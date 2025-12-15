If you ended up getting the physical version of Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection for the Switch or Switch 2 last week, we've got some news you might not be too happy about.

Since its arrival in stores, Mortal Kombat fans have discovered Mortal Kombat 4 is not included on the Legacy Kollection's game card. Digital Eclipse has confirmed this in multiple replies on social media – explaining how this build had to be submitted "far in advance" and MK4 was "just not ready", so it's been made available as "downloadable content".

Digital Eclipse: "MK4 did not make it to the Switch cart in time for physical release. The Switch build had to be submitted for production far in advance of the release date, and MK4 was just not ready. All other platforms have MK4 included."

On the official Atari website, where you can purchase a physical copy of the Legacy Kollection, the page for this title has now been updated with a notice about a download adding Mortal Kombat 4 to the Switch versions:

Atari: Nintendo Switch Users - In order to fully enjoy Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection we encourage you to connect your Switch console to the Nintendo store and download our post release patches, which add additional content, including MK4, and performance improvements."

Nintendo Life has access to a physical Switch 2 cartridge of the Kollection, which runs on Version 1.0.1 out of the box and it requires users to perform a day one update to access Mortal Kombat 4 and the rest of the game.

This again follows Digital Eclipse informing Switch and Switch 2 fans the experience would be on the game cartridge:

Digital Eclipse has also confirmed this only impacts the Nintendo versions of the game. The PlayStation 5 physical release contains every game in the Kollection on the disc. It also says if a future cartridge reprint happens for Switch platforms, it will supposedly include Mortal Kombat 4.

If there are any significant developments regarding the Legacy Kollection's physical release, we'll provide an update.