Welcome to our hub detailing where to find Banandium Gems, Donkey Kong Bananza's most sought-after collectible.

If you're trying to level up DK's abilities, then these delicious delicacies are your number one way to do it. Fortunately, they're everywhere. Below, we have laid out every Banandium Gem in the game by Layer, each of which is accompanied by a sub-layer-specific map and a detailed rundown of where you'll 'em.

We've also included a Banandium Gem FAQ section at the bottom of this guide, which should peel back any remaining questions you might have.

Donkey Kong Bananza: Banandium Gem Location Guide

We've divided up our Banandium Gem rundown by the in-game Layers, with each guide then being split into the relevant sub-layers. This guide is a work in progress and we'll be updating as soon as we're able - watch this space for more in the coming days!

Be warned, you might find some story spoilers in the later guides, so be sure to only select the Layers you've already completed to maintain the surprise!

Note. Some gems are only available once you've rolled credits, and we've been sure to emphasise those throughout, but this will provide the full collection for those after the big 100%.

All Banandium Gems

Banandium Gem Puzzle Types

Banandium Gems pop up in all sorts of different places in Donkey Kong Bananza, and some require more effort than others.

Generally, a good exploration with a healthy amount of Hand Slapping will reveal the main bunch of Gems, though there are a couple of recurring conditions that you'll want to keep an eye out for as you explore each layer.

Below is a list of the recurring Banandium Gem unlock types found in most layers throughout Donkey Kong Bananza:

Challenge Ruins

These side courses with triangular-shaped doorways can be found across each layer. They always contain three Banandium Gems — one for making it halfway through the course, one for finishing it, and one hidden along the way.

Battle Ruins

These are the side courses found on the ground with a circular entry point. Each one tasks you with defeating a set number of enemies in a time limit, and you can nab one Banandium Gem as a reward.

Shifty Smash

Shifty Smash challenges can be found in small, fluctuating silver pyramids on most layers. Hitting these pyramids will spawn some terrain that you need to destroy within the time limit. Getting rid of all the white terrain will net you a Banandium Gem.

Cranky Kong

You'll find Cranky Kong hidden in most layers throughout Bananza. Keep an eye out for Rambi, and you'll know Cranky won't be far away.

Listen to his rant whenever you see him, and he'll reward you with a Banandium Gem for not drifting off.

Chip Exchange

Head to the Chip Exchange shop in each layer and cash in your Banandium Chips for a Gem in return. The Exchange is marked on each layer's map, and is usually found next to the Stuff Shop and Style Shop.

Quiztone

Keep an eye out for a Fractone in a top hat in most layers. Speak to him and he'll ask you three questions about your adventure up to that point which, when answered correctly, will ned you a Banandium Gem as a prize.

Fragmentone

This Fractone is shaped like a puzzle piece, and you need to bring its three missing fragments back to it to make it whole again. The fragments are usually found close by, and you'll need to safely lead each of them back to Fragmentone to get the two Banandium Gems on offer (one for returning one fragment, and the other for returning all three).

Seekertone

Many layers have a game of Fractone Hide-and-Seek along the way. Speaking to a Seekertone will start the game, and you'll need to find four hidden Fractones nearby to get the Banandium Gem reward.

Smashintone

Smashintone appears on most layers, recognisible by its stacked coloured rocks on top of its head. Each one will give you a Smashin' Stats challenge, which requires you to break through a set amount of terrain on each layer. Return to Smashintone after destroying the set amount of terrain to nab a Gem.

Growtone

These giant tree-like Fractones can be found on most layers, and task you with feeding them a huge sum of gold to grow three Banandium Gems in the process.

Glamtone

We only stumbled across this shirt-shaped Fractone after rolling credits, but Glamtone will set you a specific clothing-based challenge that you can fulfil by changing into an outfit that meets its demands.

Banandium Gem FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions that you might have about Donkey Kong Banana's Banandium Gems.

How many Banandium Gems are there in Donkey Kong Bananza?

In total, there are a whopping 777 Banandium Gems to find in Donkey Kong Bananza. This includes all of the Gems that are only unlocked after the credits.

What are Banandium Gems for?

Aside from giving you an excuse to explore each Layer, the main purpose of Banandium Gems is to level up DK's abilities.

Every five Banandium Gems unlocks one Skill Point, which can be used to upgrade all kinds of things like DK's health, movement, or specific Bananza Transformation skills.

You'll find a full rundown of the Donkey Kong Bananza skill tree and which skills you should unlock first in our guide below:

How many Banandium Gems do I need to max out DK's skills?

You'll need 749 Banandium Gems to fill all DK's standard skills and Bananza Transformation upgrades.

There are some bonus skills once you complete the post-credits content, for which you'll need an additional 125 Gems. Yep, that does come to more than the 777 collectible ones in the game, but you can always fill up your Skill Points by buying extras at Chip Exchange stores.

Where can I get Banandium Gem Maps?

Banandium Gem Maps will give you the precise location of a random Gem on your current layer. They can be readily purchased from any layer's Stuff Shop for 1,000 Gold (increasing by 100 with each one you buy on that layer) or occasionally found in Treasure Chests.

If you're after something a little less Banandium Gem-focused, be sure to check out our Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough guide hub for more hints and tips.