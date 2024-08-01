Nintendo has announced the Mega Multiplayer Festival, a season of multiplayer-themed events running throughout August.

The proceedings kick off today with the Mega 12 + 2 promotion, adding an extra two months onto all 12-month Nintendo Switch Online memberships purchased between 1st August and 8th September. Those who pick up any year-long membership within this period will receive a code for an additional two months, bagging a whopping 14 months of online play for £17.99 (or your regional equivalent). Not too shabby, eh?





Find out more: pic.twitter.com/iS8p9zR5gR Buddy up for the Mega Multiplayer Festival! You can grab an extra 2 months on any 12-month #NintendoSwitchOnline membership until September 8th, with more offers to come throughout the fest.Find out more: https://t.co/DqPF539FeF August 1, 2024

And the Mega Multiplayer Festival celebrations don't end there. The Mega Gold Points Promotion runs from 5th-8th August, offering additional Gold Points on all eShop purchases throughout the event (an extra 20% for NSO members and 10% for everyone else). Then there's the Mega Free Games Trial period from 18th-25th, where NSO subscribers will be able to play four full games for free during the week's availability — the free game lineup is set to be revealed soon.

Finally, there's the Mega Multiplayer Sale to look forward to from 26th August to 8th September. This will bring discounts to hundreds of co-op, party and online multiplayer titles across the eShop.

Lots to look forward to for those with a European eShop account. That's not to say that our friends across the pond are missing out, mind you, with the 'Play Together' sale currently bringing plenty of multiplayer discounts until 11th August.