After reports of multiple user issues, it seems Nintendo has now rolled out a new Switch firmware update, bumping the system up to Version 19.0.1.

It's a relatively quick update and you can manually perform this update by going into the system settings > system > system update. After this, the system will download the update and then restart.

Included are controller fixes and a sleep mode fix. Here are the full patch notes, according to Nintendo's Japanese website:

Nintendo Switch Update 19.0.1 (released October 29, 2024)

We have fixed some issues and improved the stability and usability of the game, including the following: