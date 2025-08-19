Gamescom Opening Night Live Switch 1 & 2 Announcements
Wrapping up the summer of gaming in Cologne, Gamescom 2025 has kicked off with Opening Night Live, a two-plus-hour showcase of new game announcements and updates.

And, well, things started off strong for the hybrid consoles, but as the show progressed, the announcements slowed down. That didn't stop us from getting a few big surprises, including a port we desperately wanted to see.

Below, we've got a rundown of every single game announcement, trailer, and reveal that's bound for either (or both) of Nintendo's handhelds. And yes, you'll see Silksong, but it's nothing big - that's coming later in the week...

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 - The full presentation

Missed the whole thing? Well good news — you can watch the whole showcase, including the pre-show, on the official Gamescom YouTube channel! Or just watch it here, too.

Every Switch 1 & 2 Game Announcement & Trailer

Bubsy 4D (Switch 1 & 2) - TBA

Join Bubsy on an intergalactic, platforming adventure! The infamous, wise-cracking bobcat has returned to 3D with new challenges, new moves, and even more purrsonality. Run, jump, glide, and roll across alien planets, battle robotic sheep, and collect tons and tons of yarn. What could possibly go wrong?

Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster (Switch 1) - 2025

LucasArts’ Outlaws was released in 1997 on Windows PC and went on to become critically acclaimed and beloved by fans of the FPS game genre thanks to a riveting story, soundtrack, and gunplay inspired by the great Westerns of our time. Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster from Nightdive Studios brings the classic game and its expansion to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles for the first time.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction (Switch 1) - "Coming Soon"

Inspired by the iconic ‘80s cartoon, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction allows players to take control of Eternia’s beloved heroes, including He-Man, Teela, Man-At-Arms, and more, to battle Skeletor and Evil-Lyn and save Eternia from plunging into darkness.

Absolum (Switch 1) - 9th October 2025

With branching pathways to explore, quests to discover, intriguing characters to encounter, and a deep variety of challenging bosses in store, Absolum’s gripping fantasy tale unravels a compelling adventure channeling the spirit of classic brawlers like Golden Axe and Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara. Unlock items, quests, and permanent warrior upgrades while exploring Absolum’s world through runs steeped in variety, excitement and challenge in a design that maximizes approachability and replayability.

Sonic Racing CrossWorlds x Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac DLC Collab (Switch 1 & 2)

Two legendary icons, two epic crossovers. PAC-MAN and Team Ghost join the cast of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds! Venture through PAC-Village, eat up PAC-Dots, & escape the iconic Maze in the PAC-MAN Mobile. Look forward to additional sounds, emotes, and decals in the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds PAC-MAN Pack! That's not all! Sonic is also racing into PAC-MAN World 2 Re-PAC as DLC!

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Switch 1 & 2) - 2025

Yes, it was barely anything, but we're getting more Silksong later this week...

Play as Hornet, princess-protector of Hallownest, and adventure through a whole new kingdom ruled by silk and song! Captured and brought to this unfamiliar world, Hornet must battle foes and solve mysteries as she ascends on a deadly pilgrimage to the kingdom’s peak.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight (Switch 2) - 2026

The adventure begins with the origins of Batman as a young Bruce Wayne trains with The League of Shadows, and throughout the story-led campaign, players will build a family of allies with well-known characters including Jim Gordon, Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Catwoman, and Talia al Ghul to help confront an ever-growing threat from a Rogues Gallery of DC Super-Villains, facing the likes of The Joker, The Penguin, Poison Ivy, Ra's al Ghul, Bane, and more.

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Demo (Switch 2) - 5th September 2025

Pssst, the demo is out now!

Become the ultimate high-tech warrior in an action-packed new entry in the Daemon X Machina series. Fly into battle in your customized Arsenal, unleashing a variety of attacks tailored to your playstyle. Feel the exhilaration of fast-paced combat as you freely explore a deadly and dangerous open world on land or in the air. After taking down your foes, collect their weapons and equipment, and upgrade your skills to expand your options on the battlefield.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Switch 2) - 2026

Live the adventure as Indy in a thrilling story full of exploration, immersive action, and intriguing puzzles. As the brilliant archaeologist – famed for his keen intellect, cunning resourcefulness, and trademark humor – you will travel the world in a race against enemy forces to discover the secrets to one of the greatest mysteries of all time.

Cronos: The New Dawn (Switch 2) - 5th September 2025

In a desolate world filled with ever-present danger, your survival hinges on your ability to strategize and plan ahead. The enemies you’ll encounter are nightmarish creatures, born from the remnants of humanity – defeating them will require you to make full use of your arsenal. You can manipulate temporal Anomalies to clear a path through the desolate environment, and will have to scavenge for resources to replenish your limited ammo and supplies

Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven Expansion (Switch 1) - 2026

Winter has arrived, and a forgotten God calls from the mountain. Uncover the past, guide the lost souls of your kin, and rebuild your flock. Last of the lambs, the fate of Woolhaven lies with you. Explore The Mountain – TWO new dungeons! Discover WOOLHAVEN – once the home of the lambs, now an echo from the past. PROTECT your Cult from the WINTER RANCHING & Rare Beasts And much more - we haven't revealed everything just yet.

Well, that's your lot! What was your favourite reveal of ONL? Vote in our poll below and let us know what you thought of the show in the comments.

