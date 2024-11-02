Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I really, really want to wrap up Astro Bot this weekend! I’m so close to that 100% mark that I can almost taste it (gross) and I need to have it out the way to make room for the hefty plate of Switch goodness currently staring at me from my home screen.

First up is Botany Manor. I’ve had my eye on this sweet-looking puzzler for a while now and with a sub-five-hour playtime, it’s never looked more appealing. I’m also hoping to really give Sonic X Shadow Generations a run – good Sonic games don’t come along all too often so hearing all the praise has got me very excited indeed. Then I have one super secret title that I’m desperate to spend a bit more time with but, as I say, that’s super secret. Ooh, the mystery!

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm currently jumping between Yakuza Kiwami and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. Both are great games, and the stark difference in tone is quite nice. I'm really hoping we see something new from DK soon, because the Country games really are some of the best platformers around.

I'm also dipping into Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered over on the PS5. It's not my favourite game by a long shot, but the surprisingly comprehensive upgrades are making a fresh playthrough feel worthwhile.

Gavin Lane, Editor

My trick for Halloween was a twisted ankle, a trip to A&E, and a crap-ton of bandages, so this weekend I'm under doctor's orders to not do any of that walking malarky. Which means I have licence to ignore pressing household tasks and hole up on the sofa with video games. Hey, maybe it was a treat after all!

So, I'm planning on taking a trip to Botany Manor, polishing off Zelda, and hopefully dipping into something else in the backlog - I wouldn't mind checking out the first wave of Atari 50 DLC before the second lot arrives in a week or two. Have a good one, everyone.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

I'm buried in video games right now! Vampire Survivors is back in my regular rotation, and I'll be checking out the Ode to Castlevania DLC this weekend — make sure you come back next week for my thoughts! Alongside that, I've started playing Balatro again, and it's been a firm reminder that this really is one of the best games of the year. I can't count how many hours I've lost to this every evening.

I finally started Trails through Daybreak, too, and I'm loving it so far. Van is so refreshing as a protagonist. I've got Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven on the docket too. Plus, Stardew Valley's 1.6 update drops on Monday, so I might need to refamiliarise myself with that again.

Um, do you think I have enough going on?

Felix Sanchez, Video Producer

I have a train ride this weekend, so to kill the time I’ll be jumping back into Shin chan: Shiro and the Coal Town. I absolutely love the vibe and feel of the game, so I can’t wait to play more. I'm also hoping to finally finish Unpacking, which I started a while ago. Luckily it’s a game you can come and go from!

Then if the opportunity strikes, I’ll also be playing some Super Mario Party Jamboree hehehe.

Ethan Zack, Contributor

I have pretty limited (and fairly mixed) experience with Sonic games, but all the buzz around Sonic x Shadow Generations convinced me to give the series another shot.

I’ve been playing through each of the classic Genesis titles via Sonic Origins Plus and I’m surprised by how much fun I’m having. Something just clicked for me gameplay-wise in a way it hadn’t before, and I’m finding that I’m able to enjoy Sonic for its unique qualities rather than comparing it to other popular platformers. Dare I say I may be on the path to becoming a Sonic fan? Stranger things have happened this year.

Nile Bowie, Contributor

Truth be told, I’m a big fan of passive games that can be played on autopilot. I recently realized that PowerWash Simulator had added much-needed gyro controls, so I’ve been playing a lot of that while listening to my favorite gaming and current affairs podcasts. I've also grabbed a bunch of new Playdate games on sale this weekend and will be checking those out.

And despite not being a mobile game guy, I have to admit that Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has sunk its claws into me. Opening boosters and battling cards hasn’t felt this good to me since the long-gone days of Red and Blue on Game Boy.

Kate Gray, Contributor

I've been playing a few new games this week – Plucky Squire and Arranger, to be exact – but apparently I pre-ordered Brothership and forgot, so I'm going to switch over to that! I've historically given up on the Mario & Luigi RPGs fairly early on, so I hope I stick with this one. I've always enjoyed the writing, but there's often a lot of tedious backtracking/maze navigating in those early levels that I don't care for!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

The moment is nigh! The next time you read my WAYPTW entry, I will reach (possibly surpass!) the 1,000 physical Nintendo Switch games mark! Until that happens, I will be dabbing this weekend between TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials, TMNT: Mutants Unleashed, Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven, Sonic X Shadow: Generations, Monarchy, Rogue Flight, Ys X: Nordics and Vengeance Hunters. Hmm, I might need another twenty five hour Sunday to keep this up.

My game of the week remains Yakuza Kiwami. Professional duties keep me from playing this to the extent I really want, but at least this three day weekend should help flesh out further progress in the streets of Kamurochō.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the below poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.