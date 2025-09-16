Donkey Kong Bananza Emerald Rush
If you're playing through the Donkey Kong Bananza DLC and you're keen to know all of the sweet, sweet rewards that are coming your way, then you've come to the right place.

In the following guide, we've laid out every unlock and reward that you'll pick up for playing Emerald Rush and listed how many Rating Points you'll need to nab 'em.

Donkey Kong Bananza: All Emerald Rush Rewards

We've presented every Emerald Rush reward in the table below. These are laid out in the order you unlock them, so you can keep consulting the following to know what's around the corner.

Note. We're still hard at work picking up these rewards, and will be adding to the following list as we get them. As such, this table is a work in progress.

Reward Required Rating Points
Canyon Layer Unlock 0
New Emerald Perks 0
New Emerald Perks 0
VoidCo. Employee ID Neckwear 90
Hilltop Layer Unlock 150
New Emerald Perks 210
New Emerald Perks 270
VoidCo. Britches 330
Lagoon Layer Unlock 400
New Emerald Perks 500
New Emerald Perks 600
Emerald Rush #1 & Emerald Rush #2 Discs 700
Freezer Layer Unlock 800
New Emerald Perks 900
New Emerald Perks 1,000
VoidCo. Regalia 1,100
Feast Layer 1,200
New Emerald Perks 1,350
New Emerald Perks 1,500
New Emerald Perks 1,700
VoidCo. Bow Tie 2,000

How To Get Rating Points

Donkey Kong Bananza Emerald Rush
Rating Points are the only way to stack up DKB's Emerald Rush rewards, and they're pretty easy to obtain. To add to your Rating Points stash, simply play through runs of Emerald Rush. You'll build up points depending on how well you perform, with the grand total carrying over between runs.

Not a bad lineup of rewards, eh?