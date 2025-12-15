If you're after something cute and cosy to curl up with this Christmas, you may need to look no further than Stars In The Trash, a new cat platformer (catformer?) that looks like it's walked straight out of Disney's classic back catalogue.
Animated by a team of artists who have previously worked for the House of Mouse, this hand-drawn adventure sees you placed in the paws of Moka, a spoiled cat who decided to escape the creature comforts of home and see what life's like out on the streets.
Expect platforming puzzles, cat interactions, and claws-out combat, but the real selling point is that art style, which combines classic hand-drawn animations with lush watercolour backgrounds for a particularly cosy vibe.
You'll find a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots below:
· Explore a beautiful hand drawn watercolor world
· Feel the magic of the animated movie classics
· Discover the power of friendship
· Live an emotional journey
· Be a cat
Stars in the Trash is now available on the Switch eShop for £13.49 / 14,99€ / $14.99, and there's even a 30% launch discount now running until early January.
Does this look up your street? Pounce down to the comments and let us know.
Comments 5
I'm not entirely sold on the art direction, especially considering the screenshot in the top left. I am a big cat lover and cat dad of four, so I might consider getting this if it's any good! 😸
I'd say Don Bluth was a bigger inspiration.
Looks great but a bit uneven. This deserves some more polish!
Overall beautiful and not just when it comes to how it looks - absolutely interested in this myself now that I know it exists first and foremost and it's also on Switch (not sure when I'll have the time to play it, but I'm getting it immediately and even more so considering the current discount)!
Looks more like a European cartoon from the early 00s from like germany, Italy or the Netherlands than anything disney ever made.
Interested for sure, but I do wish the characters didn't pop so much, it leaves them looking disconnected from the world. Also, the camera looks a little fast and a bit jerky.
