I've become so used to Nintendo taking its sweet time with DLC rollouts I assumed there was no way we'd get first-party add-ons within the first year of Switch 2. Happy Home Paradise, the Booster Course Pass and Side Order were all pleasantly surprising, not because of their packed bonus content (though that was a welcome factor), but because I had given up hope of ever hearing from these games again. So, you can only imagine my surprise when Nintendo flung an image of DK and Pauline at me last week, accompanied by the words 'DLC' and 'Available Today'.
It has been a little over two months since Donkey Kong Bananza launched on Switch 2, and the DLC is already here. The DK Island & Emerald Rush expansion packs in a new area to explore and a ridiculously fun new game mode, but its proximity to the base game's arrival and a £16.99 / $19.99 price tag make it difficult to shake the feeling that this add-on content should have been included from the jump. In short, this banana is split.
Let's kick things off with the positives — because come on, could you be mean to DK's goofy little grin? I'll get to DK Island in just a moment, but the new Emerald Rush mode is undoubtedly the star of the show. What's more, it slaps.
This takes the basic movement and combat of Bananza and shapes it into a roguelike. Yes, a roguelike. It sounds like a bit of a square-peg-round-hole situation, no? Don't worry, I was of the same mind for a second too, but once I started barrelling around with a timer ticking away in the background, I quickly saw the two were a match made in heaven.
After the events of the main story (don't worry, I won't be spoiling too much here), big bad Void Kong finds himself chilling on the surface at DK Island — the one from Donkey Kong Country, 64 et al. Putting his Banandium passions behind him, he ropes DK and Pauline into a new mining operation: Emerald Ore. Void has quotas to fill, and he wants to fill them fast, so our beloved platforming pair set out collecting as much of the damn stuff as possible.
It's not your typical roguelike set-up, but stay with me here. Void's initial quotas are simple enough to fill within the 99-second time limit, but as the pressure ramps up, you'll need to rely on 'Perks' found in Fossils scattered across the stage to keep the ore supplies rolling in. These boosts can increase the amount of ore you get from defeating an enemy, influence the frequency of treasure chests, or grant bonuses to certain Bananza transformations. There's a boatload of them. What's important, however, is that every Fossil will let you add one to your 'build' — a 'build' that resets with every run. There's the roguelike repetition we know and love!
Whether you fulfil all of Void's quotas or crash out under the pressure, DK's Perks are reset for the next run, so you'll have to start from scratch to craft the ultimate ore-collecting machine. Of course, the genre's randomisation is all present and correct too, so no two builds will be identical — you can only make the most of the Perks presented to you, after all.
It's fast, it's frantic, and it gels beautifully with Bananza's destructive gameplay. I adored how DK handled in the base game, and I got to really put my skills to the test here. The ever-ticking timer means rolls, jumps and Turf Surfs are more important than ever, and there's even a meaty list of rewards that progressively unlock after successful runs that promise new outfits, Perks, and the chance to go rogue(like) on other layers.
That said, the layer you'll start on (and, let's admit it, the one you'll want to spend the most time with) is DK Island. This is a brand new setting for Bananza, and it looks every bit as enticing as you'd expect. DK's house is here, the DK-shaped mountain is here, even Grant Kirkhope's lovely little island theme from DK 64 is here.
In Emerald Rush, it's a joy to dash past these familiar surroundings en route to your next quota. But without Emerald Rush... it's lifeless. Much like Odyssey, Bananza feels built for bonus DLC worlds — a new layer with a tiny storyline and a handful of fresh collectibles feels like a no-brainer, right? But, also like Odyssey, Nintendo doesn't seem to see that.
While pretty to look at and fun to run around, DK Island has no unique Banandium Gems or Fossils. There are no missions to complete or bosses to battle. Heck, apart from Squark's Statue hut, there's not even a shop with some new merch. Sure, Emerald Rush brings some of these to the table (one of them crops up right at the end), but without the pressure of the timer ticking away in the background, the new island struck me as a massive wasted opportunity.
As fun as Emerald Rush is (and, as I've said, it's really fun), its addition alone doesn't quite feel worth the price of admission. If this roguelike island had cropped up in the base game, it'd be happy days all around. Rambi Rumble brought a welcome change of pace to the Racing Layer, so why not do it again? But as it stands, Emerald Rush feels lost in an otherwise quite bland package.
If you've 100%-ed the base game and are looking for an excuse to dive back in for more action, this is a good excuse to do it — you'll get more than a good few hours of roguelike smiles. If you're looking for something more substantial, you won't find it here. I can't believe I'm saying this after tracking down all 777 Banandium Gems, 696 Fossils and 110 Discs in the base game, but this DLC could have done with some more collectibles.
Conclusion
Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush feels like a split banana. The new roguelike mode is a lot of fun, gelling surprisingly well with the game's core mechanics and giving me a welcome excuse to swing back into my beloved Bananza, but the other half of the deal, DK Island, left me feeling a little short-changed with its lack of appeal outside of the new game mode.
Bananza constantly reminded me of Odyssey as I played through the base game, and now it seems, much like its platforming predecessor, I'm going to be forever thinking about the DLC potential that never was.
I 100%'d the base game but have no interest in this. Sad to say, because I absolutely loved DKB.
Disappointing add on to be honest.
Way too expensive for what it is.
Instant regret on my part.
I was enticed by this surprise drop and the heavy nostalgia factor of DK Island, but I am not a fan of roguelikes or massive price tags that don't match content, so this is unfortunately a pass for me.
I just wanted a few new areas based on DKC levels 🥺 Crystal caves, snowy peaks, dimly lit tree houses in a moody forest, etc. complete with the old bangers. It seemed so obvious and I'd have spent whatever they wanted. I don't know what this rogue stuff is but I hate it.
I just completed the dlc ( completed the battle pass) and the only thing here is a dk island fight with Void. Nothing else sadly.
The costumes are just recolors for Pauline, so that feels a bit lame too, especially when 2 out of 3 outfits are recolors of the base game's costumes.
The only thing that's nice is the trophies , but tbh they are just all the npc's in the game, nothing more. (kirby had it too, but did it better).
The roguelike itself is fine at best. Even tho, theres no real progression and no insentive to play it after you get 10000 Voidco Points.
I love DK Bananza, but this DLC is not good enough for it's price....
Really wished for atleast 1 cool reward, or that it would be based of the Kremling Crew, rather then Voidco.
This DLC should have included New game +, where you can play with a King K rool costume for DK
Won't be buying this. The Emerald Rush mode is based on the gameplay element I disliked the most in Bananza (mindless button bashing) and that empty DK island looks like lazy nostalgia baiting at it's worst 😔
And the game was already a bit much in this regard, literally calling the throwback levels Nostalgia Country which I found kind of on the nose and almost cynical :-/ It actually makes me feel less nostalgic if the game tells me I'm meant to feel nostalgic at that point, instead of it just occurring naturally.
There has been quite a bit of online discourse surrounding this, but hopefully anyone who plays this enjoys it.
Thanks for the honest opinion and talking about the price. I feel like too many reviews never mention the price. To be fair most games are $60 or $70 so we know the price beforehand, but for things like this I think it matters.
I was going to buy it b/c FOMO but you talked me out of it, thanks. GoW Ragnarok had a similar dlc w/ an interesting story that took me about 5 hours to beat. Price - free. Which it should be when we pay $70 for the game.
DKB released for $70 just 2 months before this. Exclusively on a $450 console that people just bought. Come on man.🤑
Well, I didn't like Emerald Rush much, or working for Void, wish I had read this review before rushing to buy Wish they had added some new permanent skills to unlock plus as you mentioned filling the island with real stuff outside of the Rush game
I found emerald rush to be a really fun mode however there's just not enough content here to justify the price. DK island is rather small and barren with nothing to collect and honestly the whole dlc just feels like cut post game content from the base game.
If you don’t like the DLC mode the DLC adds then there’s nothing for you.
Big con to DK Bananza is if you don’t like 3D platformers it’s a big waste of money.
He’s finally back!
@rjejr
how is it fomo when it's dlc
This seems like a huge letdown for longtime DK fans as myself. 30$ in Canada for something that should have been included. Yeah, no thanks Nintendo. After I already paid 115 for the base game.
It look fun but they ripped it out of the base game to profit more
Thank you wintendo for letting ne visit dk isles
@FawfulsFury
If it was cut from the main game why aren't there any bananas or fossils?
And yet people have been clamoring for DLC for Mario Kart World, a game that came out only one month earlier than this...
Anyway, thanks for the review, looking forward to visiting DK Island as soon as I get to the point of the game where you unlock it and especially Emerald Rush after finishing the game - I'm enjoying the base game so much that I definitely will enjoy this and even more so considering how fun Emerald Rush apparently is!
I got this straight after the direct. I enjoyed it and the difficulty does hit after level 5 but gets really repetitive. Dk isle looks beautiful and my 5 year old has spent more time exploring it than me with emerald rush. It’s great but £8.99 would have been more fair and appealing to more to get. I don’t regret the purchase as it’s something I feel I will comeback to again.
DK isle is the mushroom kingdom of Mario odyssey and the Easter eggs in it are great for dk fans to find.
DK Bananza is my favourite game this year but this dlc is something I couldn't recommend to others to buy at this price, about half would be fair. That said, it is fun but doesn't really add much new content but seeing DK Island is incredibly nostalgic for me and playing the DK64 theme helps that. The Island itself doesn't have anything to do, other than explore a few nods to past games and weirdly has 6 bonus stages just to collect gold, which kind of suggests it was originally intended as a reward for the post game.
The new mode is fun but I do wish it used the end game enemies and overall, whilst I'm personally happy to at least have the Island, I'm more likely to replay the last boss again over this when I'm done.
It's a shame we didn't get some new retro challenge levels or something along those lines alongside this
I'll probably get this on sale...at some point in time.
Still haven't finished the main game yet, loving every second though!
DK Bananza is one of my favourite games from the past few years, but there’s no way I’m buying this (unless it ever gets heavily discounted)
@Willo567 How is it not FOMO? 🤷♂️
Is it just me or this game got old quickly? I was quite excited on early game, but for me things got boring, repetitive and easy as I played along.
I still have to finish the game, but not so thrilled about it and started playing other things
I bought this partly because it's my favorite game from the Switch era (so I kinda have to) and because the base game gave me more than $70 worth of value. But yeah, it's a bit disappointing. The price would have made more sense if there was also a Crocodile Isle and Northern Kremisphere. Then it'd be something like $7 per layer which is closer to the ratio of the base game.
This is why I absolutely hate price complains, since it affects precieved quality of games and DLC. I am loving this DLC and it's at least a 8.5/10.
