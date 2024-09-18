@Dr_Lugae I think your interpretation on his quote is a bit uncharitable. Here's a larger piece of that interview:

He wanted to show me what he made. The game, called The Tentai Show, is an arcade-style shooting game for the Nintendo DS. It challenges players to stop meteoroids that are hurtling toward a planet that is positioned where the system’s dual screens meet.

Mizobe wanted me to notice that the game used both of the DS’ screens for gameplay, a contrast with how most DS games treated one screen as its main gameplay view and used the other for support functions.

“Nintendo wanted students to create a new game,” he said. “So I learned how to create a new game and think in a unique style of game development.”

Had he learned any lessons from working with Nintendo that stuck with him years later?

“Kind of,” he said with a laugh. “I always think: To make new things is very hard.

“In game development, of course, sometimes we have to do it, but, as much as possible, I try to avoid creating new things.”

You like to mix and match, I suggested, thinking back to 2021, when I’d last interviewed Mizobe.

“Yes,” he replied.

:I understand that him and his team are involved in one controversy after the next about copying others people's work, but this is a pretty normal way to operate when creating something yourself. The majority of your ideas are going to be repurposed from the menagerie of things that inspire you, and typically you give those ideas a twist by combining them with others or having something new thrown in with it, that's just how people work.

Whether or not something is a copy of another is a matter of execution, and with that in mind, Palworld at the end of the day is clearly a distinct game from its inspirations through the combination of its inspirations. Which is exactly how most things - especially video games - are in certain degrees.

This isn't to defend anything Pocketpair may have done in infringing on Nintendo's patents, it's just to point out that that quote isn't really as damning to his character as you think it is.