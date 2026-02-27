We've got at least a year until Pokémon Winds & Waves comes to Switch 2's shores, but we're already thinking about the game's first big question — which starter will you pick? And, we've got to be honest, Generation 10 put a particularly tough choice in front of us.

We've met the tempting trio already — the Grass starter, Browt; the Fire starter Pombon, and the Water starter Gecqua — but let's get to know them a little bit more before we ask you lovely readers who your early favourite is.

Browt, the Bean Chick Pokémon

"This Pokémon runs about energetically while photosynthesizing using the leaves on its brow. It’s lively, but it can also be a bit clumsy."

Type: Grass

Height: 1′ (0.3 m)

Weight: 7.7 lbs. (3.5 kg)

Ability: Overgrow

Well, look at this little fella! Our second Grass-type bird starter (following Rowlet from Sun & Moon), Browt has a heck of a pair of eyebrows and some lovely lime green colouring.

They're smoll, they're round(-ish), and they have a big puffy tail. Very cute indeed.

Pombon, the Puppy Pokémon

"The area below its throat glows faintly from the heat-generating organ within its lungs. This Pokémon is guileless and friendly."

Type: Fire

Height: 1′4″ (0.4 m)

Weight: 14.8 lbs. (6.7 kg)

Ability: Blaze

Oh goodness, dog lovers beware, we have the bestest boy (or girl) right here. Pombon is a pomeranian-inspired 'mon, fluffy and chipper just like the real pup.

We have a feeling this one'll be popular — just look at their face!

Gecqua, the Water Gecko Pokémon

"This Pokémon launches springy balls of water from its tail. Gecqua is very intelligent and maneuvers shrewdly while putting on airs​."

Type: Water

Height: 1′ (0.3 m)

Weight: 9.5 lbs. (4.3 kg)

Ability: Torrent

Water and lizards go hand-in-hand, right? Gecqua is a sleek-looking 'mon (more excellent eyebrows, too) who looks right at home in this water-filled region.

Will they give Sobble a run for their money? Who can say at this point...

That's pretty much everything we know about the three at this point, and they're the only new Pokémon we've seen too. So don't go building a whole new team in your head. Even if lots of returning Pocket Monsters have already been shown off.

For now, based on early impressions, we want to know who your favourite new Starter is. Get voting in our poll below, and debate the best new beginner in the comments.