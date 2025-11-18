Ahhh, the Holiday season fast approaches, and you know what that means? Sales and sales galore. Black Friday is just around the corner, so Nintendo has rightfully kicked off its big ol' November sale over on the European eShop.

This year's Black Friday sale — which runs until 30th November 2025 — is still stacked, but in terms of the big hitters, it's actually a little lighter than usual, perhaps to allow the Switch 2 to shine over the season. There's some gems in here, though, including a couple of Switch 2 exclusives.

So, a we do with these sales, we've lined up a list of every game that we scored a 9/10 or above, all of which are more than worthy of a playthrough while you relax over the winter. Scroll down to the very bottom, too, because you'll also get a recommendation from this very author that just missed out on a 9/10 when reviewed, but is very much a writer favourite.

Anyway, don't forget to check out our own store for some eShop credit, either.

Ape Out (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Gabe Cuzzillo Release Date: 28th Feb 2019 ( USA ) / 28th Feb 2019 ( UK/EU )









£1.79 (-87%) The Nintendo eShop would be a considerably more exciting and interesting place if it were packed full of games like Ape Out. It’s a refreshingly original experience that more than deserves a place in any Switch owner’s library. Difficult, frenetic gameplay, strong art direction, and an even stronger jazz drum soundtrack make this the sort of memorable game that you’ll likely keep coming back to over and over for another few runs in arcade mode. Ape Out gets a strong recommendation to anyone looking for a distinct and unforgettable game for their Switch collection; it’s a bit of an acquired taste, but well worth your time.

Astral Ascent (Switch eShop) Publisher: MP2 Games / Developer: Hibernian Workshop Release Date: 14th Nov 2023 ( USA ) / 14th Nov 2023 ( UK/EU )

















£10.49 (-50%) Astral Ascent is a prime example of a game that amounts to more than the sum of its parts. Its strong character design, hi-bit visuals, tight combat, memorable bosses, and broad build variety have all featured in games you’ve probably played before—there’s nothing ‘new’ here. But to write it off as just 'another one of those' in a crowded genre would be to miss out on one of the most delightful and surprising releases of 2023. Astral Ascent is comfortably one of the best roguelites available on the Switch. Don't miss it.

Bad North (Switch eShop) Publisher: Raw Fury / Developer: Plausible Concept Release Date: 20th Aug 2018 ( USA ) / 20th Aug 2018 ( UK/EU )







£2.69 (-80%) A slice of Viking strategic combat right out of the heart of Scandinavia’s indie development scene, Bad North was at the vanguard of a wave of smart yet intrinsically accessible real-time strategy titles. Swedish developer Plausible Concept calls it ‘micro-strategy’ and it's the perfect encapsulation of a minimalist approach that covers everything from unit management to the Monument Valley-style isometric art style. With enough enemy variance to convince you you’re playing an interactive episode of the Vikings TV show, this endlessly entertaining sea of bitesize battles will teach you to fear — and love — the sound of the oncoming horde.

Beyond Galaxyland (Switch eShop) Publisher: United Label / Developer: Sam Enright Release Date: 24th Sep 2024 ( USA ) / 24th Sep 2024 ( UK/EU )















£7.49 (-50%) Beyond Galaxyland is a well-written, artistically diverse space adventure which mixes several different flavours of RPG with puzzling and semi-open exploration. The story is filled with well-rounded characters and emotional narrative payoffs and, as much as Enright's galactic adventure is a collection of stylistic and mechanical homages, it doesn't feel like a patchwork of fan service. For all its influences and adherence to specific genre execution, Doug’s journey through multiple worlds is still very much its own thing.

Contra Anniversary Collection (Switch eShop) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 11th Jun 2019 ( USA ) / 11th Jun 2019 ( UK/EU )











£6.39 (-60%) While it’s a shame that there are fewer games here than in other Konami collections – we’d have loved to have seen NES title Contra Force or the now-extinct WiiWare title Contra ReBirth – the ones included in the Contra Anniversary Collection are universally brilliant. The 8-bit and 16-bit Contra games are among the finest examples of the run ‘n gun genre, and to have almost all of them included in a single release and emulated flawlessly is an absolute treat. Whether you’re a fan of the series or a curious onlooker who’s always wanted to see what the fuss was all about, this is essential.