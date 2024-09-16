Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 777k

Netflix has announced that Season 2 of Castlevania: Nocturne will premiere in January 2025.

This news comes via a brand-new trailer (thanks, Gizmodo) which gives us a tantalising glimpse at what we can expect to see from the acclaimed animated adaptation. Crucially, it looks like legendary characters Richter Belmont and Alucard will be teaming up to take down Erzsebet Báthory in what seems to be a very loose take on Symphony of the Night. Alucard, of course, cropped up at the end of Season 1, so if you've not watched it yet, then get on it.

The first season of Castlevania: Nocturne arrived in 2023 and serves as a follow-up to the original Castlevania anime. Both the original and the follow-up were met with critical acclaim thanks to some strong writing, exceptional performances, and faithfulness to Konami's game franchise.

Speaking of which, Konami recently released Castlevania Dominus Collection for the Switch. It collates three DS classics alongside two renditions of Haunted Castle in one handy package. In our review, we thought it represented one of Konami's strongest compilations yet, and is absolutely a must-own for Castlevania fans.

Physical editions are also now available via Limited Run Games, with a rather pricey 'Ultimate Edition' containing some lovely extras that long-time fans will no doubt relish.