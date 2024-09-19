Two years ago, developer All Possible Futures announced The Plucky Squire with a Nintendo Switch gameplay trailer equal parts charming and stunning. The Plucky Squire takes place in two different worlds: the real 3D world of a young boy’s bedroom and the world of a 2D storybook, between which the protagonist can hop to solve puzzles while slashing monsters much like in a Zelda game.
Jot, the titular squire with pluck, is on a quest to save the land of Mojo from the evil sorcerer Humgrump once again. Jot, you see, always wins. However, this time around Humgrump learns the secret of their world: they’re in fact characters within a storybook. As such, he casts Jot right out of the pages, which puts the happy ending of the story in jeopardy.
Fortunately, Jot’s funky wizard friend helps him find his way back into the storybook, and with newfound powers that allow him to leap from the pages, he sets off to reign in Humgrump once more on a fourth-wall-breaking quest with a couple of adorable friends along for the ride.
Much as advertised, the story is delightful. From poetic snails to heavy metal trolls, every single character Jot and friends meet will put a smile on your face, and so too will the plethora of minigames and clever use of real-world methods to solve storybook puzzles.
From a rhythm game to a Contra-like run 'n' gun set on the side of a toy container, The Plucky Squire brings creativity to each of the minigames that close out chapters, which motivated us to press on. An early minigame sees you invade the world of a fantasy trading card to convince the elven warrior within to lend her your bow in order to shoot down bugs terrorising snails in the storybook. This triggers a turn-based battle against her that, while not difficult, had us smiling the entire time.
The puzzles, however, are the star of the story, and while they never stumped us too hard and there aren’t too many of them in the short-and-sweet 10 hours it’ll take you to finish Jot’s quest, they’re all a joy to figure out. A sentence on the page of the book might read, “The moat was completely drained of water.” To cross over to a switch, you’ll have to find the word “full” from a sentence elsewhere, pick it up, and bring it over to swap it out for “drained.” Thus the moat will fill with water, raising up some lily pads for Jot to cross to reach the switch.
You can also swap out words for some humorous effects that don’t impact the puzzle at all, like switching the word ‘huge’ into the sentence, “The tiny frog observed the bug,” making the cute frog large for no other reason than it’s fun.
It’s never as simple as swapping around two words, however. There’s often multiple words and sentences at a time to swap, and to reach them Jot will have to hop through portals into the real world to manipulate the book itself. He can turn the pages back to pull items from earlier in the story, for instance, or stamp items to stop them from moving within the book. It all comes together to create a wholly unique and charming experience.
Unfortunately, for us, the Nintendo Switch version looks and runs nothing like advertised, which may have been why Switch codes weren't available in advance from publisher Devolver Digital. Playing version 1.0.2, when Jot is within the storybook or hops into a drawing elsewhere in the real world, the game manages to stay at its 30fps target most of the time, though it’ll dip every now and then, with flipping between pages — more or less the ‘screens’ of the world — hitching and taking a few seconds too long to load.
When Jot jumps out of the storybook to acquire a new power, such as being able to lift either half of the book to cause massive pigs and blocks of cheese to move within the story, the resolution drops to eye-wateringly poor levels and can flounder down to near single-digit frames per second when there are multiple enemies on screen. A lot of Switch games run a bit better in handheld mode but here we found it more difficult to follow the action on our OLED’s screen, with no noticeable improvement to performance.
In turn, this makes the other aspects of The Plucky Squire — combat and platforming — a headache. Much like Link, Jot can swing his sword around and has a spin attack. When the game is hitching, however, it seems there’s some kind of delay that makes it difficult to know when your inputs register, causing you to attack when you want to dodge or to swing your sword a few too many times when cutting down goblins and bugs.
The platforming fares a little worse. In the storybook, it was mostly fine, but we struggled navigating the toys and paint sets of the real-world desk, often failing to make use of springboards that require precise button inputs to reach a higher area and even getting stuck in the geometry more than once.
Conclusion
Performance issues on Switch, at least at launch, bury an amazingly clever and charming adventure that we would wholeheartedly recommend otherwise. The Plucky Squire is certainly playable on the Nintendo Switch, but in no way can we recommend picking it up here if you have other means to play it. The fact that the Switch-branded trailers looked so great and that advance review copies weren't available on the platform — despite them being sent out for other systems — indicates that this version of The Plucky Squire needed much more time on the drawing board before release.
Comments 38
Sounds like it's time for the Switch 2
Wow, very surprised you ran into so many technical issues on Switch. I’m on Chapter 4 and there’s hardly been any noticeable lag, only some longer loading when pages flip in the book. Easily an 8.5/10 so far, it’s such a unique and charming game.
Just got it on PC. It's a good game. Not for everyone though but ya avoid the Switch version!
SwitchUp said they didn't have any big technical issues on Switch overall and that it is a solid port, now I'm confused.
PC / Steam Deck it is then
Not Plucky on Switch.
Of course, that 30 fps.
Time to get the PS5 version for smooth 60 fps.
How unplucky for the Switch. Hopefully with some pluck, the devs will fix those issues soon. Cross your fingers for good pluck.
Gosh darn it. I was really looking forward to this one.
I wonder if the review copy was played pre-launch day patches?
I haven’t really experienced any technical hiccups either — though I don’t doubt the whole experience would be a bit slicker (especially the 3D sections) on more powerful platforms.
@Switch_Pro I saw that review. Not sure, maybe they got paid to say nice things.
While next year is not too late for Switch 2 or Super Nintendo Switch. With Sony and PS4 Pro disaster I love for Nintendo too blow them out of the water sooner rather than later.
I think I’ll be able to look past these hiccups. I’m pretty used to poor switch performance at this point. And it looks charming enough to push through it!
@Keegsy @Vivianeat How is the game so far anyways? One review I read it's too hand holdy and another it's a bit shallow in places with it's minigames.
I see some minor flickering, frame drops here and there, and stuttering. I did have 1 bug that forced me to pull a previous save file but that's it. Nothing too crazy. It's a great game with a whole lot of love poured into it. I'm sure I would've been happier if I bought on xbox, but im not regretting my switch purchase.
Really not sure what to make of this. Releases from the past year or two are all plagued with performance issues, or severe cutdowns on the graphical department. It's clear that people want their product to be available on Switch since the userbase is so high, but one might wonder if that doesn't affect the reputation of the developer/publisher if the games are plagued by performance issues front and centre.
To conclude; it's time for Switch's successor to be announced so people can start porting stuff to that platform instead.
Thanks for the review, sounds like a game for me apart from the technical issues... which seemingly not everyone has as some mentioned?
I'm confused, but luckily since I'm waiting to see if I can get the game physically instead of digitally I have time to see what's up with that and let's not forget that there's also the matter of Switch's successor as long as it has backward compatibility as it should!
SwitchUp didnt seem to have as many fps issues. Said its fine with a few little drops.
30fps 60fps 120fps! I would love for a developer to be like "Oh, hey guys. We can confirm that our much anticipated game Freaky McDingo 2 - Revenge of the Woolly Willy Warmer will be 83fps on PC and home consoles and a rock solid 37fps on Switch!"
And a random thing a stumbled upon yesterday for anyone interested, Dire Dire Docks with lyrics by Man on the internet. The vocals could be better but the lyrics really fit the music, an interesting curiosity. Its a few years old now so perhaps I'm last to know but just in case. Super Mario - Dire Dire Docks - With Lyrics by Man on the Internet (youtube.com)
A real shame. For anybody curious, here's a clip showing the sorts of issues Lowell ran into:
https://x.com/nintendolife/status/1836740110307524628
@Switch_Pro likewise, very odd
@DripDropCop146 I've been having a blast with it. Very nostalgic and reminds me of video gaming when I was a kid. Really enjoyable adventure and a perfect lead in to Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom next week.
@dartmonkey that doesnt look great
I miss the days when devs would change WHATEVER they had to to make a game make sense and run well on the system in question.
Sometimes even the developer would be changed for the different platform. ✌️
sorry to all the people who were looking forward to this one on Switch!
Ugh, I was afraid of this. Every time I saw the game I thought “how well can this possibly run on switch?”
We really need switch 2 to come out soon, I want to play this game and freedom wars remaster with portable console at 60 fps and at least 1080p resolutions 😃
Been playing this all night, on my Rog Ally X.
This is not something I would wanna play in 30fps, with lag.
@Keegsy Cheers! Glad it's all good then!
I don't have other means to play this. What a bummer. Will you keep us up to date about any patches to performance?
Games like this makes me wished the Switch 2 would just be released faster so they could put a patch to make it 60fps. On the bright side I can wait for the Switch 2 to be released and then I can pick this up when it's on a possible sale. Some of the first party Nintendo games is fun even with 30fps so putting this at a 6/10 with performance must be really painful
@obijuankanoobie Yes, always!
Yeah, unfortunately this never looked good when they actually showed switch footage. Shame, because it seems like a great title but 3rd party games just don't really hit their full potential on switch most of the time.
@Switch_Pro I'm running into the same issues. Maybe SwitchUp's conclusion was a bit rushed.
That being said I've seen an hour long gameplay and is very surprised how good this is. Game has that Nintendo "feel". Besides that hope they'll fix the performance issues in future patches
That’s interesting, a lot of other reviewers and players have said the opposite and that this runs pretty well / smoothly on Switch 🤔
What I will say is that the lag / delay for attacking enemies is actually a purposeful mechanic, whether you get on with it or not is by the by, but it isn’t a performance issue.
@dartmonkey yeouch!
Vote with your wallet. Don’t buy games which run at 30fps.
It is what it is
Man, why didn't they just delay the Switch version of the game. Why?
I'll wait to see if they're improving anything of it, I was only going to get the physical edition next year anyways. But releasing the game in this state and not even saying anything about it (actually lying about this by not allowing pre-release reviews) makes me want to skip it all the way. How disrespectful. Same level as WB Games and their Batman "trilogy". Sorry guys, I'm not a cow waiting to be milked.
The game didn’t need more time on the drawing board, it needed Switch 2. As soon as I started it last night on PS5 and they showed a bug fly into the kids room I couldn’t imagine the 3D sections looking too good on Switch. They probably needed the world outside of the book to still be a cartoon like inside the book, maybe cell shaded.
Game is really fun though, just started chapter 4, 31% done. My hardest tricky puzzle so far was not knowing you had to HOLD DOWN TRIANGLE to enter the portal, not just press the button. The game gives you a tutorial on it, AFTER YOU GET BACK INTO THE BOOK. Not sure how that got past Q&A.
I've heard there are a few crashes and soft locks too. I'll wait for the first few patches to come out, then grab it. Looking at Grapple Dogs 2, Elsie, Gimmick 2, Peglin, Shogun Showdown ahead of it. Plenty to play at the moment!
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...