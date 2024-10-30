Now that we've taken a moment to really let the news that Xenoblade Chronicles X is coming to Switch sink in, we've started to notice that a small selection of fans aren't too happy about some supposed censorship in the game.

Now, we want to start by nipping something in the bud. After the release of the debut trailer from Nintendo, a few comparison videos have started to crop up looking at how the Definitive Edition compares to the Wii U original. Most notably, an upload from Nintendo World Report TV has prompted a few fans to claim that the new release censors Elma's costume. Well, we're here to tell you that this absolutely isn't true.





Why the need to be so... conservative in 2024? Monolith are toning down Elma's sex appeal in Xenoblade Chronicles X: DE as you can see here in this side by side screen shot by covering up her chest.Why the need to be so... conservative in 2024? pic.twitter.com/QXyRGaM33B October 30, 2024

The Switch footage showcases Elma in her default costume, whereas the Wii U footage contains one of her unlockable outfits. If you check out existing walkthroughs of the game on YouTube, you'll find that Elma's first introduction to the player shows her in the exact same costume as the Switch version. So that's that. Now, can we say with absolute certainty that some costumes haven't been altered or Elma's unlockable costume hasn't been cut for the Definitive Edition? No. But it seems pretty unlikely given the overall raciness of the franchise on Switch.

However, the discourse doesn't end there. According to the Japanese page for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, it looks like the new release is based on the Western version of the original. If you remember, the Japanese variant contained character customisation options that were censored for the Western launch, most notably a slider to change the female protagonist's breast size, and costume alterations for the character of Lin.



Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition is based on the censored version, which means that character creation is neutered, again.

Well, you win some and you lose some. Ah, FML.Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition is based on the censored version, which means that character creation is neutered, again.Well, you win some and you lose some. pic.twitter.com/KSaVQ9k9tD October 29, 2024

Naturally, then, if the new version is based on the Western release, it's likely that these aspects will remain censored, even for folks over in Japan. We should stress, however, that the examples mentioned above are really the extent of the censorship, and won't affect how the game plays or how the story presents itself. Whether this still affects your own potential enjoyment is up to you.

Either way, we're thrilled to see Xenoblade Chronicles X make its way to the Switch. It's generally regarded as somewhat inferior to the numbered series, but thanks to its absurdly large open world, incredible mech design, and overall darker tone, it's gained a legion of dedicated fans.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition will launch on 20th March 2025.