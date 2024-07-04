Nintendo of America has unveiled its latest batch of discounts, with the 'Recollection Collection' sale bringing up to 80% off select titles with a certain throwback feeling.
The sale kicked off on 3rd July and will run until 14th July, giving you plenty of time to make the most of the savings.
Below, we have gathered together all 45 games included in the Recollection Collection sale (and any related DLC which is also subject to a discount) though there are many, many, more deals available on the North American eShop which is currently seeing several sales running at once.
The following games have been presented in alphabetical order and you can click on the game title or the 'Review' button to read our full thoughts on each.
If any of the following does take your fancy, you can head over to our store and grab some eShop credit to help make any bulk buys feel a little sweeter.
Now, let's see what the Recollection Collection sale has to offer...
A Hat In Time (Switch)
$14.99 (-50%)
A Hat In Time is a hugely enjoyable take on the classic 3D platformer. The tight, familiar controls and varied, innovative levels result in one of the most fascinating and entertaining games out there. The issues with performance and the camera do little to wipe the smile from our faces while playing through this; if you adore the likes of Super Mario 64 and Banjo-Kazooie, then you'll fall utterly in love with A Hat In Time.
Ace Attorney Anthology (Switch eShop)
$44.99 (-25%)
A bundle including both the Phoenix Wright Trilogy and the Apollo Justice Trilogy. You can find our thoughts on each below:
The original Ace Attorney is – dare we say it – almost 20 years old, which is remarkable when you consider just how well it holds up 2019. Sure, it’s been ported plenty of times and the jump to Nintendo DS certainly helped shake off the retro cobwebs, but as a piece of interactive history, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is as utterly addictive and truly rewarding as it was back at the turn of the millennium. Whether you’re brand new to the world of virtual defence law or a veteran attorney, Phoenix Wright’s first adventures are still a fine set of cases to undertake.
We genuinely can't believe how lucky we are that the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy games exist, let alone that they've been lovingly polished up for the Switch. Here is some of the best writing you'll find on the console, and it's a steal for all three games plus extras. A couple of bumps here and there are to be expected with such a wealth of content (three games, DLC, and extras), but they barely leave a dent on the brilliance of this well-written and beautifully illustrated trilogy.
Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection (Switch)
$15.99 (-60%)
Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection is a great compilation of some of the series’ most highly-regarded entries. Aside from some combat that lacks depth and a convoluted story, the three games included here are absolutely worthy of your time. There’s still plenty of fun to be had if this is your first Assassin’s Creed experience, with the cities still managing to impress with their sense of scale and historical detail, but some of the dated gameplay elements and glitches may make other entries a better jumping off point. The Rebel Collection is a very fine alternative (also available in this sale for $14.79) if you want slightly more modern interpretations of the series, with a seafaring bent. However, if you’re already a fan and are able to tolerate its foibles — old and new — this is an enjoyable trip into (video game) history and an easy recommendation.
Cassette Beasts (Switch eShop)
$13.99 (-30%)
Cassette Beasts clearly draws quite a lot of inspiration from Pokémon, yet assuming it’s a total Pokéclone would be a mistake. While you explore an overworld teeming with cute and cool critters to battle and capture (or ‘record,’ in this case) and go up against an increasingly difficult array of opposing ‘trainers,' it’s a mishmash of mostly refreshing ideas outside of these basics. Some performance issues, wonky balance, and overly complex battle mechanics did little to affect how much we enjoyed ourselves. In fact, it’s one of the better monster-battling games not starring a little electric rodent that you can enjoy on your Nintendo Switch, with loads of monsters to record and remaster, many mysteries to uncover and characters to grow fond of, and literally thousands of beast fusions to see.
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Switch)
$15.99 (-60%)
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is a ruthlessly faithful recreation of some of the earliest successes in 3D platforming. Levels are slick, gorgeous to look at, and recreate the feel of the originals superbly. Newcomers to the series may be put off by the steep difficulty spikes and little to no explanation of some of the finer mechanics. All the fun and the foibles of the original three games are here, for better or for worse, and despite some odd design choices it still manages to be a really enjoyable retread of some old classics, warts and all. This is definitely worth a look if you're a fan of 3D platformers, but just as was the case back in the '90s, Crash isn't in quite the same league as Mario when it comes to playability, inventiveness, and entertainment. If you're after a nostalgia trip, though, it's tough to beat.
Cuphead (Switch eShop)
$13.99 (-30%)
Cuphead was an absolute masterpiece when it originally launched on Xbox One and nothing has been sacrificed in its move to the Switch. A run-and-gun boss battler dressed up like a 1930s Fleischer or Disney animated short, it’s the same visually jaw-dropping, aurally delightful, knuckle-whiteningly difficult game it was on Microsoft’s console and the Switch’s library is all the better for its presence. Its focus on intense boss battles won’t be to everyone’s tastes, but as long as you know what you’re getting yourself into we can’t recommend it enough. Just look at it!
And the Delicious Last Course is the icing on the cake, too. You can pick up the DLC separately in this sale for $6.39 (-20%) or bundled with the base game for $19.43 (-28%).
Dave The Diver (Switch eShop)
$13.99 (-30%)
In 2023, a year dominated by titanic, big-budget releases like Tears of the Kingdom and Mario Wonder, Dave The Diver stepped up to the plate and knocked the ball clear of the park with a heaving swing. Its charming animations and writing supplement a mechanically dense experience that never stops dangling a new carrot to chase. It rivals Mario Wonder's all-out density and charm while doing something almost completely new. You owe it to yourself to pick up this outstandingly funny, enthralling, and weird gem.
Diablo Prime Evil Collection (Switch eShop)
$19.79 (-67%)
This collection includes Diablo III: Eternal Collection (and its two DLC packs) and Diablo II: Resurrected. You can find our thoughts on the former below.
Diablo III: Eternal Collection is a lovely port of a classic RPG loot-a-thon that keeps its feet firmly in the past. The execution is wonderful, but its gameplay is not something that will appeal to everyone due to the high level of repetition. Its visuals are clear and functional if not especially interesting, but performance is top notch to make up for it. If you’re looking for a loot-driven grind-a-thon with more explosions of viscera than you can comfortably discuss with your mother, this is the game for you.
Dokapon Kingdom Connect (Switch)
$19.99 (-60%)
This Mario Party-like captured our hearts when it came to Wii back in 2009. Dokapon Kingdom Connect offers much the same experience, albeit with the addition of a friendship-ending multiplayer mode which can now be played via Nintendo Switch Online. If you're a fan of party gameplay and RPG mechanics, then this mash-up could be the one for you.
Enter x Exit the Gungeon (Switch eShop)
$9.99 (-50%)
A bundle of Enter the Gungeon and Exit the Gungeon. You can find our thoughts on both below.
Enter the Gungeon is a brilliantly tactile, endlessly replayable twin-stick roguelike that sits right up there with the very best indie games on Nintendo Switch. With satisfying combat, random levels, and an endless supply of inventive weapons, items and secrets, it's always a total joy to play. Yet another modern indie classic has found a natural home on Nintendo's console.
Enter The Gungeon die-hards will be instantly familiar with the weird and wonderful world presented by Exit the Gungeon, but they might be taken aback by the shift in gameplay. This is a finely honed action-platformer that adds a new dimension to the blasting and dodge rolling. It's not always a flawless transition, and this is a significantly less rich and rewarding experience than the original. But those after a retro-tinged arcade challenge should by all means lock and load.
Etrian Odyssey III HD (Switch eShop)
$19.99 (-50%)
Etrian Odyssey III HD is still our favourite game in the Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection. Sure, it's a pretty bare no-frills port of the original DS title, and if dungeon crawling isn't your jam then this isn't going to change your mind. But fans of the series will find a lot to like here, with the additional sailing gameplay and sunken city storyline making it feel like the most 'mature' adventure of the original trilogy.
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (Switch)
$29.99 (-50%)
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition on Switch delivers three of gaming's true greats in a shockingly rough package that manages to suck pretty much all of the fun out of Rockstar's stellar crime epics. This is a poor port, a shoddy, stuttery, low-resolution mess full of bugs, glitches, audio problems, and more besides. Patches are hopefully incoming, but if can grab this one on any other platform, we'd advise you do so or, at the very least, hold off until those patches have arrived and things have hopefully improved. As things stand, this is a very, very long way from 'definitive' — this isn't the way we want to remember these games.
Grim Fandango Remastered (Switch eShop)
$3.74 (-75%)
The fact you’ve been able to play Grim Fandango Remastered on your TV and in handheld form elsewhere for years doesn’t matter one bit, because this gem of a game is still as enchanting and evocative as it was the first time you popped open that oversized cardboard box back in PC in 1998. Here and now on Nintendo Switch, this port looks and runs noticeably smoother thanks to Double Fine’s deft adjustments, so if whether you’ve already joined Manny on his afterlife odyssey or this is your first time among the dead, Switch's library is 100 percent better for its inclusion. DRL
Hogwarts Legacy (Switch)
$29.99 (-50%)
A Switch port of Avalanche Software's action RPG released on other platforms earlier in 2023, Hogwarts Legacy takes players back to the same School of Witchcraft and Wizardry attended by Harry Potter, Esq. and co. Set over 100 years before the boy who survived first arrived at the institution, it sees you taking the role of a student and getting into enchanted scrapes in a third-person adventure filled with fantastic beasts and magical goings-on of the trademark Potter variety.
Hotline Miami Collection (Switch eShop)
$6.24 (-75%)
While the time since the first game's 2012 debut has somewhat diminished the freshness of Hotline Miami’s creative violence, both titles in this collection still offer some of the most addictive and rewarding experiences you can play. Sure, the Nintendo Switch versions don’t bring anything particularly new to the table (even the touchscreen aspects were present on PS Vita), but if you’re looking to experience these games for the first time (or again) on a portable platform, this is the place to do it. The pixel art visuals and synthwave soundtrack have aged incredibly well – especially in the original – and while the lack of a map editor stings to this day, its brutal story missions are as engaging as the day they were released.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Switch)
$14.99 (-75%)
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a fantastic experience, a great big celebration of everything Star Wars. The upgrades to the series' core gameplay here — the combo-focused combat, flashy space battles, boss encounters, over-the-shoulder shooting action, and cover system — all combine to make this the best Lego Star Wars has ever felt to play. Throw in a humongous open-world setting that's bursting at the seams with secrets and collectibles and you've got an absolute smorgasbord of all things Star Wars to dig into. Yub nub.
MLB The Show 24 (Switch)
$29.99 (-50%)
MLB The Show 24 delivers a solid third season of baseball on Switch in a port that keeps the gameplay fluid and delivers a full suite of modes, even if it does feel as though the console is really being pushed to its limit now. There are the expected visual downgrades, longer loading times compared to other platforms, and online can be dodgy, but a slew of modes, deep and satisfying gameplay, and that handsomely expanded Storylines mode patches over most of the rough spots.
No More Heroes (Switch eShop)
$9.99 (-50%)
No More Heroes is something very rare – a game that’s actually better now than it was on its original bow, showing us just how little the gaming landscape has actually moved forward. It is certainly, avowedly not for everyone – and you get the impression that’s just how director Suda51 likes it. Artier than most art games, more thoughtful than most think pieces, and cruder than crude oil, No More Heroes uses its own repetition to decisive, impressive effect. Glorious, gore-ious, gorgeous and gregarious, this madcap anime nightmare deserves your attention. If you missed it on Wii, buy it immediately. If you didn’t, you most likely already have.
No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle (Switch eShop)
$9.99 (-50%)
A fine sequel, Travis Touchdown’s sophomore effort turns the mania up to eleven for an unforgettable blood-soaked thrill ride. While No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle is a little more generic in terms of its narrative, it makes up for this wholesale with brilliant pacing, fantastic minigames and a whole brace of new, ingenious assassins to cut to pieces. As confident a follow-up as you could ever want, this is Grasshopper at the top of their game. Another fantastic port of a fantastic title.
No More Heroes III (Switch)
$24.99 (-50%)
No More Heroes III has the faults of both its mainline predecessors – it’s a little more tedious than No More Heroes 2, and a little less meaningful than No More Heroes. It makes up for this, however, by being another inarguably impressive, balls-to-the-wall carnage-fest, a blood-spattered love letter to excess, and a Suda51 fan’s wet dream splashed across the Switch. The story it tells is cool. The game it plays is cool. Neither of these crucial aspects reach the heights of the series' Nintendo Wii origins, but nobody who truly gets No More Heroes could reasonably be disappointed with this third incarnation. The joke’s beginning to wear thin, but it’s all in the telling. And Suda51 can still spin a very fine yarn.
Persona 4 Golden (Switch eShop)
$11.99 (-40%)
Persona 4 Golden remains a thoroughly enjoyable and engrossing RPG that, for the most part, has stood the test of time. Although its visuals might be a bit dated, the gameplay and story presented here do more than enough to justify the purchase, while all the tweaks and additions that came with this ‘Golden’ edition round out most of the rougher edges from the initial PS2 release. If you're looking to give the Persona series a shot, Persona 5 Royal is a good place to start, but P4G is an excellent entry in the series and one that we would recommend you pick up when you can.
Persona 5 Royal (Switch)
$29.99 (-50%)
Persona 5 Royal is the very definition of ‘required reading' for JRPG fans. A deep and moving story, stylish presentation, amazing soundtrack, and decision-driven gameplay all combine to make for an unforgettable and exceptional experience that proves itself to be every bit deserving of the hype and praise it’s already received. While those who have played this elsewhere may want to consider whether Switch's portability is enough of a selling point to justify paying full price to double dip, it suits it perfectly. Persona 5 Royal remains a game that we absolutely recommend you pick up as soon as you can. This easily stands as one of the very best RPGs of the last decade and you’d be doing yourself a disservice to miss out.
