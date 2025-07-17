The first option you get when firing up Donkey Kong Bananza asks you to choose between Normal Mode — "The standard way to play" — or Assist Mode, which adds "a little extra help by flagging destinations and recommended routes.

Is that the only difference, though? In this guide, we'll cover exactly what the difference is, how you switch between them, and which one we'd recommend depending on the type of player you are.

Donkey Kong Bananza Normal or Assist Mode Guide

Okay, what's the difference between Normal and Assist Mode?

The opening screen puts it like this:

Normal Mode - "The standard way to play."

Assist Mode "Play with a little extra help. Destinations and recommended routes will be automatically displayed.

But what's the difference in practice?

Well, Assist Mode does a little more than it says on the tin. In this mode:

DK takes half the damage that he normally would from enemies

His health regenerates when he's standing still

The countdown clock on timed challenges runs slower

You'll lose less gold should DK meet a nasty demise

So, as you might expect, Assist Mode assists your journey. Things are a little bit easier and a little less frustrating, but it's not the full hand-holding experience that you get from something like Mario Kart World's Smart Steering and Auto-Acceleration, for example.

Can you switch between modes after you've started?

Yes! To change from Normal to Assist (or vice versa), head into Options by pressing '+' and you'll see the option at the very top.

When changing between modes, you'll have to restart from your most recent save point.

Which is best for me?

Well, that comes down to you! For those who are used to 3D platforming, Donkey Kong Bananza might not feel all that challenging at first but, rest assured, it packs in the difficulty in its later acts.

Assist Mode feels like a nice compromise if the challenge ever does get too much and you're in need of a break. With it being so accessible, too, we see no issues with flitting between Assist and Normal modes as you see fit — play the game as you like!

There we are — now you're set to crack on with DK and Odd Rock. Be sure to check out our other guides if you're looking for Banandium Gems, or swing over to our Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough hub for more tips and tricks.