Get your wallets at the ready because Nintendo is back, back, back with a fresh batch of European eShop discounts!
The 'Mega Multiplayer Sale' kicked off on 26th August and will be sticking around until 8th September, bringing the month-long 'Mega Multiplayer Festival' to a close.
While it might not be the bargain bonanza we have seen from previous eShop sales this year, there's still a good number of discounted delights to make the most of. The included games range from first-party big hitters to smaller indies, many of which are perfect when played with pals (as the sale name suggests).
To help you see the best of the bunch at a glance, we have grouped together every game in Nintendo's Mega Multiplayer Sale that we awarded a 9/10 or higher and listed them below with their discounted price. All the following savings have been listed in GBP, but you can find EUR prices by checking out your respective eShop.
The list doesn't reach into the 100s this time, but that's not to say there aren't still some sweet savings to be had.
If you want to make the most of the sale, you can pick up some eShop credit by checking out our store or following the relevant links below.
Here come 36 of the best games (according to us) in the Mega Multiplayer sale, in no particular order...
Splatoon 3 (Switch)
£33.29 (-33%)
Splatoon 3 is more of the same, but refined to borderline mechanical perfection. It's the most fun we’ve had with an online shooter in years, and for series veterans it makes Splatoon 2 feel entirely redundant for all but its unique single-player content. It feels like the development team solved every problem the Splatoon community was bleating on about, and then fixed some more that we didn’t even realise were problems until they were fixed. There's nothing revolutionary about it compared to its predecessors, and it's perhaps missing a Big New Idea™ that you might have expected, but Splatoon 3 is the pinnacle of the series, and the pinnacle of shooters on Switch.
Enter the Gungeon (Switch eShop)
£3.29 (-70%)
Enter The Gungeon is a brilliantly tactile, endlessly replayable twin-stick roguelike that sits right up there with the very best indie games on Nintendo Switch. With satisfying combat, random levels, and an endless supply of inventive weapons, items and secrets, it's always a total joy to play. Yet another modern indie classic found a natural home on Nintendo's console.
Disney Illusion Island (Switch)
£24.49 (-30%)
While you could certainly argue that Disney Illusion Island is perhaps more of a Metroidvania than it is a straight-up 2D platformer, we reckon it strikes a wonderful balance between the two genres that it could honestly fall into either category. Its focus on combat-free exploration makes this a great gateway into the genre for younger audiences, and its ability to support up to four players via local co-op means that it's an excellent option for families who want to spend a bit of time with some of the most iconic Disney characters imaginable. You can also hug each other to regain health. What more could you ask for?
OlliOlli World (Switch eShop)
£8.24 (-67%)
OlliOlli World takes Roll7's refined 2D skateboarding concept to cosmic heights. Tight and challenging gameplay, a high skill ceiling, dozens of hours of content, and a remarkably stylish sense of presentation combine to make this a release you absolutely don’t want to miss. It's an easy recommendation to pretty much any Switch owner, especially those who are easily roped in by score-chasing releases or super hard platforming, OlliOlli World is a shining example of the distinct kind of innovation and quality that can come from inspired indie game studios.
The ace 'Finding the Flowzone' and 'VOID Riders' DLC packages are also on sale for £3.19 each.
Hyper Light Drifter: Special Edition (Switch eShop)
£10.79 (-40%)
Hyper Light Drifter: Special Edition puts Heart Machine’s obtuse yet engaging throwback where it belongs — in portable Nintendo form — and it makes for the definitive version. With a handful of exclusive features, the game suddenly feels new and fresh - and with a silky smooth frame rate and every boss, secret and upgrade from the original here for you to experience, this is a wonderful addition to the Nintendo Switch’s bulging indie library.
Mario Strikers: Battle League (Switch)
£33.29 (-33%)
Mario Strikers: Battle League is a masterclass in competitive game design. What it lacks in options is more than made up by just how much fun the game is, and it’s absolutely gorgeous to boot. Post-launch updates brought along content which you could argue should have been there from the start, but the game it played from kick-off was a beautiful one.
If arcade sport action isn’t your bag, it’ll likely do nothing to sway your opinion, but if you have even a passing interest in this kind of caper, Mario Strikers: Battle League is one of the best sports games on Switch.
Huntdown (Switch eShop)
£3.59 (-80%)
Huntdown is a delightfully detailed and expertly crafted throwback to old-school run 'n' gun arcade shooters. The 16-bit graphical style is immaculately recreated whilst adding lots of modern bells and whistles to proceedings, including a fantastic soundtrack and audio design, optional CRT filter, and an arsenal of heavy-duty weapons that chew scenery and enemies to pieces as your bounty hunter makes their way from boss fight to excellent boss fight. The flow of levels may be quite repetitive but the moment-to-moment gameplay, overall sense of fun that comes from the level of carnage you can dish out, surprising amount of hammy spoken dialogue, and constant pop-culture references all combine to make this one an easy recommendation, and another excellent addition to the Switch's action catalogue.
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Switch)
£33.29 (-33%)
After beginning life on Wii U in 2014, we were treated to a 'Deluxe' port on Switch just four years later. Not the longest hiatus, then, but we couldn't wait to replay one of the best platformers we've ever encountered and the Switch version plays like an absolute dream in full HD. Looking and playing better than Donkey Kong ever has, veteran DKC composer David Wise returned with this sequel and caused us to have several 'moments' during our first playthrough. It was a glistening cherry on a cake so deliciously sweet we worried we'd lose a foot.
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze isn't just a great platformer, it's one of the great platformers. Even if Donkey Kong isn't normally your thing, you owe it to yourself to give Tropical Freeze a go. It's totally bananas in the very best of ways. Any fan of 2D platformers simply has to get this game.
Raiden IV x Mikado Remix (Switch)
£2.99 (-90%)
Raiden IV is not a typical shmup by contemporary standards, and won’t be for everyone. Equally, all of these modes have been available in some form elsewhere. But as a single package, Raiden IV x Mikado Remix offers the Switch one of its best shooting game releases yet – and that is saying something on a console that has emerged as an unexpected star vehicle for the genre.
Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Switch)
£5.99 (-80%)
Despite its ‘Definitive Edition’ moniker, the vast majority of what you get in the Switch version of Rayman Legends has been seen in every other edition. The only truly new features here are a complete character roster for the first time and a tournament mode for its football mini-game. That’s not to say it's a bad game, though; that couldn’t be further from the truth. Rayman Legends is one of the best plumber-free platformers ever made, and its budget price means if you haven’t played it before, the Switch version is the perfect opportunity to jump in.
Tetris Effect: Connected (Switch eShop)
£17.99 (-50%)
Tetris is one of the greatest video games of all time, and Tetris Effect: Connected is perhaps the best iteration of the classic puzzler yet. While this Switch port doesn't offer a great deal over existing versions in terms of features, it delivers the one key ingredient that its rivals cannot: portability. Sure, some will argue that Tetris Effect: Connected's unique brand of synesthesia only really comes alive when played on PSVR or an Oculus Quest headset, but we'd argue passionately that this game benefits far more from the ability to pick it up and play whenever, wherever. Just as the Game Boy and Tetris combined to create an irresistible, world-conquering fusion back in 1989, Tetris Effect: Connected found the hardware that allowed it to truly shine, making this an utterly essential purchase for all Nintendo Switch owners. Don't forget those headphones.
Prodeus (Switch)
£11.99 (-40%)
Prodeus is the kind of game that knows exactly what it wants to do and executes that vision flawlessly. It’s not complicated and it’s nothing you haven’t seen before, but every inch of this experience was clearly crafted with passion and talent. The intense firefights, expansive arsenal, metal music, and sprawling level designs all come together to make Prodeus feel like a game that’s just the right mix of retro and modern. If you have ever been a fan of Doom, Quake, Wolfenstein, or any of the indie boomer shooters of the last few years, you owe it to yourself to give Prodeus a shot. Even if you haven’t much been into the genre before, we’d say this is an excellent place to jump in and see what it’s about.
Comments 1
Not sure if I'll get any of these myself (I already have several of them physically/digitally, but when I can I'll check all the currently discounted games in my wishlist on Deku Deals), but happy for my fellow Europeans going for any of these and even more so since there seem to be some pretty nice discounts on some!
