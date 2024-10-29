Earlier this month, the creators of Switch emulator Ryujinx announced that the project would be taken offline after being "offered an agreement by Nintendo". Yet now, four weeks on, it looks like the open-source emulator might not be totally dead (thanks, Overkill).
Over the weekend, a new update was released on the Ryujinx GitHub by user 'GreemDev', bringing things up to ver. 1.2.59 and suggesting — heck, confirming — that work continues around Ryujinx despite the original emulator attracting the eye of Nintendo and the firm making contact with its creator.
The updated bio claims that this new fork is "intended to be a direct continuation for existing Ryujinx users," with a new DLC folder and bug fixes reportedly added in the update.
Ryujinx was just Nintendo's latest attempt to clamp down on Switch emulation after the Big N successfully filed a lawsuit against Yuzu creator Tropic Haze earlier this year.