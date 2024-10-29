Owners of a rather fetching Super Mushroom frying pan in Japan are currently being told not to use it by manufacturer Bandai Spirits.

This comes from The Gamer via an official announcement provided on 25th October 2024, in which owners have been advised that the frying man has been found to discolour oil when heat is applied. Bandai Spirits is currently investigating whether the discolouration is just that, a discolouration, or an indication of something potentially more sinister and harmful to users.

Sales have been suspended for the time being while an investigation takes place, and should the firm discover anything untoward about the product, it's likely that a recall will occur. The pan was reportedly sold in conjunction with Super Mario Party Jamboree's release and, like many cool Nintendo products, is limited to Japan. It stands to reason, then, that if a recall were to take place, there probably isn't an overwhelming amount of these things out in the wild anyway.

With this in mind, we're not overly disappointed that the Super Mushroom frying pan hasn't made it to the West. We'd love to see more quirky Nintendo products make their way over to our shores, but in this case, we're quite happy to sit this one out and stick to our Alarmo.