings to this day, its brutal story missions are as engaging as the day they were released.

MLB The Show 24 (Switch) Publisher: MLB / Developer: SIE San Diego Studio Release Date: 19th Mar 2024 ( USA ) / 19th Mar 2024 ( UK/EU ) $29.99 (-50%) MLB The Show 24 delivers a solid third season of baseball on Switch in a port that keeps the gameplay fluid and delivers a full suite of modes, even if it does feel as though the console is really being pushed to its limit now. There are the expected visual downgrades, longer loading times compared to other platforms, and online can be dodgy, but a slew of modes, deep and satisfying gameplay, and that handsomely expanded Storylines mode patches over most of the rough spots. MLB The Show 24 $59.99

No More Heroes (Switch eShop) Publisher: Marvelous (XSEED) / Developer: Grasshopper Manufacture Release Date: 28th Oct 2020 ( USA ) / 28th Oct 2020 ( UK/EU ) $9.99 (-50%) No More Heroes is something very rare – a game that’s actually better now than it was on its original bow, showing us just how little the gaming landscape has actually moved forward. It is certainly, avowedly not for everyone – and you get the impression that’s just how director Suda51 likes it. Artier than most art games, more thoughtful than most think pieces, and cruder than crude oil, No More Heroes uses its own repetition to decisive, impressive effect. Glorious, gore-ious, gorgeous and gregarious, this madcap anime nightmare deserves your attention. If you missed it on Wii, buy it immediately. If you didn’t, you most likely already have.

No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle (Switch eShop) Publisher: Marvelous (XSEED) / Developer: Grasshopper Manufacture Release Date: 28th Oct 2020 ( USA ) / 28th Oct 2020 ( UK/EU ) $9.99 (-50%) A fine sequel, Travis Touchdown’s sophomore effort turns the mania up to eleven for an unforgettable blood-soaked thrill ride. While No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle is a little more generic in terms of its narrative, it makes up for this wholesale with brilliant pacing, fantastic minigames and a whole brace of new, ingenious assassins to cut to pieces. As confident a follow-up as you could ever want, this is Grasshopper at the top of their game. Another fantastic port of a fantastic title.