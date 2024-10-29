@solarwolf07

That's also my position.

Under UK law, residents are allowed to make backups of "permanently owned" media such as music, film, and e-books.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-29448058

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/359247/Exceptions_to_copyright_-_Guidance_for_consumers.pdf

However, upon reviewing this, it actually doesn't appear to cover software or video games like I had thought.

This is likely because it's uncommon to back up video games from games consoles, as compared to music or films from DVDs and blu-rays.

I'm actually concerned that the UK might not anything that protects a user's backups of games software.

In any case, my main motivation for backing up my Nintendo Switch games, like you, is so I can play them with performance and graphical upgrades, like my recent playthrough of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom at a rock solid 4K 60 FPS.

However, if the upcoming Nintendo Switch successor hardware is capable of playing my back catalogue of Switch games with such enhancements with no issues, I would actually have far less of a reason to take up emulating.

@sanderev

Nintendo may be very unhappy that consumers make copies of their games and play them on devices which are not sold by NIntendo, but they don't have any legal control over that. They are not a governing body.

However, the part about circumventing copy protections may hold water. Or it may not, DVDs technically have copy protection but they are trivial to circumvent and a lot of legal PC software is sold on the means to rip films from DVDs.

Japanese law as I understand it is far stricter about this, and even simply modifying save data outside of the software is apparently a criminal offence? I recall something about this being about fair play in games as to disallow cheating (e.g. giving yourself maximum resources or funds).