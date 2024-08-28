Get your wallets at the ready because Nintendo is back, back, back with a fresh batch of European eShop discounts!

The 'Mega Multiplayer Sale' kicked off on 26th August and will be sticking around until 8th September, bringing the month-long 'Mega Multiplayer Festival' to a close.

While it might not be the bargain bonanza we have seen from previous eShop sales this year, there's still a good number of discounted delights to make the most of. The included games range from first-party big hitters to smaller indies, many of which are perfect when played with pals (as the sale name suggests).

To help you see the best of the bunch at a glance, we have grouped together every game in Nintendo's Mega Multiplayer Sale that we awarded a 9/10 or higher and listed them below with their discounted price. All the following savings have been listed in GBP, but you can find EUR prices by checking out your respective eShop.

The list doesn't reach into the 100s this time, but that's not to say there aren't still some sweet savings to be had.

If you want to make the most of the sale, you can pick up some eShop credit by checking out our store or following the relevant links below.

Here come 36 of the best games (according to us) in the Mega Multiplayer sale, in no particular order...

OlliOlli World (Switch eShop) Publisher: Private Division / Developer: Roll7 Release Date: 8th Feb 2022 ( USA ) / 8th Feb 2022 ( UK/EU )

















£8.24 (-67%) OlliOlli World takes Roll7's refined 2D skateboarding concept to cosmic heights. Tight and challenging gameplay, a high skill ceiling, dozens of hours of content, and a remarkably stylish sense of presentation combine to make this a release you absolutely don’t want to miss. It's an easy recommendation to pretty much any Switch owner, especially those who are easily roped in by score-chasing releases or super hard platforming, OlliOlli World is a shining example of the distinct kind of innovation and quality that can come from inspired indie game studios. The ace 'Finding the Flowzone' and 'VOID Riders' DLC packages are also on sale for £3.19 each.