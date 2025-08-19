Wrapping up the summer of gaming in Cologne, Gamescom 2025 has kicked off with Opening Night Live, a two-plus-hour showcase of new game announcements and updates.

And, well, things started off strong for the hybrid consoles, but as the show progressed, the announcements slowed down. That didn't stop us from getting a few big surprises, including a port we desperately wanted to see.

Below, we've got a rundown of every single game announcement, trailer, and reveal that's bound for either (or both) of Nintendo's handhelds. And yes, you'll see Silksong, but it's nothing big - that's coming later in the week...

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 - The full presentation

Missed the whole thing? Well good news — you can watch the whole showcase, including the pre-show, on the official Gamescom YouTube channel! Or just watch it here, too.

Every Switch 1 & 2 Game Announcement & Trailer

Bubsy 4D (Switch 1 & 2) - TBA