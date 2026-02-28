Apart from reported name censorship, another update to the Switch versions of Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen has been spotted much later in the returning adventures.

As highlighted by Pokémon fansite Serebii.net, when you beat the Elite Four and enter the Hall of Fame in the Switch versions, you'll receive the Mystic Ticket and Aurora Ticket. You can find them in your bag.

"Serebii Update: It is confirmed that you get the Mystic Ticket and Aurora Ticket in Pokemon FireRed & LeafGreen after entering the Hall of Fame on Nintendo Switch"

This is great news for trainers, as these items were previously only available via Mystery Gifts distributions at "real life" events - so every trainer can now catch Ho-Oh and Lugia, as well as the mythical Pokémon Deoxys.

If we find out about any other significant changes or updates to these releases on the Switch, we'll let you know.