Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has garnered some pretty positive reception since its release in 2023, with numerous updates providing more content and quality-of-life improvements, and graphics that stand as some of the best in the business.

If you were perhaps hoping to see Avatar on the Switch 2, however, then you might want to just temper your expectations somewhat. According to a brief interview at FRVR, Ubisoft currently has no plans to bring the game to Nintendo's new console.

When asked about a potential port, Game Design Lead Amandine Lauer simply said “Honestly, I don’t really want to wonder there, because I don’t know". Director Aoife O’Friel then followed up with “That’s something we don’t know about" when asked whether Avatar would even be possible on the Switch 2.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

So yes, if the director and game design lead don't know, then chances are it's probably not in the works at the moment. That's not to say it's completely off the table, mind you, with Ubisoft providing solid support for the Switch 2 since launch with the likes of Assassin's Creed Shadows and Star Wars Outlaws.

On 16th December 2025, Ubisoft will also be launching The Rogue Prince of Persia from developer Evil Empire, famed for its work on Dead Cells.