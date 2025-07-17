Not only does Donkey Kong Bananza give you the chance to dress up, it gives you a reason to as well! All outfits come with their own unique buffs, so your choice of Neckwear, Britches and Pauline Outfits is very important — DK's fur colour isn't as important, but hey, it's pretty!

Below, we've listed every outfit you can get in Donkey Kong Bananza, noted their respective buffs, and explained what you need to do to get them.

All Donkey Kong Bananza Outfits

We've broken the following list down into item types (Neckwear, Fur Colour, Britches, and Pauline's Outfit), so you can scan the unique parts of each outfit with ease.

Note: some of these items are only available by completing late-game and post-credits challenges, so only scroll on if you don't mind the odd small spoiler.

Neckwear

There are 10 different ties for DK to choose between in Donkey Kong, ranging from the classic to the super-powered. Here they are, in Layer-order:

Neckwear Name Buff Unlock Location Classic Tie N/A No unlock required! Treasure Tie* Increases the chance that a treasure chest will appear when destroying terrain Lagoon Layer Style Shop Bananergy Tie* Increases amount of Bananergy gained from gold Canyon Layer Style Shop Dig-It Neckerchief* Restored Bananergy as your destroy terrain Freezer Layer Style Shop Battle Bow-Tie* Restores Bananergy as you defeat enemies Forest layer Style Shop Apple-a-Day Tie* Increases the amount of health an apple will restore Tempest Layer Style Shop Banandium Chip Bolo* Increases the chance of doubling any Banandium Chips you collect Radiance Layer Style Shop Yum-Yum Tie* Recover more health when eating any food or food-based terrain Feast Layer Style Shop Soggy Cravat* Grants immunity to fiery rain and cools lava Planet Core Style Shop Invisibility Tie Become invisible Complete Grumpy Kong's Ingot Isle Restoration Project (post-credits)

* Item can be upgraded.

Fur Colour

There are 37 different fur colours to choose from, all of which can be picked up at Style Shops on each layer.

Fur Colour Name Unlock Location All-Natural Fur No unlock required! Leaf-Green Fur Lagoon Layer Style Shop Aqua-Blue Fur Lagoon Layer Style Shop Rose-Pink Fur Hilltop Layer Style Shop Lemon-Yellow Fur Hilltop Layer Style Shop Royal-Purple Fur Hilltop Layer Style Shop Sunset-Red Fur Canyon Layer Style Shop Cloud-White Fur Canyon Layer Style Shop Smoke-Black Fur Canyon Layer Style Shop Sour-Berry Blue Fur Freezer Layer Style Shop Cotton-Candy-Pink Fur Freezer Layer Style Shop Dusty Olive Fur Forest Layer Style Shop Dusty Grape Fur Forest Layer Style Shop Wave Gradient Fur Resort Layer Style Shop Dragon-Fruit Gradient Fur Resort Layer Style Shop Banana Gradient Fur Resort Layer Style Shop Shiny Magenta Fur Resort Layer Style Shop Mango Gradient Fur Tempest Layer Style Shop Mallow Gradient Fur Tempest Layer Style Shop Candy Gradient Fur Landfill Layer Style Shop Twilight Gradient Fur Landfill Layer Style Shop Matcha Gradient Fur Landfill Layer Style Shop Shiny Red Fur Landfill Layer Style Shop Lemonade Gradient Fur Radiance Layer Style Shop Shiny Cyan Fur Radiance Layer Style Shop Shiny Silver Fur Groove Layer Style Shop Fractone Gradient Fur Groove Layer Style Shop Flower Gradient Fur Groove Layer Style Shop Monochrome Gradient Fur Groove Layer Style Shop Midnight Gradient Fur Feast Layer Style Shop Guava Split Fur Feast Layer Style Shop Macaron Gradient Fur Forbidden Layer Style Shop Burnt-Red Gradient Fur Forbidden Layer Style Shop Sesame Gradient Fur Forbidden Layer Style Shop Passion-Fruit Split Fur Forbidden Layer Style Shop Monochrome Split Fur Planet Core Style Shop Banandium-Gold Fur Planet Core Style Shop

Britches

Britches, Trousers, Pants... whatever you want to call them, DK wears 'em (most of the time). There are 18 different variants in total, each with their own buff.

Britches Name Buff Unlock Location Naked N/A No unlock required! Standard Britches N/A No unlock required! Red Britches Increases swim speed Lagoon Layer Style Shop Swimmin' Britches* Increases swim speed Lagoon Layer Style Shop Dark-Blue Britches Increases speed in mud and fresh snow Canyon Layer Style Shop Traction Britches* Increases speed in mud and fresh snow Canyon Layer Style Shop Orange Britches Reduces damage from ice water Freezer Layer Style Shop Hot-Pink Britches* Reduces damage from ice water Freezer Layer Style Shop Poison-Proof Britches* Reduces damage from poison water Forest Layer Style Shop Yellow Britches Reduces damage from poison water Forest Layer Style Shop Sky-Blue Britches Reduces burn damage from lava or oil Tempest Layer Style Shop Burn-Proof Britches* Reduces burn damage from lava or oil Tempest Layer Style Shop Black Britches Reduces damage by enemies Radiance Layer Style Shop Defense Britches* Reduces damage by enemies Radiance Layer Style Shop Purple Britches Reduces shock damage from electrified iron and muck Feast Layer Style Shop Shock-Proof Britches* Reduces shock damage from electrified iron and muck Feast Layer Style Shop Girded Britches* Reduces damage from thorns, spikes, and Banandium Mush Planet Core Style Shop Golden Britches Reduces damage from thorns, spikes, and Banandium Mush Planet Core Style Shop

* Item can be upgraded.

Pauline's Outfit

It's not just DK that can get in on the dress-up fun! Pauline also has a selection of outfits (11, to be precise), each with its own buff and colour variants.

Pauline's Outfit Name Buff Unlock Location Colours Rock-Out Rags Extends Bananza time by 10% No unlock required! N/A Lagoon Vest* Expands sonar range during a Bananza Lagoon Layer Style Shop Lilac, Cyan, Green Canyon Getup* Extends Kong Bananza time Canyon Layer Style Shop Gold, Black ("Rustlin'"), Red/Blue ("Giddyap") Freezer Jacket* Extends Zebra Bananza time Freezer Layer Style Shop Mint, Taffy, Berry Forest Uniform* Extends Ostrich Bananza time Forest Layer Style Shop Plum, Blue, Red Tempest Coat* Extends Elephant Bananza time Tempest Layer Style Shop Yellow, Blue, Black Radiance Outfit* Extends Snake Bananza time Radiance Layer Style Shop Purple, Blue, Orange ("Rattle") Feast Apparel* Gradually recover health during Bananzas Feast Layer Style Shop Red ("Prime"), Pastel, Neon Dress* Extends all Bananza times Planet Core Style Shop Red ("Lady"), Pink ("Arcade"), Red/Yellow ("Family") Gold-Mining Gear Doubles the amount of gold earned when collecting gold items Roll credits N/A Diva Dress Doubles the chance Discs will drop after defeating an enemy Scan the Donkey Kong Bananza amiibo OR roll credits N/A

* Item can be upgraded.

What's The Best Outfit?

That's the ultimate question, isn't it? Honestly, it comes down to your specific playstyle and which layer you are exploring — e.g. equipping the Forest Uniform and Poison-Proof Britches while exploring the Forest Layer.

That said, we found ourselves sticking pretty firmly to the Defense Britches, Dig-It Neckerchief and Feast Apparel, once we had them all. This combo means DK's health will last for longer (thanks to the Britches' and Feast Apparel's buffs), and you'll be able to deploy Bananza Transformations much quicker, since they'll be regenerating with every bit of terrain you destroy — which, in most Bananzas, is a lot.

Donkey Kong Bananza Outfits: Frequently Asked Questions

Here are a few frequently asked questions you may have about Donkey Kong Bananza's outfits:

Where can I buy outfits?

You can cash in your Fossils for outfits at the Style Shop in most layers throughout Donkey Kong Bananza. These shops are marked by a pink shirt-shaped icon on the map.

How do I change outfits?

To change outfits, simply head to a Closet either outside a Style Shop or in a Getaway and press 'A'. Once inside, you will be able to see all the items you've collected up to this point, and build an outfit with them.

Can I upgrade outfits?

Yes! Certain items can be upgraded at the Style Shop for an additional Fossil fee. Upgraded items will still offer the same buff, but it will be incrementally increased with each upgrade level.

Not all items are subject to an upgrade path, just the ones marked with a * in the above lists.

How many Fossils do I need to buy every outfit?

If you want to grab every single item and level them all up to max stats, it will take 696 Fossils. Yep, that's every Fossil in the game.

Wait, does that mean DK has canonically been naked in every appearance up to now?

... Oh. Erm, we guess so.

We hope this has been useful! For even more DK tips, be sure to check out our full Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough guide.