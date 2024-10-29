Nintendo has announced that Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition will be launching on the Nintendo Switch on 20th March 2025.
Boasting updated visuals and additional content, the release will mark the final port or re-release for the Xenoblade franchise on Switch, meaning that the entire series is now playable on one console. The original launched on the Wii U in 2015 and is well regarded amongst fans as a strong spin-off to the mainline series.
Here's a look at the official breakdown from Nintendo...
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition features your character at the center of the action in a standalone sci-fi story. Customize your avatar’s looks and class to your liking and choose from a wide variety of options in a comprehensive battle system that’s as deep as you want it to be. Once you have proven yourself to the BLADE organization, you can also unlock a powerful Skell: Your giant, customizable mech that’s proficient in exploration and combat to assist you in your adventures across Mira.
While you go about the reconstruction effort, you’ll get to know the people of NLA, help them with their problems, and build affinity with your party members to unlock quests that contain rare gear and other rewards to earn. Plus, join an online squad* and take on multiplayer-specific missions, including extra-challenging Global Nemesis Battles! You can even recruit the avatars of other players to your team in the main story.
We'll be keeping an eye out for more information in the coming months, but it's safe to say that we're thrilled to see such a wonderful sleeper hit get a new lease of life on the Nintendo Switch.
What are your thoughts on this latest Xenoblade re-release on Switch? Are you excited to play it? Let us know with a comment down below.
