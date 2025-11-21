Hot on the heels of the European Black Friday eShop discounts, Nintendo has brought some of the sweet, sweet savings over to North America in the 'Cyber Deals' sale.
This one is now underway on the North American eShop and will be sticking around until 3rd December, so you only have a couple of weeks to make the most of all the seasonal savings on offer.
While it's a little smaller than those we've seen in the past, the 'Cyber Deals' still banner covers a lot of games, so we've assembled the following list of every game in the sale that we scored a 9/10 or higher, to help you see the very best of 'em at a glance. We've even included a personal pick from the swathes of 8/10s at the end, because we just couldn't resist.
As ever, if you want to load up on eShop credit before diving in, you'll find everything you need on our store.
AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative (Switch)
$9.99 (-75%)
AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative is one of the most interesting visual novels we’ve played through in a while. The murder mystery at its heart is brought to life by some great writing and quirky characters alongside the satisfyingly integrated, beautifully balanced Psync puzzle elements.
Even with some minor control issues, there is a lot to love in this game, even if you never picked up the original. Highly recommended if you're even a little bit curious.
Ape Out (Switch eShop)
$1.99 (-87%)
The Nintendo eShop would be a considerably more exciting and interesting place if it were packed full of games like Ape Out. It’s a refreshingly original experience that more than deserves a place in any Switch owner’s library.
Difficult, frenetic gameplay, strong art direction, and an even stronger jazz drum soundtrack make this the sort of memorable game that you’ll likely keep coming back to over and over for another few runs in arcade mode. Ape Out gets a strong recommendation to anyone looking for a distinct and unforgettable game for their Switch collection; it’s a bit of an acquired taste, but well worth your time.
Axiom Verge (Switch eShop)
$4.99 (-75%)
Axiom Verge on Switch is truly an outstanding port of an outstanding game, no more and no less.
We would strongly urge those of you who missed this game on other platforms to pick it up here; this is the full Axiom Verge experience, and it's available in a format that supports both handheld and home play. A fantastic example of how to do a Metroidvania right.
Axiom Verge 2 (Switch eShop)
$9.99 (-50%)
Axiom Verge is a remarkably tough act to follow, but Thomas Happ managed to do it again in producing a pitch-perfect, excellently paced Metroidvania adventure
Axiom Verge 2 perfectly balances familiar elements that made the original great and trying out new ideas that give the sequel its own identity, and while lovers of the first game may take some time to adjust, everything comes together and makes for a potent experience that no fan of the genre will want to miss out on.
The mysterious atmosphere, thrilling pace, and fantastic world design all come together to make for a worthy follow-up that stands well on its own.
Balatro (Switch eShop)
$13.49 (-10%)
Balatro is a roguelike for gamers who don't like roguelikes... and then everybody else on top of that. It utterly nails what it sets out to do, providing an instantly accessible, satisfying, and addictive gameplay loop that anybody can grasp.
It's an immensely enjoyable experience from the start, but as you get deeper in, there's really nothing else quite like it. Sublime.
Bayonetta 3 (Switch)
$41.99 (-30%)
Bayonetta 3 cranks up the chaos, improves the combat, polishes the level design, and adds a ton of new mechanics to the mix, making for the very best entry in this storied series to date.
PlatinumGames absolutely nailed it this time around, carefully layering on more ways to engage enemies, piling on the OTT gameplay sequences, and giving us multiple protagonists without upsetting the balance of what makes these games amongst the very best examples of their genre.
With solid performance in docked and handheld modes, impressive visuals, non-stop action, and a hugely replayable campaign that's a joy from start to finish, this really is a huge celebration of everything we love about Bayonetta, an action all-timer and one of the highlights of Switch's impressive library.
Beyond Galaxyland (Switch eShop)
$8.99 (-50%)
Beyond Galaxyland is a well-written, artistically diverse space adventure which mixes several different flavours of RPG with puzzling and semi-open exploration. The story is filled with well-rounded characters and emotional narrative payoffs and, as much as Enright's galactic adventure is a collection of stylistic and mechanical homages, it doesn't feel like a patchwork of fan service.
For all its influences and adherence to specific genre execution, Doug’s journey through multiple worlds is still very much its own thing.
Castlevania Advance Collection (Switch eShop)
$11.99 (-40%)
It’s mostly the sublime Aria of Sorrow that’s doing the heavy lifting with Castlevania Advance Collection; it really is one of the best entries in the entire Castlevania series. Circle of the Moon and Harmony of Dissonance are alright but on a lower tier, while Dracula X is middling even on its own standards. These are still very much worth playing, though, and this collection makes for an essential purchase for both longtime Castlevania fans and newbies.
Castlevania Dominus Collection (Switch eShop)
$17.49 (-30%)
Castlevania Dominus Collection is quite possibly the best compilation that Konami and M2 have produced to date. It presents three exceptional DS games that easily stand the test of time and provide just as much enjoyment now as they did back in the 2000s.
Not only that, but the impossible has seemingly been achieved with the remarkable addition of Haunted Castle Revisited. Included as a fun little bonus, this revamped take on a reviled arcade curio is fantastic, and while it can't compete with the very best 'classic' games in the franchise, it's the closest we've gotten to a brand new Castlevania in years. An exquisite package.
Chicken Police - Paint it RED! (Switch eShop)
$6.99 (-65%)
An extremely impressive first game from The Wild Gentlemen, Chicken Police - Paint it RED! is one of the best visual novel/adventure games we've played in a long, long time and one hell of an absorbing tale. It looks and runs great on the Switch, with only a couple of really minuscule interface issues which are easily ignored.
At roughly eight or nine hours, the story is surprisingly lengthy, but we were never bored and wanted to investigate every little thing just to wring out more precious droplets of banter and fascination. Chicken Police is a polished, captivating experience and we're very excited for whatever's coming next from this team.
Dark Souls: Remastered (Switch)
$19.99 (-50%)
Dark Souls: Remastered is a faithful remaster of a touchstone in video game design that improves overall performance of the original release while preserving all of the character traits that made it such a memorable experience. While it’s no less forgiving — and its menus are a little fiddly — this slick Nintendo Switch iteration offers an excellent way to experience Lordran’s ultra-challenging odyssey in true handheld form.
Plus, there's a Solaire of Astora amiibo. Praise the Sun, indeed.
Disney Illusion Island (Switch)
$20.99 (-30%)
While you could certainly argue that Disney Illusion Island is perhaps more of a Metroidvania than it is a straight-up 2D platformer, we reckon it strikes a wonderful balance between the two genres that it could honestly fall into either category. Its focus on combat-free exploration makes this a great gateway into the genre for younger audiences, and its ability to support up to four players via local co-op means that it's an excellent option for families who want to spend a bit of time with some of the most iconic Disney characters imaginable. You can also hug each other to regain health. What more could you ask for?
Downwell (Switch eShop)
$1.99 (-33%)
This is an excellent port of a game that feels like it’s found a natural home on Switch thanks to a plethora of control options and the console’s natural facility with vertical orientation. Short of popping your 4K TV on its side, Switch offers the very best way to play Downwell.
Its roguelike structure and twitch platforming might not be for everyone, but you should really give it a chance. For our money, Downwell is a modern classic that should be in everyone’s collection; for the pocket change asking price, it's a steal.
Grim Fandango Remastered (Switch eShop)
$2.99 (-80%)
The fact you’ve been able to play Grim Fandango Remastered on your TV and in handheld form elsewhere for years doesn’t matter one bit, because this gem of a game is still as enchanting and evocative as it was the first time you popped open that oversized cardboard box back in PC in 1998.
Here and now on Nintendo Switch, this port looks and runs noticeably smoother thanks to Double Fine’s deft adjustments, so whether you’ve already joined Manny on his afterlife odyssey or this is your first time among the dead, Switch's library is 100% better for its inclusion.
Heretic + Hexen (Switch eShop)
$10.04 (-33%)
Heretic + Hexen is yet another slam dunk for Nightdive Studios. This new release revamps both titles with modern controls, bonus content, and thoughtful changes to the core design that make each game a delight to play.
Granted, these are still FPS titles from the mid-'90s, so your mileage will definitely vary, but for returning fans and those with a particular fondness for old-school 'boomer shooters', you really can't go wrong. Now let's get a native Switch 2 port with 120fps please, Nightdive.
Invisible, Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch eShop)
$4.99 (-75%)
Invisible, Inc. is a brilliant little tactics game, right up there with Into the Breach and XCOM – if not even better. The bite-sized structure belies a deceptively complex and meaningful game, where all your decisions ultimately mean something significant for that final desperate attack.
If you enjoy stealth or tactics games – or you're simply looking for a way into either genre – then Invisible, Inc. deserves your attention.
Luigi's Mansion 3 (Switch)
$39.99 (-33%)
Luigi’s Mansion 3 is not only a graphical powerhouse and showcase for Next Level Games’ unrivalled mastery of video game animation but also an immense helping of spooky fun.
The amount of care and consideration poured into every facet of the game is abundantly clear, and it all results in one of the most enjoyable and attractive Switch titles, and the undisputed high point of an underappreciated series.
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Switch)
$9.99 (-75%)
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is a must-have for Switch-owning fans of turn-based tactical games. More importantly, such is the style and depth on offer that it's also ideal for those who haven't played much of the genre - for whom 'XCOM' sounds like a silly acronym from a war movie. Kingdom Battle and its excellent DK DLC introduce the concept in the best possible way, and then add their own ideas for what becomes a smart, surprising, and, at times, deliciously challenging experience.
Even if you don't actually like the Rabbids, this game — and its familiar Mario cast and setting — is so good that Ubisoft's mascots become likeable. Well, almost.
Mark of the Ninja: Remastered (Switch eShop)
$4.99 (-75%)
Mark of the Ninja: Remastered is an utterly stellar stealth game and it’s lost none of the magic that made the original such a critical darling. Strong art direction, an engaging story, well-paced open gameplay, and a slew of extra content all combine to make for a near-flawless experience that you certainly won’t want to miss out on.
We’d give this game a high recommendation to all Switch owners; it’s the best stealth game money can buy in the Switch library, and one of the best ones in any console library.
Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Switch)
$9.59 (-84%)
Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is an excellent action-RPG that's arrived on Switch in a fantastic, feature-packed port. Evan and Roland's antics across this game's sprawling world are stuffed full of great characters, exciting combat and adventuring, and a kingdom-building mechanic that's a delight to get to grips with. It looks and sounds every bit as good as its predecessor and, although the story might be a little more hit-and-miss here, we were completely hooked into this one from beginning to end. This is a sumptuously crafted adventure you won't regret diving into.
Overboard! (Switch eShop)
$11.24 (-25%)
Where 80 Days was about the broad implications of travelling the entire globe, Overboard! focuses instead on the minutiae of a single day, and the intricacies of interaction. It's a glorious study in how to create a delicate Rube Goldberg machine of dialogue and dependencies, as a cast of mostly terrible people waltz around each other with ulterior motives and pre-existing feelings about everything, including our Veronica and dear, departed Malcolm. It's excellent: play it.
Persona 5 Royal (Switch)
$20.99 (-65%)
Persona 5 Royal is the very definition of ‘required reading' for JRPG fans.
A deep and moving story, stylish presentation, amazing soundtrack, and decision-driven gameplay all combine to make for an unforgettable and exceptional experience that proves itself to be every bit deserving of the hype and praise it’s already received.
While those who have played this elsewhere may want to consider whether Switch's portability is enough to justify a full-price double dip, it suits the system perfectly. Persona 5 Royal easily stands as one of the very best RPGs of the last decade and you’d be doing yourself a disservice to miss out.
Comments 31
Nice that there's now such a sale also in North America, happy for those there interested in getting any of these games (and/or ones not included in this list of course)!
Once again (like with the EU sale), I'll recommend Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 the most. Insane remake with incredible soundtrack, tons of fun.
Oh and stay away from Balatro if you still didn't get it. It will steal your whole free time... or will ruin your life. You pick.
@KociolekDoSyta
Yes, Balatro was addictive and I put at least 50 hours into it before breaking free, but I would not want to take away the experience.
I also tried it out on other platforms, including PlayStation iPhone and MacBook, but Switch was the only one that I really sunk time into.
It's 2025, the Switch 2 is just months old, and the top 40 games include:
Quake
Quake 2
Skyrim
Tony Hawk 1 & 2
Certainly $450 well spent. 🙄
Thanks for making me only scroll through 2 pages, I suppose it could have been 4 pages.
I'll be purchasing none of these.
For those looking for deals on games that originally released in your lifetime, Target (US) has Princess Peach Showtime, Zelda Echoes of Wisdom and a couple of others for $30. I'll be buying those 2, I was waiting to play them on Switch 2.😎
https://www.target.com/weekly-ad?promo=Target-20251123
Finally picked up Bayonetta 3, as it seems to be basically fixed by Switch 2, as well as the Xenoblade 3 Bundle in the expectation of an inevitable (!?) Switch 2 patch, also Splatoon 3 Season Pass for that Single-Player content
Downwell, Invisible Inc., Mark of the Ninja and Castlevania Dominus Collection are easy evergreen recommendations no matter the occasion.
Kinda sad, that there was no Three Hopes and Xenoblade Chronicles X though - hopefully that'll be in the New Years sale.
After a rough month I treated myself to ninja gaiden ragebound, shinobi, and star wars outlaws(which is on sale $40 Amazon).
I was honestly expecting a bit more, but maybe there will be a holiday sale after this one ends.
There will definitely be another sale, either before or after the December holidays and the new year. Do we think this sale is generally better than that one or vice versa?
The Hogwarts Legacy: Deluxe Edition + Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions bundle is very well priced.
Amusing the sale price of Balatro is still a couple bucks more than the base price of the mobile port version, which is by far the most ideal and smooth way of playing. On a device. In your pocket. You already had on you whenever you are anyway.
I'll be waiting for Christmas, nothing very great here unfortunately.
Why is it like, everything is stuff I already have, except AI Nirvana?
Meh. Any good DLC on sale?
@Ralek85
Is Mark of the Ninja purely stealth?
I enjoy MGS occasionally...but it's hard for me to get into.
Here's a simple list of the games with prices and discounts for those that want an easier way to view it.
1. AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative — $9.99 (-75%)
2. Ape Out — $1.99 (-87%)
3. Axiom Verge — $4.99 (-75%)
4. Axiom Verge 2 — $9.99 (-50%)
5. Balatro — $13.49 (-10%)
6. Bayonetta 3 — $41.99 (-30%)
7. Beyond Galaxyland — $8.99 (-50%)
8. Castlevania Advance Collection — $11.99 (-40%)
9. Castlevania Dominus Collection — $17.49 (-30%)
10. Chicken Police – Paint it RED! — $6.99 (-65%)
11. Dark Souls: Remastered — $19.99 (-50%)
12. Disney Illusion Island — $20.99 (-30%)
13. Downwell — $1.99 (-33%)
14. Grim Fandango Remastered — $2.99 (-80%)
15. Heretic + Hexen — $10.04 (-33%)
16. Invisible, Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition — $4.99 (-75%)
17. Luigi’s Mansion 3 — $39.99 (-33%)
18. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle — $9.99 (-75%)
19. Mark of the Ninja: Remastered — $4.99 (-75%)
20. Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom — $9.59 (-84%)
21. Overboard! — $11.24 (-25%)
22. Persona 5 Royal — $20.99 (-65%)
23. Quake — $3.99 (-60%)
24. Quake II — $3.99 (-60%)
25. Raiden IV × Mikado Remix — $8.99 (-70%)
26. River City Girls — $10.49 (-65%)
27. Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse — $9.99 (-50%)
28. Shantae: Half-Genie Hero — $14.99 (-50%)
29. Shogun Showdown — $5.99 (-60%)
30. Sorry We’re Closed — $18.74 (-25%)
31. Splatoon 3 — $41.99 (-30%)
32. Split Fiction — $39.99 (-20%)
33. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim — $16.49 (-67%)
34. The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition — $3.99 (-87%)
35. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 — $15.90 (-60%)
36. Two Point Campus — $7.99 (-80%)
37. Two Point Hospital — $9.99 (-75%)
38. Unpacking — $7.99 (-60%)
39. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 — $41.99 (-30%)
40. Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut — $34.99 (-30%)
41. Jim's Personal Pick: Madden NFL 26 — $34.99 (-50%)
Where's Unicorn Overlord Monarch Edition? It's 65% off in Europe (not sure about NA though).
Bayonetta 3 on sale is very tempting, but I bought the XC3 expansion pass because it's on discount and ppl raved about Future Redeemed.
By far the part of this sale that most confuses me is the fact that they only have 20% off of WarioWare: Move It. Between 1), the game being two years old, 2), it not doing very well in the first place, and 3), it not being compatible with Switch 2 Joycons you'd think they'd be trying to make it as appealing as possible if they're going to put it on sale.
@UpsideDownRowlet maybe you already have but keep in mind these are only ones NL rated a 9 or 10
Also my annual fight with no one that Castlevania Dracula X is a solid entry in the series, like a more forgiving CV1 with slight enhancements
This might be the worst NA Black Friday digital sale since they started them with the Switch.
@Mariotag It's been a minute since I played it, but from what I remember ... yeah it is. It is basically the 2D version of the predator challenges (stealth missions) in the Arkham Games. It's really neat and I can't think of much that compares in terms of 2D games.
Fair warning though, I just read it is capped at 30 fps on Switch. That is actually a bummer and only makes it recommendation, if you have no other platform available. It is pretty much available on everything and goes on sale regularly (on sale right now on Steam/PSN as well ...).
Nothing for me from this sale. I already own the ones I want from it.
Grabbed Sonic Crossworlds, a no-brainer right before the Switch 2 upgrade in 2 weeks.
Finally picked up split fiction. And my girls love playing it together but do a lot of screaming at the tv and each other.
Might get wolfenstein 2 as well. It’s so cheap
@Ralek85 Hmm. Appreciated, but if that's all it is, I'll pass.
The Arkham game predator missions kinda stressed me out in trying to get all objectives.
And maybe Switch 2 will offer a boost?
@Solid_Python
Crossworlds is on sale too?
For how much? I saw pretty much nothing on this.
Briefly excited to see Bayonetta 3 on list.
Then noticed it's only the usual 30% off.
@Mariotag the Deluxe Edition is which is, the one that comes with the season pass. It's 30% off rn which makes it 55$ instead of 80$.
With the 5$ Switch 2 upgrade that means you'll have the full Switch 2 Edition of the game with all DLC included for 60$ Day One!
@Mariotag Only with a dedicated patch and that seems unlikely
@Solid_Python
Unfortunately, storage space is a major concern for me rn.
@Ralek85
Ah. Shame. And, it's only missions?
Why is Nintendo the only platform that runs different sales in different regions? Steam, Xbox, PlayStation all have global sales. Why you different Nintendo?
@Mariotag How do you mean? It's not like predator missions in the sense that there is no story or such and it's all bit-sized selected from a menu. I just mean mechanically, the "stealth" itself, it works in a comparable manner (translated to 2D).
