Wrapping up the summer of gaming in Cologne, Gamescom 2025 has kicked off with Opening Night Live, a two-plus-hour showcase of new game announcements and updates.
And, well, things started off strong for the hybrid consoles, but as the show progressed, the announcements slowed down. That didn't stop us from getting a few big surprises, including a port we desperately wanted to see.
Below, we've got a rundown of every single game announcement, trailer, and reveal that's bound for either (or both) of Nintendo's handhelds. And yes, you'll see Silksong, but it's nothing big - that's coming later in the week...
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 - The full presentation
Missed the whole thing? Well good news — you can watch the whole showcase, including the pre-show, on the official Gamescom YouTube channel! Or just watch it here, too.
Every Switch 1 & 2 Game Announcement & Trailer
Bubsy 4D (Switch 1 & 2) - TBA
Join Bubsy on an intergalactic, platforming adventure! The infamous, wise-cracking bobcat has returned to 3D with new challenges, new moves, and even more purrsonality. Run, jump, glide, and roll across alien planets, battle robotic sheep, and collect tons and tons of yarn. What could possibly go wrong?