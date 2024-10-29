After reports of multiple user issues, it seems Nintendo has now rolled out a new Switch firmware update, bumping the system up to Version 19.0.1.
It's a relatively quick update and you can manually perform this update by going into the system settings > system > system update. After this, the system will download the update and then restart.
Included are controller fixes and a sleep mode fix. Here are the full patch notes, according to Nintendo's Japanese website:
Nintendo Switch Update 19.0.1 (released October 29, 2024)
We have fixed some issues and improved the stability and usability of the game, including the following:
Fixed an issue where the Nintendo GameCube Controller Connection Tap would sometimes not be recognized.
Fixed an issue where communication processes such as software downloads would not function properly during sleep mode.