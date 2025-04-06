New key art for Donkey Kong Bananza isn't the only thing that's apparently popped up on Nintendo's Korean website. It seems there's also been a track confirmation for Mario Kart World.

While there was no footage of this track shown in the Direct, or gameplay featured in Nintendo's Treehouse event, it now appears to have been revealed...spoiler alert...the iconic Rainbow Road will (perhaps unsurprisingly) be returning, and it is believed it will be unlocked "later in the game".

According to this now-removed graphic on the website, Rainbow Road seems to be elevated and is located on the lower half of the map right in the middle of this new open-world map. It's not clear how exactly it will be accessed just yet, but it looks like there might be some pathways connecting it at some point.

Some other tracks you can expect to see in this new Mario Kart entry include Mario Bros. Circuit, Shy Guy Bazaar, Wario Stadium, and Peach Stadium. We've also got some others listed in our guide here on Nintendo Life, which we'll be updating as more is revealed about World. Fans also seem to be quickly piecing together the entire map.

Nintendo will host a special Mario Kart World Direct later this month ahead of the game's release on 5th June 2025.