We've got our latest look at the UK physical gaming charts and, rather expectedly, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has taken quite the tumble from its bronze-medal debut last week.
Samus' latest now finds itself in 15th position, with the top 10 awash with Switch and Switch 2 titles as we approach the holidays. Mario Kart World reclaimed pole position (shock, horror), followed by EA SPORTS FC 26 and Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has somehow popped back up to fifth, and both Donkey Kong Bananza and Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 have snuck back into the top 10 too.
The new releases fall much lower down in the proceedings this week. Terminator 2D: NO FATE arrived in 20th, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 landed in 22nd, and the Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection punched its way into 23rd.
Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
2
|1
|Mario Kart World
|
1
|
2
|EA Sports FC 26
|PS5 45%, Switch 23%, Xbox Series 14%, PS4 9%, Switch 2 9%
|
4
|3
|
Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch 66%, Switch 2 34%
|
5
|4
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|
12
|5
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
9
|6
|
Mincecraft
|
10
|7
|Ghost of Yotei
|
11
|8
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|
34
|9
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 64%, PS4 27%, Xbox Series 9%, Switch 0%
|
13
|10
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|
-
|11
|Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem
|Switch 99%, PS5 1%, Xbox Series 0%
|
21
|12
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
18
|13
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 64%, Switch 2 36%
|
6
|14
|
Just Dance 2026 Edition
|
3
|15
|Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
|Switch 2 76%, Switch 24%
|
16
|16
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
15
|17
|
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS4 53%, PS5 46%, Switch 1%, Xbox Series 0%
|
7
|18
|
Battlefield 6
|
17
|19
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
NEW
|20
|Terminator 2D: NO FATE
|PS5 51%, Switch 33%, Xbox Series 9%, PS4 6%
|
20
|21
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 36%, PS5 36%, Switch 2 16%, PS4 8%
|
NEW
|22
|Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
|
NEW
|23
|
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
|PS5 61%, Switch 2 24%, Switch 15%
|
26
|24
|Star Wars Outlaws
|PS5 53%, Switch 2 39%, Xbox Series 8%
|
19
|25
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|PS5 61%, Switch 2 26%, Xbox Series 13%
|
24
|26
|
Astro Bot
|
32
|27
|Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
|Switch 40%, PS5 40%, Xbox Series 14%, PS4 7%
|
8
|28
|
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
|Switch 2 36%, PS5 29%, PC 26%, Xbox Series 9%
|
-
|29
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 61%, Switch 2 39%
|
33
|30
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
-
|31
|Jurassic World: Evolution 3
|
-
|32
|Carnival Games
|
35
|33
|Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 94%, PS5 4%, PS4 1%
|
-
|34
|
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 64%, Switch 2 36%
|
-
|35
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
23
|36
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
-
|37
|
Kirby Air Riders
|
28
|38
|
Mafia: The Old Country
|
-
|39
|
Minecraft: PlayStation Edition
|
31
|40
|
Dog Man: Mission Impawsible
|Switch 86%, PS5 14%
[Compiled by GfK]
That's it for this week's physical UK charts! Any surprises? Did you pick any of these games up? Let us known in the comments.
Comments 21
As expected, but a shame anyway. Metroid is a really amazing game, I certainly hope it will sell good enough to at least secure another entry in this awesome series. I don't want to wait 18 years again...
Kirby is selling very well in our town for Christmas. I myself went to get a copy after 2 weeks because they were sold out. The salesman told me that every kid wants to buy Kirby like a fighting zelda or metroid that they don't even know.
BLUEY is on number 33. 😄
Hmm, I know Metroid isn't a system seller, or anything close to that, but I do hope it sells well enough to warrant a new entry sooner, rather than later. The 18 year wait was NOT good at all. Expectancy of the game itself is way too high and will seldom be met with the actual game. I think Metroid Prime 4 definitely suffered from that. The subreddit is a hellhole that's being torn apart in similar fashion as Star Wars Episode 8 did, or the entire sequel trilogy for that matter. It's never good...
I'll be (im)patiently waiting for a new 2D Metroid now!
First of all, thanks as always for the report.
But also, if I can bring this up, there's a mistake with Minecraft: PlayStation Edition's platform splits since it's not on Switch by default
Mario Kart World at number 1 means a lot of Switch 2 consoles are getting sold.
Metroid Prime 4 will still be a sales success relative to the series' historic sales.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga having 0% sales on Switch is hard to believe.
That's unfortunate for MP4.
You could say it was Metroid, prime 4 disappointment.
I'll let myself out.
Ufff been playing it these days… the desert area is atrocious and way too big… and the bike just takes you out of the mood and gameplay. The elemental areas are just too linear… and the weapons feel quite uninspired. The creature log is too thin, the scans are too few. Boss designs are meh.
I miss the times when you were surprised by the new uses of the visors, beams and armors.
Definitely my least preferred prime game.
What a dull way to end 8 years of waiting.
There’s just so much tampering with the working formula that it feels … weird and kind of awful. Just like TotK.
Hopefully it gets better in the latter half.
Architecture and music is flawless though.
It’s still a good and fun game… but not an excellent Metroid Prime game :/
Open empty worlds shouldn’t belong in a Metroid game at all tbh
The development hell left some noticable scars. I'm sure that many are waiting for a sale since games have gotten more and more expensive.
Yeah, it's really unfortunate although expected to see Prime 4 lower this week - as usual too bad that there aren't the actual sales in the UK charts...
Anyway, personally happy to see Mario Kart World back on top, Legends Z-A in 3rd, 8 Deluxe in 5th, Bananza in 8th, Skywalker Saga in 9th (most likely due to a discount as that's quite the jump), the Galaxy bundle in 10th, Switch Sports in 12th, Jamboree in 13th, Prime 4 in 15th (despite the abovementioned), New Horizons still in 16th, Terminator 2D debuting in 20th, Hogwarts Legacy in 21st etc.!
@JimNorman There's a typo when you can fix it, "Mincecraft" (although not gonna lie, pretty funny).
I like Metroid Prime 4 so far but understand why it may not be that popular. It's a bit too similar to the old ones while also not being as good. I'll take a slightly flawed entry into a franchise I love over no entry at all.
It wouldn't have sold well here regardless but still it's not a great game compared to the others. As a big Metroid fan I've played a few hours but not been compelled to finish it.
Half of the top 10 are first party titles!! But but but Nintendo doesn’t sell in UK??!
Sad for MP4 but hopefully with it being out early in S2 life it will have some decent legs.
@WheresWaveRace Yes, but where's Wave Race?
@SBandy1 I have a question about these MKW's numbers: isn't the copy that comes in the bundle digital? These sales figures only include physical copies, so there are a lot of people buying physical copies of MKW?
Metroid Prime 4 is still number 1 on the Switch 2 eShop chart here though
Number 11 on Switch 1 eShop
Shame about Metroid Prime 4. I’m 4 keys in now and I’m absolutely loving the game. I’d even go so far as to say I think it might be better than Prime 2 so far. Sure, it doesn’t top the original, but honestly… what does? It’s the best first party game this year, outside Bananza, of course.
I hope the game has legs and grows in reputation over time.
@John_Deacon
I believe it’s a loophole because the bundle is tied to the console purchase so it counts as a physical purchase. There ought to be some explanation though.
@Anti-Matter You always make me smile when it comes to Bluey etc and your enthusiasm for the IPs you love
@John_Deacon The chart includes the bundle. They classify it as a physical purchase, just as they do Code In A Box games like Tony Hawks 3 and 4 which was included in these charts.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...