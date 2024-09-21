Jim Norman, Staff Writer

It’ll be a battle for my time between two 3D platformers this weekend and only one of them is Nintendo (please don’t hurt me). I was a very lucky boy last week and received Astro Bot for my birthday. I’m refusing to move on from any world until I have swept up all the collectibles so, as you can imagine, I’m taking my sweet time with it — and that’s okay! Damn, I love this game.

But playing Team Asobi’s latest has also thrown me back into Super Mario Odyssey. I was only hoping to play for a short while and hoover up some remaining Moons, but now I find myself desperate to 100% it. Have I lost the plot? Will I never play another game again? Come back to next week’s WAYP to find out!

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I recently bagged a copy of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, so while I've already dabbled with it on and off over the last few days, I'd really like to get stuck in properly this weekend. It's great so far though; I love the combat and the exploration seems to be pretty compelling so far.

I'm also working my way through The Plucky Squire (and it's really good, in my opinion), while also playing a bit of Zelda: Link's Awakening on Switch before Echoes of Wisdom drops. So yeah, quite a bit to chew on this weekend! Have a good one, folks.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Tom Massey, Contributor

This weekend I’ll been focusing on Shadow of the Ninja - Reborn, Natsume’s awesome sequel to the original NES game. This one has so much variety to the action, I can’t get enough, and that tough default difficulty level is really motivating. It’s a game with only one life, same as the original, so I’m going to see if I can get it down pat for a one life clear. Wish me luck, hardcore gaming fraternity!

Roland Ingram, Contributor

This weekend, I’m juggling three rather different games. First, I’ll be mighty-pirating in Return to Monkey Island, where I’ll chat with sarcastic skeletons and try using my horse armour on everything. Then there’s Disaster Report 3 on my PSTV – because nothing says lazy Sunday mornings like surviving a catastrophic earthquake.

And with my 5-year-old, it’ll be Kirby all the way. We just finished Another Code: Two Memories, so hopefully no murdered parents this time… All in all, it’s going to be a relaxing/earthquake-filled weekend!

Nile Bowie, Contributor

This weekend I’ll be revisiting Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, because I’ve had its several alternative campaigns on my backlog for ages, and starting a fresh playthrough of Atari’s super charming Yars Rising. I’ll squeeze in some Peglin, a roguelike I’d describe as “Slay the Spire, except with pachinko instead of cards.” It’s lovely and super chill.

I’ve also been replaying the excellent Little Nightmares II and am on track to finish it. I’m also planning to boot up Endless Ocean: Luminous for an event dive this weekend, mainly because my cats love it when I play it on my giant wall projector. To be fair, I’m also a sucker for fish facts.

Michelle See-Tho, Contributor

Ironically for my debut ‘What Are You Playing’ weekend, I am Switch-less as my partner is away and took the handheld with him. But he very sweetly activated Xbox Game Pass for me, so I will be dividing my time between Spiritfarer, Dordogne, A Little To The Left and whatever else I can get my fingers on.

A Little To The Left is so wonderfully addictive, though it had me wondering how it would play on Switch, because of the drag-and-drop gameplay – until I saw that the Nintendo Life review said the touchscreen is finicky.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Oh no, my vacation (much like the Summer) is over! I don’t even know how to live in a city any more… buy I can still play video games. Cleared a whole bunch of them over my offline period. This week was no slouch either thanks to e-Shop gems like hardcore platformers BZZZT and Byte The Bullet along with the soon to be released Cash Cow DX. Indie babyface hit The Plucky Squire (despite the sadly typical Switch optimization issues) is quite charming but if you prefer escapism with a huge dose of insanity MDickie’s Hard Times III might be your poison.

Game of the week is one that I did not manage to yet complete on my away time: BAKERU. It is the best “I can’t believe that’s not Goemon” game I’ve ever played. I don’t think I’m anywhere close the end game either, but will do my best to make progress this weekend... assuming my mates don’t write “SPACE MARINE II” on discord.

Ethan Zack, Contributor

Try as I might to stay on top of the approximately five billion September releases I’m interested in, my backlog is really starting to pile up. Right now, I’m split on whether I want to ruin my emotional state with Persona 3 Reload’s Episode Aigis DLC or have a good-natured laugh with The Plucky Squire first. There’s very little chance I’ll find time to finish both before The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom consumes my world next week, so it’s a tough pick.

Ah, but I also need to wrap up Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy so I can get over to Ace Attorney Investigations Collection before long! I’m already eating way too well with all of these games, yet this month is also somehow just the calm before the storm of releases that is October. Oh well, at least I platinumed Astro Bot.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? You can let us know what game you'll be maining in the following poll and then take to the comments to share what else you have on the cards.