Buy Donkey Kong Bananza For Switch 2

Here's where you can buy Donkey Kong Bananza in the US and UK. We'll be keeping this guide updated as more come in, including potential bonuses.

Buy Donkey Kong and Pauline amiibo

Launching alongside the game is a new Donkey Kong & Pauline amiibo. This marks the first depiction of the redesigned DK in amiibo form. In-game, it unlocks Pauline's 'Dive Dress' early.

Buy Donkey Kong Bananza with eShop Credit

Your other option will be to pick up Donkey Kong Bananza with Switch eShop credit. In the UK, the digital version of the game is £58.99, so you save £8 on the physical version (the price is the same both digital and physical in the US, though).

You can still load up on credit from our store via the links below.

Exclusive Donkey Kong Merch from Nintendo

And finally, My Nintendo Store in the UK and the official site in the US have a bunch of exclusive DK swag on offer, including banana-yellow t-shirts, fleece hoodies, a banana-shaped zip pouch, a bag and some keychains/charms.

The products on offer differ slightly depending on your side of the pond (they're keychains in the UK, but charm straps in the US, for instance), but check these out if you want to go beyond the game and really get your Donkey Kong on.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Will you be picking up DK's latest adventure? Let us know in the comments.