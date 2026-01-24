Update [ ]:

We've got an official update about Warframe for the Switch 2, with Digital Extremes confirming it will be arriving on 25th March 2026. This will coincide with the game's first major update of the year "The Shadowgrapher".

Here's some additional information about the Switch 2 release, direct from the PR:

Enter the next frontier of Warframe’s gaming platform availability as the iconic fast-paced co-op gameplay natively bullet jumps onto Nintendo Switch 2 on March 25:

- Grip the right Switch Joy-Con 2 and use Mouse Mode to navigate menus with ease or aim down weapon sights for precise marksmanship across Warframe’s diverse arsenal of ranged weaponry. - Dive into an optimized Warframe experience with 60FPS and 1080p resolution in both handheld and docked modes with improved load times, textures, and shader quality. - Log in to Warframe on a Nintendo Switch 2 console from March 25 to April 15 to earn the exclusive Ambimanus Pack, which includes the Vericres Warfan weapon, the Akomeogi Warfan weapon skin, Slicing Feathers Stance Mod, among other cosmetics, and Affinity/Credit boosters.

And here's a bit about The Shadowgrapher, along with a look:

"What lurks in the shadows of the Vesper Relay? Prepare to find out on March 25 when The Shadowgrapher launches on all platforms. Our next standalone update will introduce the phenomenal 64th Warframe, Follie, along with her reality-blending, ink-based Abilities. Squad up and enter a canvas of chaos in the new Follie's Hunt game mode, and witness the next, mecha-styled evolution of your favorite odd couple with the turbocharged Gauss Moto and imposing Grendel Turbis. Customize like never before with TennoGen Shadowgrapher and new cosmetic Mod variants known as Atragraphs."

Original Story: [Sat 24th Jan, 2026 14:00 GMT]:

In case you missed the news, the free-to-play title Warframe is on its way to the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

Digital Extremes held its first Devstream of the year this week, and the team has now narrowed down the launch window of this version to "later" in the first quarter of 2026. As for the exact release date on Nintendo's new hybrid platform, expect an announcement for this during the next stream in February.

"Wield new ways to experience Warframe’s iconic fast-paced gameplay natively on the Nintendo Switch 2 later in Q1 2026"

Once again, this native version of Warframe for Switch 2 will run at 60fps, with 1080p resolution across both docked and handheld modes. It's also got improved load times and Switch 2 Mouse Mode is supported.

"Expect smoother visuals, more responsive combat, and significantly improved overall gameplay fidelity. Stay tuned for more details."

You can find out more about this free-to-play title in our original Switch review. And when the Switch 2 version's release date is announced, we'll provide an update.