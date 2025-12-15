Metroid Prime 4
Image: Nintendo

We've got our latest look at the UK physical gaming charts and, rather expectedly, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has taken quite the tumble from its bronze-medal debut last week.

Samus' latest now finds itself in 15th position, with the top 10 awash with Switch and Switch 2 titles as we approach the holidays. Mario Kart World reclaimed pole position (shock, horror), followed by EA SPORTS FC 26 and Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has somehow popped back up to fifth, and both Donkey Kong Bananza and Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 have snuck back into the top 10 too.

The new releases fall much lower down in the proceedings this week. Terminator 2D: NO FATE arrived in 20th, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 landed in 22nd, and the Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection punched its way into 23rd.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

2

 1 Mario Kart World

1

2

 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 45%, Switch 23%, Xbox Series 14%, PS4 9%, Switch 2 9%

4

 3

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

 Switch 66%, Switch 2 34%

5

 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

12

 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

9

 6

Mincecraft

10

 7 Ghost of Yotei

11

 8
 Donkey Kong Bananza

34

 9
 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
 PS5 64%, PS4 27%, Xbox Series 9%, Switch 0%

13

 10
 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

-

 11
 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem
 Switch 99%, PS5 1%, Xbox Series 0%

21

 12
 Nintendo Switch Sports

18

 13
 Super Mario Party Jamboree
 Switch 64%, Switch 2 36%

6

 14

Just Dance 2026 Edition

3

 15
 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
 Switch 2 76%, Switch 24%

16

 16

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

15

 17

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

 PS4 53%, PS5 46%, Switch 1%, Xbox Series 0%

7

 18

Battlefield 6

17

 19
 Grand Theft Auto V

NEW

 20
 Terminator 2D: NO FATE
 PS5 51%, Switch 33%, Xbox Series 9%, PS4 6%

20

 21
 Hogwarts Legacy
 Switch 36%, PS5 36%, Switch 2 16%, PS4 8%

NEW

 22
 Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

NEW

 23

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

 PS5 61%, Switch 2 24%, Switch 15%

26

 24
 Star Wars Outlaws PS5 53%, Switch 2 39%, Xbox Series 8%

19

 25
 Assassin's Creed Shadows
 PS5 61%, Switch 2 26%, Xbox Series 13%

24

 26

Astro Bot

32

 27
 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
 Switch 40%, PS5 40%, Xbox Series 14%, PS4 7%

8

 28

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

 Switch 2 36%, PS5 29%, PC 26%, Xbox Series 9%

-

 29
 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
 Switch 61%, Switch 2 39%

33

 30
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

-

 31
 Jurassic World: Evolution 3

-

 32
 Carnival Games

35

 33
 Bluey: The Videogame
 Switch 94%, PS5 4%, PS4 1%

-

 34

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

 Switch 64%, Switch 2 36%

-

 35
 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

23

 36

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

-

 37

Kirby Air Riders

28

 38

Mafia: The Old Country

-

 39

Minecraft: PlayStation Edition

31

 40

Dog Man: Mission Impawsible

 Switch 86%, PS5 14%

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

That's it for this week's physical UK charts! Any surprises? Did you pick any of these games up? Let us known in the comments.