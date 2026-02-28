Since the arrival of the Switch 2 generation last year, certain first-party titles have received cross-platform releases. Trainers saw this with Pokémon Legends: Z-A, but this won't be the case for the new mainline entry Pokémon Winds & Waves.

In case you somehow missed it, The Pokémon Company has clearly stated in official press materials and the new webpage how these next-generation entries developed by Game Freak are "exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2". In other words, Nintendo's existing hybrid platform isn't part of the plans.

"Developed by GAME FREAK exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2, these new titles feature an open world to explore, with beautiful windswept islands and a vast ocean with glittering waves."

At a glance, this new generation is already looking quite promising, and Game Freak potentially has over a year to polish the experience, with the titles currently scheduled for a 2027 release.

So, this means Scarlet & VIolet as well as Legends: Z-A are likely the last major new entries that will be released on Nintendo's original Switch hardware. Nintendo has previously said it will continue supporting the Switch as long as there's an audience, but it also realises "exclusive games are crucial when launching new hardware" and intends to shift support to its new hybrid system as the fan base grows.