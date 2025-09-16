If you're playing through the Donkey Kong Bananza DLC and you're keen to know all of the sweet, sweet rewards that are coming your way, then you've come to the right place.

In the following guide, we've laid out every unlock and reward that you'll pick up for playing Emerald Rush and listed how many Rating Points you'll need to nab 'em.

Donkey Kong Bananza: All Emerald Rush Rewards

We've presented every Emerald Rush reward in the table below. These are laid out in the order you unlock them, so you can keep consulting the following to know what's around the corner.

Note. We're still hard at work picking up these rewards, and will be adding to the following list as we get them. As such, this table is a work in progress.

Reward Required Rating Points Canyon Layer Unlock 0 New Emerald Perks 0 New Emerald Perks 0 VoidCo. Employee ID Neckwear 90 Hilltop Layer Unlock 150 New Emerald Perks 210 New Emerald Perks 270 VoidCo. Britches 330 Lagoon Layer Unlock 400 New Emerald Perks 500 New Emerald Perks 600 Emerald Rush #1 & Emerald Rush #2 Discs 700 Freezer Layer Unlock 800 New Emerald Perks 900 New Emerald Perks 1,000 VoidCo. Regalia 1,100 Feast Layer 1,200 New Emerald Perks 1,350 New Emerald Perks 1,500 New Emerald Perks 1,700 VoidCo. Bow Tie 2,000

How To Get Rating Points

Rating Points are the only way to stack up DKB's Emerald Rush rewards, and they're pretty easy to obtain. To add to your Rating Points stash, simply play through runs of Emerald Rush. You'll build up points depending on how well you perform, with the grand total carrying over between runs.

Not a bad lineup of rewards, eh? For more tips and tricks, be sure to check out our full Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough guide hub.