Nintendo has kept the amiibo train going for Donkey Kong Bananza, implementing a bunch of unlockables for those who scan a figure in the game.

In this guide, we'll give you the lowdown on what every amiibo unlocks in Donkey Kong Bananza, including the all-new Donkey Kong & Pauline figure.

Donkey Kong Bananza: All amiibo Unlocks

Donkey Kong & Pauline amiibo

The tie-in Donkey Kong & Pauline amiibo that launched alongside DKB lets you unlock a late-game outfit right from the jump. Scanning this amiibo unlocks Pauline's Diva Dress Outfit, which comes with a buff that doubles your chance of defeated enemies dropping a Disc.

You can unlock this outfit by beating the main game and rolling credits, but if you want to make sure you get your hands on every Disc in the game, having the Diva Dress early is guaranteed to help.

Donkey Kong Series amiibo

Scanning any other amiibo from the Donkey Kong series (the Smash Bros. Diddy Kong, Donkey Kong and King K. Rool, or the Super Mario Diddy and DK) will summon four explosive K O N G tiles in-game, which you can pick up and chuck for maximum destruction.

The same applies if you scan either the DK or Diddy wristbands from Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios. Yep, they work as an amiibo too!

It's not quite a new outfit, but we're always game for a DKC nod.

All Other amiibo

Scanning any amiibo other than the ones specified above will summon a random terrain sphere in-game for you to use however you'd like. Pick it up and chuck it, rip a chunk out and Turf Surf on it, punch it into a nearby wall — the choice is yours!

Now you know what's on the cards for every amiibo, so get scanning! For more DK advice, check out our full Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough guide hub.