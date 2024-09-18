Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Bandai Namco has announced it will be releasing Freedom Wars Remastered for the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms on 10th January 2025.

This HD remaster of Japan Studio's PlayStation Vita exclusive is in celebration of the action RPG's 10th anniversary, with "every beloved feature" of the original game returning. Here's the premise:

"Create and customize your character and accessory partner to take on enormous bioweapons called Abductors in high-flying, three-dimensional combat – all while whittling down your million-year prison sentence to become a full-fledged Citizen in a dystopian future where being born is a sin."

There'll also be some updates and improvements, including "adjusted game balance" and "difficulty options" as well as updates to "weapon crafting and upgrades". Dimps (made up of team members who worked on the original Freedom Wars) is assisting Bandai Namco with the remaster.

IGN has already gone 'hands on' with the Switch version and notes how it runs at a lower resolution and is capped at 30 FPS:

"I also played a bit of the Nintendo Switch version in handheld mode and though it’s considerably lower resolution and only ran at 30 fps – it’s still very much playable, but it’s a bit disappointing to see a former Vita game struggle on Switch. While it’s definitely not a technical marvel by any measure, everything that made the original a Vita classic either remains intact or has been touched up to mitigate frustrations not present in modern games."

When Freedom Wars was originally released in 2014, our friends at Push Square gave the game seven out of ten stars: