We've got our latest look at the UK physical gaming charts and, rather expectedly, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has taken quite the tumble from its bronze-medal debut last week.

Samus' latest now finds itself in 15th position, with the top 10 awash with Switch and Switch 2 titles as we approach the holidays. Mario Kart World reclaimed pole position (shock, horror), followed by EA SPORTS FC 26 and Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has somehow popped back up to fifth, and both Donkey Kong Bananza and Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 have snuck back into the top 10 too.

The new releases fall much lower down in the proceedings this week. Terminator 2D: NO FATE arrived in 20th, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 landed in 22nd, and the Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection punched its way into 23rd.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 Mario Kart World 1 2 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 45%, Switch 23%, Xbox Series 14%, PS4 9%, Switch 2 9% 4 3 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 66%, Switch 2 34% 5 4 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 12 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 9 6 Mincecraft 10 7 Ghost of Yotei



11 8

Donkey Kong Bananza

34 9

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

PS5 64%, PS4 27%, Xbox Series 9%, Switch 0% 13 10

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2



- 11

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem

Switch 99%, PS5 1%, Xbox Series 0% 21 12

Nintendo Switch Sports



18 13

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Switch 64%, Switch 2 36% 6 14

Just Dance 2026 Edition

3 15

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Switch 2 76%, Switch 24% 16 16

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

15 17

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 53%, PS5 46%, Switch 1%, Xbox Series 0% 7 18

Battlefield 6

17 19

Grand Theft Auto V



NEW 20

Terminator 2D: NO FATE

PS5 51%, Switch 33%, Xbox Series 9%, PS4 6% 20 21

Hogwarts Legacy

Switch 36%, PS5 36%, Switch 2 16%, PS4 8% NEW 22

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024



NEW 23

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection PS5 61%, Switch 2 24%, Switch 15% 26 24

Star Wars Outlaws PS5 53%, Switch 2 39%, Xbox Series 8% 19 25

Assassin's Creed Shadows

PS5 61%, Switch 2 26%, Xbox Series 13% 24 26

Astro Bot

32 27

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Switch 40%, PS5 40%, Xbox Series 14%, PS4 7% 8 28

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Switch 2 36%, PS5 29%, PC 26%, Xbox Series 9% - 29

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Switch 61%, Switch 2 39% 33 30

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

- 31

Jurassic World: Evolution 3



- 32

Carnival Games

35 33

Bluey: The Videogame

Switch 94%, PS5 4%, PS4 1% - 34

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 64%, Switch 2 36% - 35

Super Mario Bros. Wonder



23 36

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

- 37

Kirby Air Riders

28 38

Mafia: The Old Country

- 39

Minecraft: PlayStation Edition

31 40

Dog Man: Mission Impawsible Switch 86%, PS5 14%

That's it for this week's physical UK charts! Any surprises? Did you pick any of these games up? Let us known in the comments.