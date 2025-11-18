Ahhh, the Holiday season fast approaches, and you know what that means? Sales and sales galore. Black Friday is just around the corner, so Nintendo has rightfully kicked off its big ol' November sale over on the European eShop.
This year's Black Friday sale — which runs until 30th November 2025 — is still stacked, but in terms of the big hitters, it's actually a little lighter than usual, perhaps to allow the Switch 2 to shine over the season. There's some gems in here, though, including a couple of Switch 2 exclusives.
So, a we do with these sales, we've lined up a list of every game that we scored a 9/10 or above, all of which are more than worthy of a playthrough while you relax over the winter. Scroll down to the very bottom, too, because you'll also get a recommendation from this very author that just missed out on a 9/10 when reviewed, but is very much a writer favourite.
AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative (Switch)
£8.74 (-75%)
AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative is one of the most interesting visual novels we’ve played through in a while. The murder mystery at its heart is brought to life by some great writing and quirky characters alongside the satisfyingly integrated, beautifully balanced Psync puzzle elements.
Even with some minor control issues, there is a lot to love in this game, even if you never picked up the original. Highly recommended if you're even a little bit curious.
And while we think the second game is the best, the entire series is on sale! The first game is available for just £3.59, while the spin-off/mid-quel No Sleep For Kaname Date is now £24.99.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC (Switch eShop)
£16.79 (-25%)
Happy Home Paradise makes Animal Crossing: New Horizons feel like a 'definitive' edition, especially when considered alongside the substantial free additions of version 2.0. It's beautifully polished — and that's not a reference to the ability you earn here — and provides even more variety and depth to your daily AC island life.
You may discover new villagers to call friends, and perhaps even learn a little about how to better decorate rooms and homes. Most importantly, it simply makes us smile — that alone is the best recommendation we can give.
Ape Out (Switch eShop)
£1.79 (-87%)
The Nintendo eShop would be a considerably more exciting and interesting place if it were packed full of games like Ape Out. It’s a refreshingly original experience that more than deserves a place in any Switch owner’s library.
Difficult, frenetic gameplay, strong art direction, and an even stronger jazz drum soundtrack make this the sort of memorable game that you’ll likely keep coming back to over and over for another few runs in arcade mode. Ape Out gets a strong recommendation to anyone looking for a distinct and unforgettable game for their Switch collection; it’s a bit of an acquired taste, but well worth your time.
Astral Ascent (Switch eShop)
£10.49 (-50%)
Astral Ascent is a prime example of a game that amounts to more than the sum of its parts. Its strong character design, hi-bit visuals, tight combat, memorable bosses, and broad build variety have all featured in games you’ve probably played before—there’s nothing ‘new’ here.
But to write it off as just 'another one of those' in a crowded genre would be to miss out on one of the most delightful and surprising releases of 2023. Astral Ascent is comfortably one of the best roguelites available on the Switch. Don't miss it.
Axiom Verge (Switch eShop)
£3.74 (-75%)
Axiom Verge on Switch is truly an outstanding port of an outstanding game, no more and no less.
We would strongly urge those of you who missed this game on other platforms to pick it up here; this is the full Axiom Verge experience, and it's available in a format that supports both handheld and home play. A fantastic example of how to do a Metroidvania right.
Axiom Verge 2 (Switch eShop)
£8.09 (-50%)
Axiom Verge is a remarkably tough act to follow, but Thomas Happ managed to do it again in producing a pitch-perfect, excellently paced Metroidvania adventure
Axiom Verge 2 perfectly balances familiar elements that made the original great and trying out new ideas that give the sequel its own identity, and while lovers of the first game may take some time to adjust, everything comes together. The mysterious atmosphere, thrilling pace, and fantastic world design all come together to make for a worthy follow-up that stands well on its own.
Bad North (Switch eShop)
£2.69 (-80%)
A slice of Viking strategic combat right out of the heart of Scandinavia’s indie development scene, Bad North was at the vanguard of a wave of smart yet intrinsically accessible real-time strategy titles.
Swedish developer Plausible Concept calls it ‘micro-strategy’ and it's the perfect encapsulation of a minimalist approach that covers everything from unit management to the Monument Valley-style isometric art style.
With enough enemy variance to convince you you’re playing an interactive episode of the Vikings TV show, this endlessly entertaining sea of bitesize battles will teach you to fear — and love — the sound of the oncoming horde.
Balatro (Switch eShop)
£11.51 (-10%)
Balatro is a roguelike for gamers who don't like roguelikes... and then everybody else on top of that. It utterly nails what it sets out to do, providing an instantly accessible, satisfying, and addictive gameplay loop that anybody can grasp.
It's an immensely enjoyable experience from the start, but as you get deeper in, there's really nothing else quite like it. Sublime.
Beyond Galaxyland (Switch eShop)
£7.49 (-50%)
Beyond Galaxyland is a well-written, artistically diverse space adventure which mixes several different flavours of RPG with puzzling and semi-open exploration. The story is filled with well-rounded characters and emotional narrative payoffs and, as much as Enright's galactic adventure is a collection of stylistic and mechanical homages, it doesn't feel like a patchwork of fan service.
For all its influences and adherence to specific genre execution, Doug’s journey through multiple worlds is still very much its own thing.
Botany Manor (Switch eShop)
£16.86 (-25%)
It looks like The Witness and it plays a bit like StreetPass Garden, but Botany Manor blooms into something that's not only entirely its own, but also something quite special.
Don't let its cosy aesthetics fool you — Botany Manor is packed with nicely challenging, well-designed puzzles, and isn't afraid to tackle heavy subjects, too.
Castlevania Advance Collection (Switch eShop)
£8.79 (-45%)
It’s mostly the sublime Aria of Sorrow that’s doing the heavy lifting with Castlevania Advance Collection; it really is one of the best entries in the entire Castlevania series. Circle of the Moon and Harmony of Dissonance are alright but on a lower tier, while Dracula X is middling even on its own standards.
These are still very much worth playing, though, and this collection makes for an essential purchase for both longtime Castlevania fans and newbies.
Castlevania Dominus Collection (Switch eShop)
£13.99 (-30%)
Castlevania Dominus Collection is quite possibly the best compilation that Konami and M2 have produced to date. It presents three exceptional DS games that easily stand the test of time and provide just as much enjoyment now as they did back in the 2000s.
Not only that, but the impossible has seemingly been achieved with the remarkable addition of Haunted Castle Revisited. Included as a fun little bonus, this revamped take on a reviled arcade curio is fantastic, and while it can't compete with the very best 'classic' games in the franchise, it's the closest we've gotten to a brand new Castlevania in years. An exquisite package.
Contra Anniversary Collection (Switch eShop)
£6.39 (-60%)
While it’s a shame that there are fewer games here than in other Konami collections – we’d have loved to have seen NES title Contra Force or the now-extinct WiiWare title Contra ReBirth – the ones included in the Contra Anniversary Collection are universally brilliant.
The 8-bit and 16-bit Contra games are among the finest examples of the run ‘n gun genre, and to have almost all of them included in a single release and emulated flawlessly is an absolute treat. Whether you’re a fan of the series or a curious onlooker who’s always wanted to see what the fuss was all about, this is essential.
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition (Switch eShop)
£8.09 (-70%)
It's difficult to get across exactly why Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony is so good without spoiling vast swathes of it, so we'll keep it simple. You'll come into the game baffled as to what the writers were thinking with some of these characters, and walk away loving each and every one of them.
There isn't a single moment of slack throughout the whole 40-hour playtime, it has the most extensive post-game of any title in the series, and one of the best endings to any game ever made. Go in blind and we promise you'll be in for the ride of your life.
Dave The Diver (Switch eShop)
£10.19 (-40%)
In 2023, a year dominated by titanic, big-budget releases like Tears of the Kingdom and Mario Wonder, off-the-wall roguelike Dave The Diver stepped up to the plate and knocked the ball clear of the park with a heaving swing.
Its charming animations and writing supplement a mechanically dense experience that never stops dangling a new carrot to chase. You owe it to yourself to pick up this outstandingly funny, enthralling, and weird gem.
There's also a free Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade, for those of you with the newer console!
Demon Turf: Neon Splash (Switch eShop)
£2.99 (-40%)
Demon Turf: Neon Splash is a much better game than its predecessor thanks to the complete removal of the underwhelming combat. Not only that, but the experience feels more focused and streamlined without the requirement of a hub world or mandatory collectibles.
This is Demon Turf at its best, and we sincerely hope to see more of the same in a true sequel later down the line.
And while we love this follow-up a little bit more, the first game is also on sale for £8.99.
Downwell (Switch eShop)
£1.75 (-35%)
This is an excellent port of a game that feels like it’s found a natural home on Switch thanks to a plethora of control options and the console’s natural facility with vertical orientation. Short of popping your 4K TV on its side, Switch offers the very best way to play Downwell.
Its roguelike structure and twitch platforming might not be for everyone, but you should really give it a chance. For our money, Downwell is a modern classic that should be in everyone’s collection; for the pocket change asking price (barely even that right now!), it's a steal.
Dragon Ball FighterZ - FighterZ Edition
£11.99 (-84%)
Dragon Ball FighterZ on the Switch is, simply put, one of the best fighting games we've seen on the system. Arc System Works went the extra mile in capturing the essence of the source material and distilled it into an incredible brawler that has lost nothing in the transition to Nintendo's hybrid console.
The stunning visuals, intense action, and easy-to-master controls make FighterZ a game all fans of the genre should have in their library. If you only play this kind of game casually, it remains a must-own. And the FighterZ Edition will give you plenty of reasons to keep coming back.
If you already own the game but haven't picked up any of the additional fighters yet, luckily the FighterZ Pass is also on sale for just £8.39.
Fire Emblem Engage (Switch)
£33.29 (-33%)
Fire Emblem Engage is a stellar entry in this storied franchise, but it's also one that takes a noticeably different stance than its most recent predecessor. It's all about the combat this time around, at the expense of the relationships and romance that made Three Houses such a fan favourite, so if you're looking for that social element here, you're bound to be left feeling at least a tad disappointed.
However, for those jonesing to get down and dirty with some sweet turn-based tactical action — action that's embedded in a satisfyingly OTT, beautifully presented anime narrative — this is a very fine example of the genre.
Those of you who already own the game, the Expansion Pass is also on sale for £17.99.
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Switch)
£33.29 (-33%)
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a thoroughly entertaining mash-up of Musou mayhem, strategy, and relationship-building aspects that should more than satisfy fans of both the franchises involved here. It improves upon its 2017 predecessor in several ways, most notably in providing a far more engaging story featuring a narrative that's ripe for several replays.
With impressively solid performance on Switch and an action-packed campaign that'll see you blasting your way through tens of thousands of foes for a good 30 hours in a single playthrough, this is right up there with the very best Warriors titles that developer Omega Force has ever served up.
Grapple Dog (Switch eShop)
£2.99 (-33%)
Grapple Dog is one of the most refreshingly unfussy platformers we've seen in a long time. The central mechanic (other than, well, being a dog) is the titular grapple which allows you to traverse the game's perfectly-sized levels using said hook to swing from ceilings, build momentum, attach to enemies and Donkey Kong Country-style cannons, and generally add a whole layer of mechanical complexity while maintaining extremely simple three-button controls.
It isn't quite perfect, but developer Medallion does precisely what it sets out to do: deliver an unpretentious platformer that's a hell of a lot of fun to play.
Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines (Switch eShop)
£7.49 (-50%)
Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines is everything fans could hope for in a sequel, as it improves upon every aspect that made the first Grapple Dog so great.
Strong level design, a fantastic soundtrack, high gameplay variety, and lots of replayability means anyone looking for an excellent, pure platformer to add to their Switch library will be beautifully rewarded. It's one of the most fun platformers on the Switch.
Heretic + Hexen (Switch eShop)
£9.03 (-33%)
Heretic + Hexen is yet another slam dunk for Nightdive Studios. This new release revamps both titles with modern controls, bonus content, and thoughtful changes to the core design that make each game a delight to play.
Granted, these are still FPS titles from the mid-'90s, so your mileage will definitely vary, but for returning fans and those with a particular fondness for old-school 'boomer shooters', you really can't go wrong. Now let's get a native Switch 2 port with 120fps please, Nightdive.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition
£11.99 (-80%)
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a stellar experience, a great big celebration of everything Star Wars.
The upgrades to the series' core gameplay here — the combo-focused combat, flashy space battles, boss encounters, over-the-shoulder shooting action, and cover system — all combine to make this the best Lego Star Wars has ever felt to play.
Throw in a humongous open-world setting that's bursting at the seams with secrets and collectibles and you've got an absolute smorgasbord of all things Star Wars to dig into. Yub nub.
I see the Castlevania collections are in this list. ... that's my cue to tell everyone to check out the Castlevania collections! Especially Dominus Collection. They're suuuuper good.
God this year is going by too fast I can't catch up, it still feels like October...
Prime 4 is eating up Black Friday for me this year … I'll sit this one out.
Can't recommend Echoes of Wisdom enough though, especially with the free Upgrade on Switch 2. But this should be old news on this site …
As usual should check when I can which games among these interest me and aren't already in my Deku Deals wishlist if I don't already have them - anyway, happy for my fellow Europeans going for any of these (and/or others games not mentioned here of course) thanks to this sale!
I see Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, I recommend it right away. Tons and hours of fun!
Yesssss!! I've got a lot of free time till Christmas and was waiting for a Yakuza 0 sale!!! Never played one,. I'm probably in for a treat! 🥰
I can't recommend Unicorn Overlord enough! What a great game. For me it was GOTY when it released. What a combat system!
@iLikeUrAttitude October? According to my to do list of work I’m still in May!
How come Sonic Cross Worlds is missing from the list? £48.99 for the digital deluxe version is pretty good and the Switch 2 version will be a 9
@Nintendontyouknow Cuz they rated it a 7, not the 9/10 this list requires.
No wayyyy I literally JUST bought Split Fiction lmao. Tbh tho the fun that my partner and I will have is well worth the full price of admission so I'll concede.
Shoutout to Mechstermination Force, which is on sale for €1 and is a super fun boss rush game where you take down giant mechs. It even has co-op.
I keep reading Switch 1 & 2 as 1-2 Switch. Never even played the game or even know that much about it, yet it keeps happening.
Alternate header '46 Switch (Family, Duo, Siblings) Games You Should Check out.....'
I presume the change will be made immediately just to cater to my whims
I might finally pick up Castlevania Advance Collection and Contra Collection as would be lovely to have them on the Switch as well. I did pick up the Castlevania Anniversary a few months back and the games look beautiful on the OLED and have since been my preferred way to play.
@DennyCrane You should, they're both amazing collections!
@canaryfarmer Been meaning to for ages, but since I have all the games anyway (bar the arcade Contras, but I always preferred the console versions anyhow) I simply haven't done so yet. But after seeing how Anniversary looked on the OLED I have been waiting for a good sale as it got me pumped to have them on the Switch.
So looking forward to seeing Circle of the Moon on that screen, being that it is my favourite of the Metroidvanias. Blends the classic and modern beautifully and I always thought it a real shame that the team never got another shot, I honestly think we would have seen something truly special.
Still waiting on Nintendo to put Famicom Detective Club on sale in the UK (or even better give us a physical release). I think they have forgotten the game exists.
Hopefully the U.S. Sales will be at least as good as these. Have been waiting for Three Hopes and Xenoblade 3 for a long while.
@Pillowpants I absolutely second that! In fact, I fully completed Unicorn Overlord at launch on PS5 and I'm still always tempted to double-dip just to support Vanilla Ware.
Did anyone really say that Shin Megami Tensei is Persona without heart???
The Talos Principle
If you never played it before and aren’t afraid of an intellectual discussion, play it now. It’s great and really cheap now.
100% recommend Unicorn Overlord, amazing. Feels like what modern FE should have become. Don't let the real-time strategy aspect scare you, the game has an amazing learning curve and everything you need to progress by yourself. Top tier OST as well
A mainline Zelda game on sale is definitely a good surprise. Nekos of Wisdom was on my backlog for a whole year.
I’ve had my Switch 2 since launch day and I still haven’t managed to bag a Nintendo game for £33.29. This price seems mystical to me.
All I really want now is Super Mario Odyssey and New Pokémon Snap but I can’t bring myself to pay £49.99 for a digital copy of each especially when they could go on offer any day. I do have the Deku deals app on my phone and iPad so I am ready to pounce.
The thing is the 2 for £84 Vouchers are only available until the end of January 2026 and they won’t be available. I know I still have a year to use them, but I’d rather finally managed to bag a Nintendo game for £33.29.
@Strumpan It's a quote from IGN's review of the original SMT V
@snil4 Ah, thank you!
Has the Black Friday sale started for NA or is there still one left? Does anyone know?
I'm just here to say that it hasn't begun in NA yet, perhaps starting tomorrow? But this gives me hope for a lot of games having a hard sale real soon. I don't know if my wallet is ready, but I am 😂
Split fiction to play with my girls, then it’s a backlog consideration / ability to resist the urge for tony hawk 1+2 and elder scrolls
