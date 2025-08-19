During today's Opening Night Live showcase for Gamescom, Nightdive Studios confirmed its latest release: Outlaws + A Handful of Missions: Remaster.

Originally launched in 1997 and built with LucasArts' Jedi engine, Outlaws received positive acclaim for its soundtrack and gameplay, though gained some criticism for its somewhat lacklustre visuals. Nightdive's remaster, much like its previous efforts, looks to revitalise the game for the modern era, with twin-stick gameplay and gyro support included as standard.

Again, like the recently released Heretic + Hexen, there's no native Switch 2 version, so the 4K/120fps performance touted for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S won't apply to the Switch release. That said, Nightdive is remarkably adept at optimising its games, so you can probably expect a rock-solid 60fps for Outlaws on Nintendo's previous-gen console.

For now, let's check out the key features.

- Engaging first-person ground combat featuring five weapon types - Up to 4K 120FPS visuals on PC, PlayStation 4|5, and Xbox One and Series X|S - Modern gamepad support adds a new weapon wheel, rumble, and motion/gyro controls - Trophies and Achievements on Windows PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles - A Vault filled with golden behind-the-scenes nuggets that fans will enjoy - Four Multiplayer game modes with crossplay across platforms — Deathmatch, Team Play, Capture the Flag, and Kill The Fool With The Chicken!

Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster is scheduled to launch later this year. We'll keep you informed of any latest developments, including the final release date, as soon as we hear more.