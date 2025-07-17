DK is back in action! Yes, Donkey Kong Bananza has rolled onto Switch 2, and it is absolutely packed with things to do and see. Fortunately, we here are Nintendo Life are on hand to help with our ultimate Donkey Kong Bananza Guide.

In this guide, we'll be running through everything you need to know about DKB and where to find every collectible, including All Banandium Gems and Discs, and every Outfit. We'll also cover where to spend your Skill Points, and much more.

This suite of Bananza guides is a work in progress - we'll be adding further guides in the coming days, so watch this space!

Let's get into the swing of it...

Donkey Kong Bananza Guides

We've split up all of our Donkey Kong Bananza guides into different sections, each focusing on a different slice of the game. What's more, we'll be updating the following lists with even more guides in the coming days, so stay tuned!

Banandium Gems

All Banandium Gem Locations

As you might expect from a DK game, Bananza is absolutely packed with collectibles. The pick of the bunch, however, is Banandium Gems, which provide your one-way ticket to upgrading DK's skills and abilities. Here, you'll find guides on where to find all of them, broken down by Layer.

Other Collectibles

There are a boatload of collectibles besides Banandium Gems, and you'll find guides on all of them below.

All Cranky Kong Locations (Coming Soon!)

Cranky Kong and Rambi are hiding on every layer in Donkey Kong Bananza with a Banandium Gem. Here's a list of all Cranky's hiding places.

(Coming Soon!) Cranky Kong and Rambi are hiding on every layer in Donkey Kong Bananza with a Banandium Gem. Here's a list of all Cranky's hiding places. All Discs

Want to change the music and listen to some classic Donkey Kong tunes? This guide features a complete list of every Disc in the game, and explains how you can listen to them.

Want to change the music and listen to some classic Donkey Kong tunes? This guide features a complete list of every Disc in the game, and explains how you can listen to them. All Fossils (Coming Soon!)

If you want to get every outfit, you'll need to keep an eye out for Fossils. Here you'll find maps showing how to find every Normal, Rare and Extra-Rare Fossil on every layer.

(Coming Soon!) If you want to get every outfit, you'll need to keep an eye out for Fossils. Here you'll find maps showing how to find every Normal, Rare and Extra-Rare Fossil on every layer. All Getaway Locations (Coming Soon!)

If you want to recover health and give DK some temporary bonus Hearts, you'll need to build Getaways. We've got the lowdown on every Getaway location in this guide.

Skill Tree Upgrades

Donkey Kong Bananza is a game released in 2025, so of course there's a Skill Tree! Below, you'll find a guide on which skills to upgrade first, and where you can find all those morphin' Bananza Transformations.

Skill Tree Upgrades

If you want to level up DK, you'll have to become acquainted with the Skill Tree. Here, we run through every unlockable skill with recommendations on which skills to prioritise.

If you want to level up DK, you'll have to become acquainted with the Skill Tree. Here, we run through every unlockable skill with recommendations on which skills to prioritise. All Bananza Transformations (Coming Soon!)

DK can transform into an ostrich, a zebra, and more in Donkey Kong Bananza. This guide explains every Bananza Transformation and walks through how to unlock them.

All Outfits

If you want to get DK and Pauline sufficiently swimming in swag (and all the buffs and bonuses that come with it), you'll want to check out our outfit-relevant guides below:

All Outfits (Coming Soon!)

DK and Pauline can be fitted with a whole range of buff-boosting outfits, so we've got the lowdown on each and every costume and closet item.

(Coming Soon!) DK and Pauline can be fitted with a whole range of buff-boosting outfits, so we've got the lowdown on each and every costume and closet item. All amiibo Unlocks (Coming Soon!)

Scanning an amiibo in Donkey Kong Bananza has the power to gift you an outfit or provide helpful terrain chunks. In the above guide, we explain what every amiibo unlocks.

Bosses

Donkey Kong Bananza has its fair share of boss battles, and we'll soon have guides for every single one of 'em.

Lagoon Layer Boss Battle (Coming Soon!)

(Coming Soon!) Hilltop Layer Boss Battle (Coming Soon!)

(Coming Soon!) Canyon Layer Boss Battle (Coming Soon!)

(Coming Soon!) More coming soon...

Frequently Asked Questions

We'll also be whipping up guides that tackle some of the frequently asked questions you may have about DKB. Here are the ones that we've asked ourselves so far:

How Long Does It Take To Beat? (Coming Soon!)

Mainlining the critical path or stopping off to pick up every last collectible? Here you can find out how much time it takes to roll credits more in Donkey Kong Bananza.

(Coming Soon!) Mainlining the critical path or stopping off to pick up every last collectible? Here you can find out how much time it takes to roll credits more in Donkey Kong Bananza. How To Take Pictures (Coming Soon!)

There's an in-depth Photo Mode in Donkey Kong Bananza, complete with filters and effects. Here, we explain how to snap the perfect pic.

(Coming Soon!) There's an in-depth Photo Mode in Donkey Kong Bananza, complete with filters and effects. Here, we explain how to snap the perfect pic. How To Use DK Artist (Coming Soon!)

DK Artist lets you sculpt, paint and animate a chunk of rock using the Switch 2's Mouse Mode. It can be a pretty hidden feature, mind you, so this guide explains where to find it.

(Coming Soon!) DK Artist lets you sculpt, paint and animate a chunk of rock using the Switch 2's Mouse Mode. It can be a pretty hidden feature, mind you, so this guide explains where to find it. Which Path To Take At The Divide (Coming Soon!)

The Divide presents you with a choice: should you go towards the Forest Layer or the Freezer Layer?

Where to buy Donkey Kong Bananza for Switch 2

And if you made it this far without even owning a copy of the game... well done, we guess! You can find all the information you'll need on where to buy Donkey Kong Bananza (and the tie-in amiibo) in the links below.

It's well worth your time, too. In our 9/10 review, our reviewer (that's me!) described it as "an almighty re-introduction to the world of 3D platforming for DK, and arguably the Switch 2's first absolute must-play."