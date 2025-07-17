Of the many unique features in Donkey Kong Bananza, perhaps the most interesting is the Bananza Transformations, which sees DK transform into a whole host of familiar faces from the animal kingdom, each with their own abilities.

It was one of the game's big selling points for us, so in this guide, we're going to break down exactly when and where you'll find these Bananza Transformations, and the skills each one brings to the table.

Now, it should go without saying, but we will be stepping into spoiler territory in this guide, so if you're still playing through Bananza and you don't want any transformation surprises spoiled, turn back now!

Donkey Kong Bananza: All Bananza Transformations

We'll work through the Bananza Transformations in the order we encountered them (your order for Transformation two and three may differ), starting with the least disturbing morph of the bunch...

Kong Bananza

Layer: Lagoon Layer (SL101)

How to Unlock: Destroy the pillars holding up the three plugs in the Lagoon Layer to return the water to its highest level. Walk across the newly formed bridge and speak to the Kong Elder.

After you have returned the Ancient Record, head back to the mic in front of the Elder to learn Kong Bananza.

Abilities: Kong Bananza boasts massively increased strength over DK's standard abilities. Gameplay-wise, this Transformation handles much the same as you will be used to, but the extra power in your attack means you can punch through most terrain with ease. For an even bigger hit, you can hold 'Y' to perform a Charge Attack.

Zebra Bananza

Layer: Freezer Layer (SL501)

How to Unlock: Make it through the Freezer Layer's cavern, and speak to the Zebra Elder on the other side. Return the three pieces of the broken Ancient Record, then meet with the Elder once again to learn the Zebra Bananza

Abilities: The Zebra Bananza is all about speed. This Transformation can move faster than any other, letting it cross crumbling walkways, dash through mud without slowing down, or even run on the surface of water. This speed can be turned into an attack by holding 'ZL' to trigger a Charge Dash, which knocks out anything that stands in your way.

Ostrich Bananza

Layer: Forest Layer (SL600)

How to Unlock: Head to the Forest Layer and navigate through the woods until you reach the golden Eggshell Hotel. You'll find the Ostrich Elder not far from the reception desk, where it will ask you to return the two pieces of the broken Ancient Record — you'll find these in the hotel pool and garden areas.

With the Record back in its rightful place, speak to the Elder again to learn Ostrich Bananza.

Abilities: DK's Ostrich Transformation gives him the power of flight... sorta. Much like real ostriches, this Bananza cannot fly as such, but it can flutter and then glide, letting DK travel great distances between high-up platforms. An unlockable Egg Bomb upgrade lets DK drop explosive eggs on enemies below while flying.

Elephant Bananza

Layer: Tempest Layer (SL900)

How to Unlock: After speaking to the Elephant Elder near the start of the Tempest Layer, make your way down into the lava-filled caverns of SL901 and return the two pieces of the Ancient Record. Once the Disc is restored, the Elephant Elder will teach you the Bananza.

Abilities: Elephant Bananza is super helpful if you ever need to clear a large amount of terrain quickly. This Transformation can inhale most terrain types and turn them into easily-throwable chunks of whatever material it absorbs. This is particularly handy for gathering Gold and clearing Smashintone's Smashin' Stats Banandium Gem challenges.

Snake Bananza

Layer: Radiance Layer (SL1201)

How to Unlock: There are a whopping four pieces of Ancient Record to recover for this one, so strap in for a long one. After speaking to the Snake Elder for the first time, make your way through the four signposted artwork challenges and grab the Record piece at the end. Returning all of these to the turntable in front of the Snake Elder will let you learn the Snake Bananza.

Abilities: Snake Bananza adds a springy sense of verticality to DK's movement, with a powerful vertical jump capable of making it up most platforms in the game. This can be pushed even further to a Double Jump or a Charge Jump by holding 'A', both of which let you reach platforms that were previously inaccessible.

On top of that, the Snake Bananza also comes with a Glare skill, which lets you slow down time in the environment while you continue to move at normal speed. This is crucial in certain challenges with fast-moving obstacles, and can be upgraded via the Skill Tree to last for longer.

Bananza Transformations Frequently Asked Questions

Here is a selection of frequently asked questions you might have about the five Bananza Transformations:

How do I trigger a Bananza Transformation?

To trigger a Bananza Transformation, build up Bananergy by collecting Gold until the Bananza icon in the bottom left corner of the screen starts glowing. Once you have enough, hold 'L' and 'R' to transform into the selected Bananza form, or swap between them with the D-pad.

How do I build up Bananergy quickly?

Collecting Gold is the standard way to build up Bananergy, though you can also purchase Outfits that will fill your meter in different ways. The Dig-It Neckerchief adds to your Bananergy meter whenever you destroy terrain, and the Battle Bow-Tie does the same whenever you defeat an enemy. Picking the right outfit for the right area means you'll rarely have to worry about not having enough Bananergy.

Can I use more than one Transformation in the same Bananza period?

Yes, you can! As long as you still have Bananergy left, you can switch between Bananza forms by pressing left or right on the D-pad.

Can I upgrade my Bananza Transformations?

Yes! Each Bananza Transformation has its own Skill Tree, with unique attribute upgrades and unlockables. You can read more about the Donkey Kong Bananza upgrade system in our full Skill Tree guide.

That's everything you need to know about DK's Bananza Transformations. For more advice, be sure to check out our Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough guide hub.