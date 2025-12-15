If you're after something cute and cosy to curl up with this Christmas, you may need to look no further than Stars In The Trash, a new cat platformer (catformer?) that looks like it's walked straight out of Disney's classic back catalogue.

Animated by a team of artists who have previously worked for the House of Mouse, this hand-drawn adventure sees you placed in the paws of Moka, a spoiled cat who decided to escape the creature comforts of home and see what life's like out on the streets.

Expect platforming puzzles, cat interactions, and claws-out combat, but the real selling point is that art style, which combines classic hand-drawn animations with lush watercolour backgrounds for a particularly cosy vibe.

You'll find a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots below:

· Explore a beautiful hand drawn watercolor world

· Feel the magic of the animated movie classics

· Discover the power of friendship

· Live an emotional journey

· Be a cat

Stars in the Trash is now available on the Switch eShop for £13.49 / 14,99€ / $14.99, and there's even a 30% launch discount now running until early January.

Does this look up your street? Pounce down to the comments and let us know.