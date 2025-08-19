TT Games popped up at GamesCom Opening Night Live to reveal LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, an all-new block-based collection starring the caped crusader.

This one is set to arrive on Switch 2 at some point in 2026, and it looks awesome! Legacy of the Dark Knight will adapt some of Batman's most iconic movie moments, featuring the likes of The Joker, Penguin and Bane (voiced by Matt Berry, no less).

We got a glimpse at a sweet-looking combat system, heard about multiple difficulty options, and laughed a little harder than we probably should have done at some dumb LEGO humour.

As a reminder, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga absolutely slapped when it launched a few years back, so here's hoping that Mr. Vengeance himself can cook up something similar next year.